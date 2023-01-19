Fifteen-2-Twelve by Evelyn Mae's

Loyalty Club Membership

Loyalty Club Membership Includes: -One Time Buy-In That Last A Lifetime -ID Card with Member Number -10% Off Food & Drink Every Visit -Free House-Made Birthday Dessert -Members-Only 20oz Draft Pour -Discounted Gear and Merchandise -VIP Access to Special Events + Tastings -Access to Special Offers and News Before Anyone Else! You MUST present the bartenders or servers with your Loyalty Club card at point of purchase before you can receive any benefits. If you are buying for someone else, please email that person's information to evelynmaesbbq@gmail.com!