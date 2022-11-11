Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Even Keel Fish & Oyster
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Even Keel is not just our name, it's a way of life! Stay even keel.
Location
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
