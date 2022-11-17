Restaurant header imageView gallery

Evergreen Eatery

No reviews yet

154 Green Street

Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Cold Brew
Croissant Egg & Cheese

HOT COFFEE

Coffee 12 oz.

$2.50

Coffee 16 oz.

$2.75

Red Eye 12 oz.

$3.50

Red Eye 16 Oz.

$3.75

Box of Coffee

$20.00

ICED COFFEE

Cold Brew

Nitro Brew 16 oz.

$4.50

Iced Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced White Mocha

Iced Americano

HOT ESPRESSO

Espresso Double

$2.50

Espresso Triple

$3.50

Americano

Macchiato (4 oz.)

$2.75

Cappuccino (8 oz.)

$3.00

Latte

Pumpkin Spiced Latte (16oz.)

$5.00

Gingerbread Spiced Latte

$5.00

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.00

Vanilla Latte (16 oz.)

$4.75

Caramel Latte (16 oz.)

$4.75

Mocha Latte (16 oz.)

$4.75

White Mocha Latte (16 oz.)

$4.75

FROZEN ESPRESSO

Frozen Cappuccino (16 oz.)

$4.75

Frozen Caramel Latte (16 oz.)

$5.50

Frozen Mocha (16 oz.)

$5.50

Frozen White Chocolate Mocha (16 oz.)

$5.50

HOT TEA

Organic Detox

$2.75

An antioxidant rich and naturally caffeine free herbal tea that will cleanse your body. Ingredients: Organic rooibos, organic currants, organic orange peel, organic cornflowers, organic acai, natural flavoring.

Organic Digestion

$2.75

Soothe your stomach naturally with this minty, citrusy, spicy, calming, and naturally caffeine free herbal tea. Ingredients: Organic orange peel, organic ginger, organic peppermint.

Citrus Chamomile

$2.50

Refreshing and sweet this soothing tea is in harmony with its blend of chamomile blossoms, lemon peel and hibiscus. Ingredients: Organic chamomile, organic orange peel, organic hibiscus, natural flavoring.

Decaf Earl Grey

$2.50

Originally blended for Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl of Grey in the early 1930’s this tea is flavored with Oil of Bergamot an Italian citrus. The tea a favorite among the British is floral, citrusy and crisp. Earl Grey is often served with sugar and milk. Ingredients: Organic black tea, organic cornflowers, natural flavoring

Dragon Well Green

$2.50

For centuries this famous tea from China has been pleasing green tea lovers for its pure, clean delicate, sweet, smooth flavor and aroma. Ingredients: Organic Green Tea

Earl Grey

$2.50

Originally blended for Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl of Grey in the early 1930’s this tea is flavored with Oil of Bergamot an Italian citrus. The tea a favorite among the British is floral, citrusy and crisp. Earl Grey is often served with sugar and milk. Ingredients: Organic black tea, organic cornflowers, natural flavoring

English Breakfast

$2.50

A traditional full bodied, rich and robust combination of golden tipped Indian teas. This classic blend is enjoyed for its black or with milk and sugar. Ingredients: Organic Black Tea

London Fog

$4.25

Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk & Vanilla

Moroccan Mint

$2.50

A sweet, soothing, refreshing blend of organic gunpowder green tea and organic peppermint leaves. Ingredients: Organic green tea, organic peppermint

Quilan Oolong

$2.50

A clean, sweet traditional Oolong with a full syrupy finish that is refreshing any time of day. Ingredients: Organic Oolong Tea.

Chai Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25

ICED TEA

Iced English Breakfast

Iced Dragonwell Green

Iced Moroccan Mint

Apple Peach Infused

Passion Berry Infused

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25

HOT SEASONAL BEVERAGES

Hot Cocoa (12 oz.)

$3.50

Hot White Chocolate (12 oz.)

$4.00

Hot Peppermint Patty (16oz)

$5.50

Hot Cocoa, Peppermint Syrup, Whip Cream with Crushed Peppermint Candy on top

Hot Apple Cider with Cinnamon Stick (12oz)

$3.50

JUICES

Lemonade (24oz.)

$5.00

Orange, Fresh Squeezed Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Cucumber Mint Lime, Fresh Squeezed Juice

$4.50

Carrot Organic Juice

$4.50

Cold Apple Cider

$2.50

Pineapple Green, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)

$7.00

Carrot Ginger, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)

$7.00

Orange, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)

$6.00

Apple, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)

$6.00

Watemelon Juice, Fresh Squeezed

$5.00Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Super Evergreen

$7.50

Berry Berry Fruity

$7.50

Snow Flake

$7.00

Sweet Dream

$7.00

Tropical Treat

$7.50

COLD BEVERAGES - soda/tonic/water/milk

Boylan Soda

$2.50

Culture POP Soda

$2.75

Soda you can feel good about! Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics.

Spindrift Soda

$2.50

Polar Seltzer

$2.00

Goldthread Plant Based Tonics

$4.75

Vybes CBD Juice

$8.00

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Ketiva Kombucha, Pineapple

$5.00

Health Aide Kombucha, Blood Orange

$6.00Out of stock

Diet Coke, 12oz can

$2.00

BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES

Basics

$9.00

bacon or sausage with two eggs any style served with home fries and toast

Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

eggs, bacon and cheese in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries

Wake Up Burger

$9.00

smashed burger, American cheese, bacon, topped with sunny side up egg served with fries

Pancake

$9.00

three multigrain pancakes, syrup and butter

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$10.00

hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream

Naked BLT

Naked BLT

$9.00

Vietnamese rice wrap with bacon, lettuce, tomato

Angus Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.00

two eggs any style on top of corned beef hash served with toast

Pork Belly Steak & Eggs

$16.00

maple syrup caramelized smoked pork belly steak with two eggs any style served with home fries and toast

Egg & Cheese

$3.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Gluten Free Egg & Cheese

$5.75

French Toast Bagel Egg and Cheese

$4.25

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Croissant Egg & Cheese

$5.00

AVOCADO TOAST

Evergreen Avocado Toast

Evergreen Avocado Toast

$12.00

avocado, smoked salmon, ikura, capers, grape tomato, walnut, pesto on multigrain Please note our pesto contains walnuts.

Golden Avocado Toast

Golden Avocado Toast

$12.00

avocado, hard boiled eggs, fried pearl onions, grape tomato, pesto, balsamic glaze on sourdough Please note our pesto contains walnuts.

Vegan Avocado Toast

$10.00

avocado, grape tomato, basil, cilantro, vegan pesto, walnut, balsamic glaze on multigrain Please note our pesto contains walnuts.

OMELETTES

Ultimate Evergreen

$12.00

kale, spinach, mushrooms, feta

Western Omelet

$11.00

ham, bell pepper, onion, cheddar

Just Cheese Omelet

$9.00

American, cheddar, feta or swiss

You Pick Omelet

$11.00

your choice of any 3: tomato, pepper, mushroom, spinach, kale, onion, cheese, bacon, ham, sausage

Corned Beef Omelet

$12.00

BENNYS

Classic Benny

$11.00

poached eggs, Canadian bacon

Florentine

$12.00

poached eggs, spinach, avocado, tomatos

Fried Tomato Benny

$12.00

poached eggs, cornmeal battered fried green tomato, avocado

Corned Beef Benny

$13.00

poached eggs, corned beef hash

Benny the Scottish

$13.00

poached eggs, Scottish smoked salmon, capers

Dinner Specialties

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen! golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries

Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti

Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti

$15.00

Jumbo Italian meatballs with Spaghetti pasta in homemade red sauce

Angus Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Chicken Parmesan

$14.00

Breaded chicken cutlet and penne smothered in homemade red sauce, topped with mozzarella, white cheddar and parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

breaded eggplant cutlet and penne smothered in homemade red sauce, topped with mozzarella, white cheddar and parmesan

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

ground beef with seasoned vegetable topped with mashed potatoes and a savory blend of mozzarella and cheddar served with mixed green salad

Creamy Broccoli Bacon Penne

$13.00

Broccoli bacon penne in creamy mushroom sauce

Coconut Curry Shrimp

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$20.00

a pair of shrimp skewers with asparagus and coconut curry sauce over vegetable and jasmine rice

Fried Shrimp Platter

$21.00

golden dipt fried shrimp with homemade coleslaw and fries

Surf & Turf Sliders

Surf & Turf Sliders

$19.00

a trio of mini burgers! Lamb, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta, tzatziki sauce and garlic aioli. Served with homemade pasta salad

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

a crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$20.00

grilled Faroe island salmon fillet with steamed broccoli, carrot and jasmine rice

Twin Whole Clam Belly Rolls

Twin Whole Clam Belly Rolls

$23.00

Fresh whole clams with belly fried on two rolls. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Flatbread Pizza

Flatbread Pizza

Pesto Based except for BBQ Chicken. Please note our pesto contains walnuts.

BURGERS-SANDWICHES

served with fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

cheddar cheese on sourdough served with fries (not gluten-free)

Classic BLT Club

$11.00

served with fries (not gluten-free)

Forest Hills Triple Decker

Forest Hills Triple Decker

$13.00

classic BLT with homemade egg salad served with fries (not gluten-free)

Green Street Veggie Burger

Green Street Veggie Burger

$12.00

Carrots, Onions, String Beans, Oat Bran, Soybeans, Zucchini, Canola Oil, Peas, Broccoli, Corn, Soy Flour, Spinach, Red Peppers, Arrowroot Powder, Corn Starch, Garlic, Corn Meal, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper served with fries (not gluten-free)

JP Seafood Fish Sandwich

JP Seafood Fish Sandwich

$13.00

golden dipt fried white fish, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce and tartar sauce served with fries (not gluten-free)

Faroe Island Salmon Burger

Faroe Island Salmon Burger

$15.00

sushi grade faroe island salmon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, picked red onion served with fries (not gluten-free)

Ultimate Dinner Melt Sandwich

Ultimate Dinner Melt Sandwich

$14.00

smoked ham, sliced chicken breast, omelet style egg, swiss cheese, Honey mustard and mayo on sourdough bread served with fries (not gluten-free)

Double Decker Smashed Burger

$13.00

double decked smashed burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion served with fries (not gluten-free)

Plant based Smoke House BBQ Burger

Plant based Smoke House BBQ Burger

$13.00

plantbased patty, lettuce, tomato, baked beans, BBQ sauce, honey mustard, homemade burger sauce served with fries (not gluten-free)

Hot Dog

$2.50

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

SALADS

Evergreen Salad

$11.00

green mix, kale, spinach, tomato, feta, avocado, boiled egg with evergreen citrus avocado dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Japanese style hiyashi wakame

Chef's Salad

$14.00

romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrot, hard boiled egg, ham, croutons, swiss cheese with ranch dressing on side

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$9.00

tricolor pasta, olives, red onion, bell peppers, pesto sauce, fresh lime juice

SIDES

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Avocado Side

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

French Fries, LG

$5.50

Fruit

$4.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Pancake 1 pc.

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Toast

Corned Beef Hash

$8.00

1 pc of grilled salmon

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Egg White Scrambled

$4.00

Fried Green Tomato (4 pc.)

$3.00

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Lays chips

$1.00

Banana

$1.50

French Toast Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$2.75

PASTRY

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Karen's Chocolate Pumpkin Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Karen's Cheddar Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Karen's Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$4.25

Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Cinnamon Scone

$4.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cranberry Muffin

$3.50

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Linzer Heart Cookies (2)

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie (2)

$3.00

Heath Bar Cookie

$3.00

M & M Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (2)

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie (1)

$3.00

ginger molasses (2)

$3.00

Kyak Cookies (1)

$3.00

Brownies (1)

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.00

Vegan Cookie Sandwich

$2.95

Vegan and Gluten Free Chocolate Donuts

$8.00

Vegan and Gluten Free, Sweet Potato Apple Bites (3oz. bag)

$8.00

Cakes

Homemade French Toast Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$6.75

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Topped With Peanut Butter Cups

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.75

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Fudge Cake

$6.75

Sweet Potato Maple Layered Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

Passionfruit Layered Cheesecake

$6.75Out of stock

NY Style Turtle Cheese Cake

$6.75Out of stock

Black Forest Strip Cheesecake

$7.00

Bittersweet chocolate mousse with layers of raspberry ganache, topped with chocolate mirror and shaved dark chocolate

Equator Symphony Strip Cake

$7.00

Raspberry passion fruit coulis, coconut biscuit, topped with passion fruit glaze

Nocturne Strip Cake

$7.00

Bittersweet chocolate mousse with layers of raspberry ganache, topped with chocolate mirror

Tiramisu Strip

$7.00

Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Pyramid Raspberry Chocolate (Gluten Free)

$7.00

Chocolate dacquoise filled with raspberry coulis topped with rich chocolate mousse.

Opera Strip Cake (Gluten Free)

$7.50

Red Berry Mascarporne Strip Cake (Gluten Free)

$7.50

Doughnut Muffin

Bisousweet French Cinnamon (4pcs)

$4.50

Bisousweet Maple Apple (4pcs)

$4.50

Vegan/Gluten Free Chocolate

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Directions

Evergreen Eatery image
Evergreen Eatery image
Evergreen Eatery image

