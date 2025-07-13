Everest Curry Kitchen Express Murray, UT
5692 S 900 E Suite D7
Murray, UT 84121
CHICKEN SPECIALTIES
CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
cooked with bell pepper,onions,tomatoes,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$15.49
BUTTER CHICKEN
cooked with onion,garlic,ginger,tomatoes,butter,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$15.49
CHICKEN COCONUT KORMA
cooked with coconut milk,onions,garlic,ginger,tomatoes and spices.served with basmati rice.$15.49
EVEREST CHICKEN
cooked with potatoes,ginger,garlic,green peas ,nepalese spice in cream of yogurt sauce.served with basmati rice.$15.49
CHICKEN CURRY
cooked with garlic,ginger,tomatoes and curry spices.served with basmati rice.$15.49
CHICKEN VINDALOO
cooked with potatoes,onions,tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices.served with basmati rice.$15.49
CHICKEN SAAG
cooked with spinach,onions,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$15.49
CHICKEN PINEAPPLE
cooked with pineapple, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices.served with basmati rice.$15.49
MANGO CHICKEN
MARINATED CUBE CHICKEN THIGH SAUTEED WITH TANGY MANGO SAUCE. SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE$15.49
CHILI CHICKEN
MARINATED CUBE CHICKEN THIGH SAUTEED WITH BELL PEPPER,ONION,GINGER,GARLIC AND SPICES. SERVED WITH BASMATI RICE$15.49
CHICKEN TANDOORI
bone in chicken marinated in yogurt,garlic,ginger and spices , barbecued over tandoori.served with basmati rice.$14.99
MALAI CHICKEN
boneless chicken thigh marinated with nepalese spices and served w/ sauteed bell pepper and onions.served with basmati rice.$16.99
BUTTER CHICKEN MOMO
homemade chicken dumplings,fried and served with butter chicken sauce.$13.99
LAMB SPECIALTIES
CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE
LAMB MASALA
cooked with bell pepper,onions,tomatoes,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
BUTTER LAMB
cooked with onion,garlic,ginger,tomatoes,butter,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
LAMB COCONUT
cooked with coconut milk,onions,garlic,ginger,tomatoes and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
EVEREST LAMB
cooked with potatoes,ginger,garlic,green peas ,nepalese spice in cream of yogurt sauce.served with basmati rice.$16.49
LAMB CURRY
cooked with garlic,ginger,tomatoes and curry spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
LAMB VINDALOO
cooked with potatoes,onions,tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
LAMB PINEAPPLE
cooked with pineapple, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
LAMB SAAG
cooked with spinach,onions,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
VEGETABLE SPECIALTIES
CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE
VEGETABLE MASALA
cooked with bell pepper,onions,tomatoes,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
BUTTER VEGETABLE
cooked with onion,garlic,ginger,tomatoes,butter,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
VEGETABLE COCONUT
cooked with coconut milk,onions,garlic,ginger,tomatoes and spices. served with basmati rice.$14.99
VEGETABLE CURRY
cooked with garlic,ginger,tomatoes and curry spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
VEGETABLE VINDALOO
cooked with potatoes,onions,tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
EVEREST VEGETABLE
cooked with potatoes,ginger,garlic,green peas ,nepalese spice in cream of yogurt sauce.served with basmati rice.$14.99
VEGETABLE PINEAPPLE
cooked with pineapple, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
CHANA MASALA
grabanzo beans(chickpeas) cooked with onions,garlic,ginger,tomatoes and spices. served with basmati rice.$14.99
MATTAR MUSHROOM
fresh mushroom cooked with green peas,onions,garlic,ginger,tomatoes and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
PANEER MASALA
homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper,onions,tomatoes,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
SAAG PANEER
homemade cheese cooked with spinach,onions,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
BUTTER PANEER
homemade cheese cooked with onion,garlic,ginger,tomatoes,butter,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$14.99
SHRIMP SPECIALTIES
CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE
SHRIMP MASALA
cooked with bell pepper,onions,tomatoes,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
BUTTER SHRIMP
cooked with onion,garlic,ginger,tomatoes,butter,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
SHRIMP COCONUT
cooked with coconut milk,onions,garlic,ginger,tomatoes and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
SHRIMP VINDALOO
cooked with potatoes,onions,tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
SHRIMP CURRY
cooked with garlic,ginger,tomatoes and curry spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
EVEREST SHRIMP
cooked with potatoes,ginger,garlic,green peas ,nepalese spice in cream of yogurt sauce.served with basmati rice.$16.49
SHRIMP PINEAPPLE
cooked with pineapple, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
SHRIMP SAAG
cooked with spinach,onions,garlic,ginger,cream and spices.served with basmati rice.$16.49
APPETIZERS/BREADS/SIDES
APPETIZERS AND MORE CHOICES
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (1)
Crispy triangle shaped pastry stuffed with potato,green peas and spices.$2.59
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (2)
CRISPY TRIANGLE SHAPED PASTRY STUFFED WITH POTATOES, GREEN PEAS AND SPICES.$4.99
WEDGE CUT POTATO FRIES$3.99
CHICKEN COCONUT CURRY SOUP
TRADITIONAL COCONUT CURRY BLENDED WITH DICED CHCIKEN,FRESH VEGETABLES AND SPICES.$8.99
CHICKEN WINGS$11.99
SPICY CHICKEN WINGS$12.99
STEAMED CHICKEN MOMO (5)$5.99
PAN FRIED CHICKEN MOMO (5)$5.99
BREADS/EXTRA SIDES
PLAIN NAAN (4)
FLAT BREAD BAKED IN TANDOOR AND BRUSHED WITH BUTTER$2.39
GARLIC NAAN (4) W/ CILANTRO
Flat bread garnished with garlic and baked in tandoor$3.99
GARLIC CHEESE NAAN (4) W/ CILANTRO
Bread stuffed with homemade cheese with mild spices and garnished with garlic$5.25
Basmati Rice$3.99
Steamed Vegetables$3.99
RICE SPECIALTIES
CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE
VEGETABLE BIRYANI
BASMATI RICE PREPARED WITH MIXED VEGETABLES,ONION,CASHEW NUTS,RAISINS AND SPICES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RAITA.$14.29
PANEER BIRYANI
BASMATI RICE PREPARED WITH HOMEMADE CHEESE, ONIONS, GARLIC,GINGER,CASHEW NUTS,RAISINS AND SPICES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RAITA.$14.99
CHICKEN BIRYANI
BASMATI RICE PREPARED WITH CHICKEN BREAST AND COOKED WITH ONIONS, GARLIC,GINGER,CASHEW NUTS,RAISINS AND SPICES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RAITA.$15.99
LAMB BIRYANI
BASMATI RICE PREPARED WITH BONEESS LAMB AND COOKED WITH ONIONS, GARLIC,GINGER,CASHEW NUTS,RAISINS AND SPICES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RAITA.$16.99
SHRIMP BIRYANI
BASMATI RICE PREPARED WITH SHRIMP AND COOKED WITH ONIONS, GARLIC,GINGER,CASHEW NUTS,RAISINS AND SPICES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RAITA.$17.99
NOODLE SPECIALTIES
CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE
VEGETABLE CHOWMEIN
NOODLES MIXED SEASONAL VEGETABLES AND STIR FRIED.$14.99
CHICKEN CHOWMEIN
PREPARED WITH NOODLES ,GENTLY STIR-FRIED WITH AROMIC HIMALAYAN LIGHT SPICES ,CHICKEN AND FRESH VEGETABLES.$14.99
LAMB CHOWMEIN
PREPARED WITH NOODLES ,GENTLY STIR-FRIED WITH AROMIC HIMALAYAN LIGHT SPICES,BONELESS LAMB AND FRESH VEGETABLES.$15.99
SHRIMP CHOWMEIN
PREPARED WITH NOODLES ,GENTLY STIR-FRIED WITH AROMIC HIMALAYAN LIGHT SPICES ,SHRIMP AND FRESH VEGETABLES.$15.99
BEVERAGES/DESSERT
COKE FOUNTAIN DRINKS (16oz)
Bottled Drinks (20oz)
Homemade Drinks (16oz)
DESSERT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
5692 S 900 E Suite D7, Murray, UT 84121