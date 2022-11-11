Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Even Keel Fish & Oyster

review star

No reviews yet

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Fish Dip
Caesar Salad
Double Burger

Raw Bar

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.00

1/2 dozen jumbo peel and eat shrimp, dill aioli, cocktail sauce, lemon

Fish Dip

$11.00

pickled vegetables, old bay saltines, tortilla chips, housemade hot sauce

Wahoo Poke

$16.00

cucumber, edamame, sesame chili, yuzu, cashew

Conch Salad

$14.00

fresno, red onion, sweet pepper, cilantro, cucumber, lime

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

local citrus, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, radish, coconut milk

Happy Hour Oyster

$2.00

Pink Moon, PEI

$3.00

Malpeque PEI

$3.00

Bluepoint, CT

$3.00

Lg Stone Crab

$20.00

Jumbo Stone Crab

$37.00

Hot Line

Biscuit

$7.00

Crab Guacamole

$16.00

red onion, jalapeño, lime, cilantro, crispy garlic

Grilled Oyster

$12.00

scallion lemon butter, parmesan

Caesar Salad

$12.00

baby gem lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons

Kale Salad

$12.00

pickled red onion, garbanzo beans, celery, cerignola olives, parm snow, grape tomatoes, almond, lemon vinaigrette

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Shrimp & Conch Beignets

$15.00
Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.00

crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives

Adult Grilled Cheese

$18.00

brie, truffle, blue crab, pear marmalade, sriracha

Octopus

Octopus

$25.00

sweet potato puree, fall spiced pickle, mustard seed, chili spiced honey

Chicken Liver Pate

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$25.00

beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$18.00

pickled cabbage slaw, tomatillo poblano crema, avocado

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$32.00

fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips

Double Burger

$19.00

artisan cheddar, Benton's bacon, onion jam, EK sauce, house fries

Clam Pasta

$23.00

Snapper

$32.00

Scallops

$38.00

truffled gnocchi, candied walnut, cranberry, parmesan cheese, baby arugula, beech mushroom, tomato, black truffle & thyme oil

Truffled Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$7.00

Mussel Refill

Fries

$5.00

Old Bay Chips

$2.00

Plain Guac

$8.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

key lime curd, graham and almond crunch, whipped cream

Toffee Cake

$8.00

sticky date cake, toffee sauce, vanilla iced cream

Ice Cream & Cookies

$8.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Boomboclaat Rum Punch

$12.00

appleton rum, wray & nephew rum, cherry, pineapple, orange, allspice

Cool as a Cucumber

$13.00

Danos Pineapple Jalapeno Shot

$5.00

Even Keel Old Fashioned

$14.00

redemption bourbon, citrus saccharum, sugar-in-raw, aromatics

Gin Cucumber Gimlet

$11.00

your choice gin, cucumber extract, lime

Gin+Juice

$12.00

glendalough botanical gin, mango, turmeric, ginger, tarragon

Graham Pina Colada

$13.00

Grumpy Old Man

$14.00Out of stock

Guava Lava

$13.00

House Mules

$12.00

fever tree ginger beer, lime, mint

I'm Your Huckleberry

$13.00

huckleberry long island iced tea, blueberries, lemon, sprite

Jameson Orange Shot

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

espolon tequila, fresh lime, agave, sea salt

Paloma Cabra

$15.00

cincoro blanco premium tequila paloma, bell pepper, chili, fresh lime, fever tree grapefruit soda

Papa Loves Blondes

$12.00

papa's pilar blonde rum, watermelon, fresh mint, lime, bubbles

Pink Whitney Shot

$10.00

Pinky & The Brain

$12.00

glendalough pink gin, fresh watermelon, grapefruit, pear juices, rosemary & ginger

Pineapple Jalapeno Shot

$10.00

Rose Frozee

$11.00

glendalough pink gin, rosé, aperol, lemon

Salt & the Sea

$12.00

frozen paloma, casa mexico tequila, passion fruit, lime

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$14.00

espolon tequila, fresh lime, agave, sea salt

Vodka Cucumber Gimlet

$11.00

your choice vodka, cucumber extract, lime

EK Pink Lemonade

$14.00

T&T

$12.00

Kids Entrees

Kid Chicken Finger

$8.00

Kid Chz Burger

$10.00

Kid Fish

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Lobster Roll

$10.00

Shirts

Shirt

$25.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Water Taxi Ticket

Adult Water Taxi Ticket

$28.00

Senior Water Taxi Ticket

$23.00

Children Water Taxi Ticket

$14.00

Happy Hour Water Taxi Ticket

$18.00

Specialty Cocktails

Paloma Cabra

$16.00

cincoro blanco premium tequila paloma, bell pepper, chili, fresh lime, fever tree grapefruit soda

Boomboclaat Rum Punch

$13.00

appleton rum, wray & nephew rum, cherry, pineapple, orange, allspice

I'm Your Huckleberry

$13.00

huckleberry long island iced tea, blueberries, lemon, sprite

Pinky & The Brain

$13.00

glendalough pink gin, fresh watermelon, grapefruit, pear juices, rosemary & ginger

Papa Loves Blondes

$13.00

papa's pilar blonde rum, watermelon, fresh mint, lime, bubbles

Gin Cucumber Gimlet

$12.00

your choice gin, cucumber extract, lime

Vodka Cucumber Gimlet

$12.00

your choice vodka, cucumber extract, lime

Gin+Juice

$13.00

glendalough botanical gin, mango, turmeric, ginger, tarragon

Soft Drinks

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Mist

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$5.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Bernier Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Moulin Gassac Rose Bottle

$27.00

Fleur de Mer Rose Bottle

$40.00

Dr. G Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Chateau Mezain Bottle

$34.00

Familia Torres Albarino Bottle

$40.00

Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$72.00

Les Allies Sancerre Bottle

$52.00

Chene Bleu Viognier Bottle

$85.00

Darioush Viognier Bottle

$100.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Three Finger Finger Jack Bottle

$38.00

Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Broadside Merlot Bottle

$35.00

Ernesto Malbec Bottle

$34.00

Cavaliere Chianti Bottle

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Even Keel is not just our name, it's a way of life! Stay even keel.

Website

Location

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Directions

Gallery
Even Keel Fish Shack image
Even Keel Fish Shack image

