Even Stevens Sandwiches - Boise

4,228 Reviews

$

815 W Bannock St

Boise, ID 83702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sprang Chicken
BLT Chopped
Pookie Pie

Sandwich

*We offer a gluten free bread option. While we take steps to minimize cross contamination, bread containing wheat is baked, sliced and toasted in house.
Capreezy

Capreezy

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, tomatoes, arugula, balsamic glaze, sourdough

Do Gouda

Do Gouda

$12.00

Shaved New York steak, smoked Gouda, sweet onion marmalade, red onion, greens, sourdough

Hummazing Vegan

Hummazing Vegan

$11.25

Roasted red pepper hummus, slow roasted tomato spread, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, arugula, house vin, wheat ciabatta.

JP Grilled Cheese

JP Grilled Cheese

$10.75

Melty white cheddar, poppin' cream cheese, garlic roasted jalapeños, French bread

Mihami Vice

Mihami Vice

$11.25

Roasted pork, ham, creamy mustard, Swiss, pickle spears, baguette

Pot Roast Dip

Pot Roast Dip

$11.00

Succulent turkey pot roast, Swiss, red onion, jalapeño jelly, baguette or sourdough, side of au jus.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.25

Corned beef brisket, Swiss, Russian dressing, red cabbage kraut, rye

Sprang Chicken

Sprang Chicken

$11.75

Roasted chicken, provolone, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, cucum-bers, greens, honey mustard, wheat ciabatta.

Turkey Day

Turkey Day

$10.75

Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$11.25

Turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, mayo, greens, tomatoes, on french bread

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.75

Chicken, swiss, pesto, mayo, greens, and tomatoes on french bread.

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$10.25

Banh Mi Pork

$10.75Out of stock

Banh Mi Beef

$11.99Out of stock

Breakfast

Served ALL DAY
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.75

eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with house maple glaze, cheddar cheese, Hawaiian bun.

Hash Burrito

Hash Burrito

$8.75Out of stock

House made Russian sauce, tots, Swiss cheese, corn beef, 2 eggs, wrapped up in a fresh tortilla served with a side of Russian sauce

Salads*

Try it wrapped up for a $1 more
BLT Chopped

BLT Chopped

$10.25

BLT Chopped: Chopped iceberg, chopped bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, grape toma-toes, kettle chips, cracked black pepper, ranch dressing.

Chicken, Berry, & Oats

Chicken, Berry, & Oats

$10.75

Berry & Oats: Roasted chicken, warm house granola, spinach, spring mix, pickled red onion, blueberries, feta, berry vin.

Caesar

Caesar

$9.25

Bites

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$5.50

Creamy mac & cheese with a kick of poppin' cream cheese, bacon, chopped tomatoes and parsley

Saucy Tots

Saucy Tots

$4.50

Seasoned tots served with sides of beer cheese, poppin cream cheese, and house sauce.

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

$4.95

A bowl of fresh mixed fruit.

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.95

Creamy tomato basil soup served with toast and a pickle.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.45

Cheddar cheese, brioche

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.45

Cheddar cheese, Ham, brioche

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.45

Elbow macaroni, creamy cheddar cheese sauce

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$5.45

Peanut butter, grape jelly, French (not grilled)

Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese

Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese

$5.45

Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)

Dessert

Pookie Pie

Pookie Pie

$3.95

Vegan and Gluten-Free dessert from Salt Lake City favorite City Cakes!

Single Cookie

Single Cookie

$1.49

Brownie

$2.99Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.99Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Blue Lemon Collab Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Sides

Side Chips

$0.50

Side Pickle

$0.50

Side Salad

$1.50

Side Eggs

$2.00

Side Tots

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Sausage

$2.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Side Hummus

$2.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee

$1.95

Orange Juice

$2.25

Pellegrino Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Pellegrino Lemon

$2.00

Pellegrino Grapefruit

$2.00Out of stock

Regular Milk

$2.00

Soda

$2.25

Source Water

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.00Out of stock

Water Cup

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order to you.

815 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702

