City of Evart Dairy Whip 214 W 7th St Evart, MI 49631

No reviews yet

214 West 7th Street

Evart, MI 49631

Burgers and dogs

Single hamburger

$3.00

Double hamburger

$5.00

Single cheese burger

$3.25

double cheese burger

$5.50

Green olives

$0.50

Mushrooms

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Hot dog

$2.50

Coney dog

$3.00

Chili cheese dog

$3.50

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Pickles

$2.50

Onion rings

$2.75

Cheese curds

$5.00

Cauliflower

$5.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Chicken wings

$5.50

Tenders

$6.00

Chili cheese fry

$4.50

Chli fry

$3.50

Cheese fry

$3.50

Shrimp

$7.50

Chicken bacon ranch fry

$6.50

Wraps and salads

Chicken casar wrap

$7.50

Avocado wrap

$7.50

Chipotle wrap

$7.50

Chicken strip wrap

$7.50

Chicken caesar salad

$8.50

California valley salad

$8.50

Cobb salad

$8.50

California Valley Wrap

$7.50

Soft serve

Baby

$1.50

Small

$2.75

Medium

$3.25

Large

$3.50

Hard ice cream

Baby

$1.50

1 scoop

$3.25

2 scoop

$4.50

Whizzards

Baby

$3.50

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.00

Large

$5.50

Shakes/malts

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.00

Large

$5.50

Float/feeze/coolers

Small

$4.50

Medium

$5.00

Large

$5.50

Special sundaes

Soft

$5.50

Hard

$6.50

Sundaes

Small-soft

$4.00

Medium-soft

$4.50

Large-soft

$5.00

1 scoop

$4.50

2 scoop

$6.50

Slushies

Small

$1.50

Medium

$2.00

Large

$2.50

Pop

Pop

$1.50

Bottle water

$0.95

Ice cream extras

Waffle cone/bowl

$0.75

Sprinkles

$0.75

Nuts

$0.75

Hard dip

$0.75

Pup cup

$1.00

Waffle nachos

$5.25
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Ice Cream Farm to Table Fresh Menu items Great Fruit Smoothies Hot Coffee with Fresh Donuts

Location

214 West 7th Street, Evart, MI 49631

Directions

