Fifteen-2-Twelve by Evelyn Mae's
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fifteen-2-Twelve is the first brick & mortar restaurant by Evelyn Mae's BBQ. We hope to be up and running by mid January to bring Southwest Michigan their signature BBQ with an Angelic Touch.
Location
15212 N Red Bud Trl, Buchanan, MI 49107
