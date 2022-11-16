Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Even Stevens Sandwiches Cottonwood Heights
4,421 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order to you.
Location
1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Pancake House - Midvale
No Reviews
7044 South Union Park Avenue Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurant
Pig Kitchen Venue / WB's Coffee, Cocktails & Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop / Senpai - Holladay
No Reviews
1968 E Murray Holladay Holladay, UT 84117
View restaurant
BISCOTTS SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
No Reviews
1098 S Jordan Pkwy #110 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
SAFFRON VALLEY SOUTH JORDAN - 1098 W SOUTH JORDAN PKWY
No Reviews
1098 W South Jordan Pkwy, Unit 102 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cottonwood Heights
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Cottonwood Heights