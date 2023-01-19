Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fifteen-2-Twelve by Evelyn Mae's

15212 N Red Bud Trl

Buchanan, MI 49107

Popular Items

Loyalty Club Membership

Loyalty Club Membership Includes: -One Time Buy-In That Last A Lifetime -ID Card with Member Number -10% Off Food & Drink Every Visit -Free House-Made Birthday Dessert -Members-Only 20oz Draft Pour -Discounted Gear and Merchandise -VIP Access to Special Events + Tastings -Access to Special Offers and News Before Anyone Else! You MUST present the bartenders or servers with your Loyalty Club card at point of purchase before you can receive any benefits. If you are buying for someone else, please email that person's information to evelynmaesbbq@gmail.com!

$250.00

Loyalty Club Membership Includes: -One Time Buy-In That Last A Lifetime -ID Card and Member Number -10% Off Food & Drink Every Visit -Free House-Made Birthday Dessert -Members-Only 20oz Draft Pour -Discounted Gear and Merchandise -VIP Access to Special Events + Tastings -Special Offers and Updates About Us You MUST present the Loyalty Club Card to staff before you can receive any benefits. If you are buying for someone else, please email that person's name to evelynmaesbbq@gmail.com

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fifteen-2-Twelve is the first brick & mortar restaurant by Evelyn Mae's BBQ. We hope to be up and running by mid January to bring Southwest Michigan their signature BBQ with an Angelic Touch.

15212 N Red Bud Trl, Buchanan, MI 49107

