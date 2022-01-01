Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Everglazed - Orlando

review star

No reviews yet

1504 E. Buena Vista Drive

Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC GLAZED
COOKIES & CREAM
FRUITY PEBBLES

CLASSIC DONUTS

CLASSIC GLAZED

CLASSIC GLAZED

$4.95
CHEF'S CAKE

CHEF'S CAKE

$4.95
PURPLE GLAZED UBE

PURPLE GLAZED UBE

$4.95

vegan

THE ICON DONUT

THE ICON DONUT

$4.95

vanilla iced with sprinkles

STRAWBERRY ICED w/SPRINKLES

STRAWBERRY ICED w/SPRINKLES

$4.95
CHOCOLATE ICED w/SPRINKLES

CHOCOLATE ICED w/SPRINKLES

$4.95
CHOCOLATE ICED

CHOCOLATE ICED

$4.95
CLASSIC 6 PACK

CLASSIC 6 PACK

$27.00Out of stock

chef's choice of our Classic Donuts

FUNKY DONUTS

FRUITY PEBBLES

FRUITY PEBBLES

$5.95

strawberry iced, Fruity Pebbles cereal, buttercream frosting

BUTTERSCOTCH CARAMEL CORN

BUTTERSCOTCH CARAMEL CORN

$5.95Out of stock

caramel iced, butterscotch chips, caramel corn and buttercream frosting

NUTELLA BOSTON CREAM

NUTELLA BOSTON CREAM

$5.95

vanilla custard-filled donut with Nutella icing

MAPLE DOUBLE BACON

MAPLE DOUBLE BACON

$5.95

maple iced donut, loaded with candied bacon

FUNKY 6 PACK

FUNKY 6 PACK

$35.00Out of stock

chef's choice of our premium donuts

SUPER FUNKY DONUTS

COOKIES & CREAM

COOKIES & CREAM

$6.50

vanilla iced, topped with a whole OREO® Cookie

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

$6.50

topped with peanut butter chips and crushed Reese’s Cups

S'MORES GALORE

S'MORES GALORE

$6.50

Marshmallow Fluff, giant toasted marshmallow, crushed Golden Grahams

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$6.50

cinnamon icing, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, buttercream frosting

MOUNDS COCONUT DREAM

MOUNDS COCONUT DREAM

$6.50

toasted coconut, chopped Mounds, buttercream frosting

BROOKLYN BLACKOUT

BROOKLYN BLACKOUT

$6.50Out of stock

chocolate glazed donut topped with mini chocolate chips and chocolate wafer cookies

CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$6.50

oversized house made bun with cinnamon icing

NIFTY 50 LIMITED EDITION DONUT

NIFTY 50 LIMITED EDITION DONUT

$6.50Out of stock

vanilla iced, kaleidoscope of sugar sparkles, buttercream frosting and edible "50!" garnish

EVERYTHING DONUT

EVERYTHING DONUT

$6.50

vanilla iced, everything bagel seasoning, topped with Boursin buttercream

THAILICIOUS

THAILICIOUS

$6.50Out of stock

black sesame icing, charred pineapple, spicy chili-lime-garlic peanut butter topping, sweet chili sauce, micro cilantro and sesame seeds

BLACK RASPBERRY BERET

BLACK RASPBERRY BERET

$6.50Out of stock

black raspberry icing, black raspberry jam, goat cheese buttercream frosting, topped with fresh berries, mint and Frosted Flakes

COLD BREW TOPPERS 24-oz

DONUT SHOP SPECIAL

DONUT SHOP SPECIAL

$10.00

The Cold Standard + Strawberry Iced Sprinkles Donut

PEANUT BUTTER TOPPER

PEANUT BUTTER TOPPER

$11.00

Reese's Nitro Iced Cold Brew + Peanut Butter Explosion Donut

PURPLE TOPPER

PURPLE TOPPER

$11.00

Purple Reign Iced Chai Tea + Purple Glazed Ube Donut Iced with Vegan Buttercream

SUPER CHOCOLATE TOPPER

SUPER CHOCOLATE TOPPER

$11.00Out of stock

Double Chocolate Nitro Iced Cold Brew + Brooklyn Blackout Donut

COOKIES AND CREAM TOPPER

COOKIES AND CREAM TOPPER

$11.00

Cookies & Cream Iced Cold Brew + Cookies & Cream Donut

CLOUD 9 CARAMEL TOPPER

CLOUD 9 CARAMEL TOPPER

$11.00

Salted Caramel Iced Cold Brew + Classic Glazed Donut

COLD BREW CLASSICS 24-oz

CHOCOLATE MOCHA COLD BREW

CHOCOLATE MOCHA COLD BREW

$6.50

cold brew, milk, chocolate and coffee syrups, whipped cream

CINNAMON BUN COLD BREW

CINNAMON BUN COLD BREW

$6.50

cold brew, cinnamon bun syrup, Cinnamon Toast Milk, whipped cream

PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLD BREW

PEPPERMINT MOCHA COLD BREW

$6.50

cold brew, cream, white chocolate and peppermint syrups, whipped cream, candy cane

VANILLA HAZELNUT COLD BREW

VANILLA HAZELNUT COLD BREW

$6.50

cold brew, milk, vanilla and hazelnut syrups, whipped cream

SALTED CARAMEL COLD BREW

SALTED CARAMEL COLD BREW

$6.50

cold brew, milk, salted caramel syrup and whipped cream

THE COLD STANDARD COLD BREW

THE COLD STANDARD COLD BREW

$6.50

cold brew, cream, vanilla and coffee syrups

REESE'S NITRO

REESE'S NITRO

$6.95

nitro cold brew, oat milk infused with Reese’s PB Sauce, peanut butter and vanilla syrups, chocolate drizzle

PURPLE REIGN

PURPLE REIGN

$6.95

iced chai tea, purple ube coconut milk, coconut syrup, ube syrup swirl No Substitutions

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE NITRO

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE NITRO

$6.95Out of stock

nitro cold brew, chocolate milk, chocolate and white chocolate syrups

COOKIES AND CREAM COLD BREW

COOKIES AND CREAM COLD BREW

$6.50

cold brew, house made cookie-infused milk, vanilla and white chocolate syrups

COLD BREWS & HOT COFFEES

COLD BREW 16oz

COLD BREW 16oz

$4.50
COLD BREW 24oz

COLD BREW 24oz

$6.00

ICED CHAI TEA 24oz

$6.00
NITRO

NITRO

$5.00
HOT DRIP-DRIP

HOT DRIP-DRIP

$4.00
DECAF COFFEE

DECAF COFFEE

$4.00Out of stock
HOT TEA

HOT TEA

$3.00Out of stock

THE MILKY WAY

CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$5.00

16-ounces of our hand-crafted chocolate milk

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH MILK

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH MILK

$6.00

16-ounces of our hand-crafted flavored milk, steeped in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal

FRUITY PEBBLES MILK

FRUITY PEBBLES MILK

$6.00

16-ounces of our hand-crafted flavored milk, steeped in Fruity Pebbles cereal

STRAWBERRY MILK

STRAWBERRY MILK

$5.00

16-ounces of our hand-crafted strawberry milk

WHOLE MILK

$4.00

OAT MILK

$6.00

SOY MILK

$6.00

SKIM MILK

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$5.00

24-ounce

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

24-ounce

FOUNTAIN DRINK

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$4.00

Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Coke Zero, Powerade Mountain Berry Splash, Barq's Root Beer

DASANI

DASANI

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Featuring both classic donuts and gourmet creations, Everglazed is where happiness is glazed daily. Also specializing in cold brew coffee and bespoke beverage combinations. Come find your new happy place!

Location

1504 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Everglazed - Orlando image

Similar restaurants in your area

XO Coffee Shop
orange star5.0 • 9
4965 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34746
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside - Windermere
orange star4.5 • 3,821
6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130 Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
CFS - Dr. Philips
orange starNo Reviews
7535 West Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Eat In Chips
orange starNo Reviews
4153 west vine st suite 102 kissimmee, FL 34741
View restaurantnext
Loop Cafe - 13790 BRIDGEWATER CROSSINGS BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
13790 BRIDGEWATER CROSSINGS BLVD Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Hungry Pants
orange star4.9 • 508
3421 S Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32806
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Buena Vista

Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Turci Pasta
orange star4.6 • 1,337
2120 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32804
View restaurantnext
Judy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,092
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811
View restaurantnext
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
orange star4.8 • 636
7320 W Colonial Dr Orlando, FL 32818
View restaurantnext
Chatham's Place Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 538
7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Buena Vista
Waterford Lakes
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Baldwin Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Dr. Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
East Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
International Drive / I-Drive
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston