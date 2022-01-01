Main picView gallery

Everett Trail Kitchen 656 Rolling Brooke Way

review star

No reviews yet

656 Rolling Brooke Way

Northfield, OH 44067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nourishing food that supports your healthy lifestyle and our local farms

Location

656 Rolling Brooke Way, Northfield, OH 44067

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgers 2 Beer Twinsburg
orange starNo Reviews
8941 Wilcox Dr Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurantnext
Coco Bella's - 32 W Aurora RD
orange starNo Reviews
32 W Aurora RD Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Harmonii Social
orange starNo Reviews
10735 Ravenna Road Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurantnext
Harmonii Social - Old
orange starNo Reviews
10683 Ravenna Rd Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
orange star4.1 • 394
480 W Aurora Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Compadres Grill - Northfield
orange starNo Reviews
10333 Northfield Rd. Unit 66A Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northfield

Best Gyros - Northfield
orange star4.4 • 2,235
10468 Northfield Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Sagamore Hills
orange star4.1 • 394
480 W Aurora Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
WingWay
orange star4.1 • 111
10430 Northfield Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northfield
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston