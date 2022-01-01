Eventide imageView gallery
Popular Items

Italian Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Soft Pretzel Snack

Boards

for sharing

Cheese Board

$26.00

choose one board then choose one cheese. BOARD ONE salami, dried fruit, seeded honey, whole grain mustard, mixed nuts, crackers, baguette BOARD TWO prosciutto, spanish olives, today's jam, whole grain mustard, mixed nuts, crackers, baguette

Pimento Board

$22.00

our famous pimento, country ham, honeycrisp apple, candied pecans, honey dijon dip, crackers, soft pretzels

Hummus Board

$20.00

hummus, marinated feta, cucumber, marinated artichoke with roasted red pepper + garlic, olive tapenade, crackers, naan

Kids Cheese Board

$6.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

three cheese blend on country loaf *gluten free bread unavailable

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$10.00

housemade pimento, country ham, on country loaf, side of hot honey for dipping *gluten free bread unavailable

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

avocado, goat cheese spread, pickled veggies, cucumber, romaine, buttermilk dressing, on sourdough

Italian Sandwich

$12.00

salami, prosciutto, capicola, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, olive tapenade, mixed greens, o + v, on baguette

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

housemade chicken salad, sharp cheddar, red onion, romaine, on a baguette

Blue L.T. Sandwich

$9.00

housemade blue cheese spread, prosciutto, tomato, romaine, buttermilk dressing, on sourdough

Side of Dill Pickles

$1.00

Salads

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

prosciutto, honeycrisp apple, pecans, mixed greens

Hummus + Feta Salad

$12.00

housemade hummus, feta, marinated artichoke hearts, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, sunflower seeds, mixed greens

House Salad

$6.00

shaved cheese, cherry tomato, red onion, mixed greens

Side Salad

$3.00

shaved cheese, cherry tomato, red onion, mixed greens

Snacks

Mini Cheese Plate

$8.00

your choice of cheese with seeded honey, apple slices, and baguette

Snack Trio

$10.00

sample of our most popular items! housemade chicken salad, pimento cheese, and blue cheese spread with honeycrisp apple slices, crackers, and celery.

Soft Pretzel Snack

$5.00

two soft pretzels served with honey dijon dip

Non-Alcoholic

Boxed Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Coke (12 oz can)

$1.50

Diet Coke (12 oz can)

$1.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer (12 oz can)

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite (12 oz can)

$1.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$4.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Apple Juice Box

$1.75
Restaurant info

sip . savor . sunset

