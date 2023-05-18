City of Evart Dairy Whip 214 W 7th St Evart, MI 49631
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Ice Cream Farm to Table Fresh Menu items Great Fruit Smoothies Hot Coffee with Fresh Donuts
Location
214 West 7th Street, Evart, MI 49631
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buckboard Bar and Grille - 108 W UPTON AVE
4.4 • 215
108 W UPTON AVE Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurant