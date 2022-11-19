Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Eventide

review star

No reviews yet

86 Middle Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Brown Butter Lobster Roll
New England Clam Chowder
The Fish Sandwich

Beer

Allagash White 4 Pack

Allagash White 4 Pack

$18.00

Belgian-style wheat beer. Coriander and Curaçao orange peel. An Eventide staple. 4 pack, 12 oz bottles

Allagash White Can TO GO

Allagash White Can TO GO

$5.00
Narragansett TO GO

Narragansett TO GO

$3.00

Wine/Sake

Richvale Pinot Noir (250ml)

$12.00

An easy red for every occasion

Radley And Finch Chenin Blanc (250ml)

$10.00

Awa Yuki, Sparkling Sake, 300ml Bottle

$16.00

Nama Himawari Strawberry Sake, 180ml Jar

$16.00

Cocktails

Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea

$12.00

Hangar One Mandarin Blossom Vodka, Sobieski Vodka, Black Tea, Lemon 8 oz.

Soft Drinks

Saratoga Sparklings

Saratoga Sparklings

$8.00
Saratoga Still

Saratoga Still

$8.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Club Soda

Club Soda

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$5.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

UnShucked Oysters TO GO

1 Dozen Shucker's Choice Oysters

1 Dozen Shucker's Choice Oysters

$24.00

1 dozen of our favorite's from the current menu, picked upon freshness and ease of opening for all you pros at home. Comes with red wine mignonette, lemon, and cocktail sauce. Please note, these are UNSHUCKED and you'll need an oyster knife and a quick online tutorial!

Cold

Green Salad

Green Salad

$10.00

Nori Vinaigrette, Pickled Vegetables

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.00

Pique de Piña, Cilantro, Lime

Tuna Crudo

Tuna Crudo

$17.00

Ginger-Scallion, Radish, Tare

Hot

Battered Casco Bay Pollock

Battered Casco Bay Pollock

$16.00

House Tartar, Lemon

Lobster Stew

Lobster Stew

$21.00

Coconut, Green Curry, Maitake

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$15.00

Potato, Salt Pork, Saltines

Buns & Rolls

Best four bites of your life.
Brown Butter Lobster Roll

Brown Butter Lobster Roll

$19.00

Warm Lobster Meat, Steamed Bun, Chive...House steamed bun...think small hot dog bun!

Fried Oyster Bun

Fried Oyster Bun

$13.00

Tartar, Pickled Vegetables

Fried Chicken Bun

Fried Chicken Bun

$10.00

B&B Daikon, Chili Emulsion, Furikake

House Pastrami Bun

House Pastrami Bun

$12.00

Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island

Sandwiches

The Fish Sandwich

The Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Tartar, Pickles, Tare. CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS

Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich

Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$15.00

Maple Chinese Mustard, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles CAN BE MADE GLUTEN FREE, HOWEVER CROSS CONTAMINATION WITH THE FRYER EXISTS

Eventide Cheeseburger

Eventide Cheeseburger

$15.00

American Cheese, Tallow Mayo, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce. Thin patty, will be cooked through, we do not cook to specific temperature. Also, does not come with fries!

Smoked Tofu Sandwich

Smoked Tofu Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Onion Strings, Sliced Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Roasted Jalapeño Mayonnaise NOW VEGAN WITH DAIRY FREE BUN!

Kids

Kids Fish Bites

Kids Fish Bites

$9.00

Fried Fish, Tartar Sauce

Kids Chicken Bites

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

Maple Mustard

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$9.00

American Cheese

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$6.00

Red and Green Cabbage, Celery, Mustard Seeds, Mustard Oil

Kimchi

Kimchi

$7.00

Fermented Green Cabbage, Garlic, Chili Paste, Spices

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$4.00

Russet Potato Chips, Nori Powder, Salt and Vinegar

Steam Bun

Steam Bun

$2.00

Plain steam bun, goes great with soups or sopping up plates.

Sweets

Chocolate Coconut Brownie

$7.00
Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie, Butter Cream

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Cake, Butter Cream

Merch!

Eventide Cookbook

Eventide Cookbook

$30.00

Featuring 120 seafood recipes that showcase the pristine ingredients of Maine, this cookbook turns your table into a bounty of the most delicious shellfish and more.

Put 'Em Back Oyster Knife

Put 'Em Back Oyster Knife

$35.00

The Put ‘Em Back oyster knife was developed from generations of oystermen. It combines all the elements of a traditional oyster shucker with a modern look at ergonomics and the physics of shucking an oyster perfectly and safely. This artfully crafted multiple purpose knife will shuck raw or steamed oysters and its sharp blade will cut them out of the shell with ease. Once you shuck an oyster with a Toadfish™ oyster knife blade, you will know why folks call these knives ‘the most thought out oyster shuckers ever created’. This oyster knife features the Eventide logo engraved on one side of the blade and the Toadfish logo on the opposite side.

Dexter Shucking Knife

Dexter Shucking Knife

$15.00

Tried and true for all shuckers. 2 3/4" stainless blade, built to last.

Oyster Bottle Opener

Oyster Bottle Opener

$65.00

This Solid Brass Oyster Bottle Opener is an original piece by Andrew Xenos. It was first hand carved in wax and then set in metal. A truly unique New England piece that pairs function and beauty perfectly. Measures approximately 3" x 1.5"

Essential Oyster Book

Essential Oyster Book

$35.00Out of stock

With lavish photographs by renowned photographer David Malosh, The Essential Oyster is the definitive book for today’s oyster lover, featuring stunning portraits, irreverent tasting notes, and delightful backstories of all the top oysters, as well as recipes from America’s top oyster chefs and a guide to the best oyster bars.

Mens Small Tee

Mens Small Tee

$30.00
Mens Medium Tee

Mens Medium Tee

$30.00
Mens Large Tee

Mens Large Tee

$30.00
Mens XL Tee

Mens XL Tee

$30.00
Mens XXL Tee

Mens XXL Tee

$30.00
Mens Small Hoodie

Mens Small Hoodie

$90.00Out of stock
Mens Medium Hoodie

Mens Medium Hoodie

$90.00
Mens Large Hoodie

Mens Large Hoodie

$90.00
Mens XL Hoodie

Mens XL Hoodie

$90.00
Womens Small Tee

Womens Small Tee

$30.00
Womens Medium Tee

Womens Medium Tee

$30.00
Womens Large Tee

Womens Large Tee

$30.00
Womens XL Tee

Womens XL Tee

$30.00
12 Mos Onesies

12 Mos Onesies

$25.00
18 Mos Onesies

18 Mos Onesies

$25.00
Kids 2 T

Kids 2 T

$22.00
Kids 3 T

Kids 3 T

$22.00
Women's Small Zip Up

Women's Small Zip Up

$65.00Out of stock
Women's Medium Zip Up

Women's Medium Zip Up

$65.00
Women's Large Zip Up

Women's Large Zip Up

$65.00
Women's XL Zip Up

Women's XL Zip Up

$65.00Out of stock
Bistro Apron

Bistro Apron

$26.00
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
SM/MD Caps

SM/MD Caps

$25.00Out of stock
L/XL Caps

L/XL Caps

$25.00Out of stock
Pom Pom Hat

Pom Pom Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Fenway Small Tee

Fenway Small Tee

$30.00

3/4 baseball sleeve, unisex sizing.

Fenway Medium Tee

Fenway Medium Tee

$30.00

3/4 baseball sleeve, unisex sizing.

Fenway Large Tee

Fenway Large Tee

$30.00

3/4 baseball sleeve, unisex sizing.

Fenway XL Tee

Fenway XL Tee

$30.00

3/4 baseball sleeve, unisex sizing.

Fenway XXLarge Tee

Fenway XXLarge Tee

$30.00

3/4 baseball sleeve, unisex sizing.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A revival of the great American oyster bar, Eventide offers pristine oysters and shellfish, the famed Brown Butter Lobster Roll, and an inspired take on classic New England fare.

Website

Location

86 Middle Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Eventide image
Eventide image

