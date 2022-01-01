Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Flats - Events & Catering

2401 East 6th Street

Suite 3038

Austin, TX 78702

Tacos

Pollo Asado

$8.00

grilled chicken breast, cilantro, onion

Carne Asada

$9.00

grilled beef fajita, cilantro, onion

Carnitas

$8.00

slow smoked pork shoulder, cilantro, onion

Migas

$9.00

grilled jack cheese, tortilla strips, scrambled egg, guacamole, pico de Gallo, grilled onion

San Chorizo

$8.00

scrambled egg, chorizo, and grilled jalapeno

Dirty South

$8.00

scrambled egg, bacon, potato, and refined black beans

Chips & Dips

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

tomatoes, jalapenos, cilantro, onion and garlic

Chips & Queso

$10.00

american melting cheese served with house made chips

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

fresh guacamole served with our house made chips

Desserts

Churro

$6.00

Two perfectly crisp churros tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cajeta (Mexican caramel)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
buen provecho!

2401 East 6th Street, Suite 3038, Austin, TX 78702

