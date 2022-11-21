Even Stevens Sandwiches Sugar House
399 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.
Location
2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Pancake House - Salt Lake City
No Reviews
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro - SOMI 1
4.6 • 1,657
1215 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
4.5 • 1,250
2121 S McClelland St #109 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City