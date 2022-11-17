- Home
Evergreen Eatery
154 Green Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Popular Items
HOT COFFEE
ICED COFFEE
HOT ESPRESSO
FROZEN ESPRESSO
HOT TEA
Organic Detox
An antioxidant rich and naturally caffeine free herbal tea that will cleanse your body. Ingredients: Organic rooibos, organic currants, organic orange peel, organic cornflowers, organic acai, natural flavoring.
Organic Digestion
Soothe your stomach naturally with this minty, citrusy, spicy, calming, and naturally caffeine free herbal tea. Ingredients: Organic orange peel, organic ginger, organic peppermint.
Citrus Chamomile
Refreshing and sweet this soothing tea is in harmony with its blend of chamomile blossoms, lemon peel and hibiscus. Ingredients: Organic chamomile, organic orange peel, organic hibiscus, natural flavoring.
Decaf Earl Grey
Originally blended for Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl of Grey in the early 1930’s this tea is flavored with Oil of Bergamot an Italian citrus. The tea a favorite among the British is floral, citrusy and crisp. Earl Grey is often served with sugar and milk. Ingredients: Organic black tea, organic cornflowers, natural flavoring
Dragon Well Green
For centuries this famous tea from China has been pleasing green tea lovers for its pure, clean delicate, sweet, smooth flavor and aroma. Ingredients: Organic Green Tea
Earl Grey
Originally blended for Charles Grey, the 2nd Earl of Grey in the early 1930’s this tea is flavored with Oil of Bergamot an Italian citrus. The tea a favorite among the British is floral, citrusy and crisp. Earl Grey is often served with sugar and milk. Ingredients: Organic black tea, organic cornflowers, natural flavoring
English Breakfast
A traditional full bodied, rich and robust combination of golden tipped Indian teas. This classic blend is enjoyed for its black or with milk and sugar. Ingredients: Organic Black Tea
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea with Steamed Milk & Vanilla
Moroccan Mint
A sweet, soothing, refreshing blend of organic gunpowder green tea and organic peppermint leaves. Ingredients: Organic green tea, organic peppermint
Quilan Oolong
A clean, sweet traditional Oolong with a full syrupy finish that is refreshing any time of day. Ingredients: Organic Oolong Tea.
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
ICED TEA
HOT SEASONAL BEVERAGES
JUICES
Lemonade (24oz.)
Orange, Fresh Squeezed Juice
Cucumber Mint Lime, Fresh Squeezed Juice
Carrot Organic Juice
Cold Apple Cider
Pineapple Green, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)
Carrot Ginger, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)
Orange, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)
Apple, Nobl Cold Pressed (12oz)
Watemelon Juice, Fresh Squeezed
SMOOTHIES
COLD BEVERAGES - soda/tonic/water/milk
Boylan Soda
Culture POP Soda
Soda you can feel good about! Made with real organic spices, organic fruit juice and live probiotics.
Spindrift Soda
Polar Seltzer
Goldthread Plant Based Tonics
Vybes CBD Juice
Poland Spring Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Ketiva Kombucha, Pineapple
Health Aide Kombucha, Blood Orange
Diet Coke, 12oz can
BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES
Basics
bacon or sausage with two eggs any style served with home fries and toast
Breakfast Wrap
eggs, bacon and cheese in spinach tortilla served with tomato salsa and home fries
Wake Up Burger
smashed burger, American cheese, bacon, topped with sunny side up egg served with fries
Pancake
three multigrain pancakes, syrup and butter
Brioche French Toast
hand cut Fire King cinnamon brioche, syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream
Naked BLT
Vietnamese rice wrap with bacon, lettuce, tomato
Angus Sirloin Steak & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
two eggs any style on top of corned beef hash served with toast
Pork Belly Steak & Eggs
maple syrup caramelized smoked pork belly steak with two eggs any style served with home fries and toast
Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Gluten Free Egg & Cheese
French Toast Bagel Egg and Cheese
Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese
Croissant Egg & Cheese
AVOCADO TOAST
Evergreen Avocado Toast
avocado, smoked salmon, ikura, capers, grape tomato, walnut, pesto on multigrain Please note our pesto contains walnuts.
Golden Avocado Toast
avocado, hard boiled eggs, fried pearl onions, grape tomato, pesto, balsamic glaze on sourdough Please note our pesto contains walnuts.
Vegan Avocado Toast
avocado, grape tomato, basil, cilantro, vegan pesto, walnut, balsamic glaze on multigrain Please note our pesto contains walnuts.
OMELETTES
Ultimate Evergreen
kale, spinach, mushrooms, feta
Western Omelet
ham, bell pepper, onion, cheddar
Just Cheese Omelet
American, cheddar, feta or swiss
You Pick Omelet
your choice of any 3: tomato, pepper, mushroom, spinach, kale, onion, cheese, bacon, ham, sausage
Corned Beef Omelet
BENNYS
Classic Benny
poached eggs, Canadian bacon
Florentine
poached eggs, spinach, avocado, tomatos
Fried Tomato Benny
poached eggs, cornmeal battered fried green tomato, avocado
Corned Beef Benny
poached eggs, corned beef hash
Benny the Scottish
poached eggs, Scottish smoked salmon, capers
Dinner Specialties
Fish & Chips
JP Seafood’s award winning fish & chips comes to evergreen! golden dipt fried white fish with homemade coleslaw and fries
Italian Meatballs and Spaghetti
Jumbo Italian meatballs with Spaghetti pasta in homemade red sauce
Angus Steak & Eggs
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet and penne smothered in homemade red sauce, topped with mozzarella, white cheddar and parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
breaded eggplant cutlet and penne smothered in homemade red sauce, topped with mozzarella, white cheddar and parmesan
Shepherd's Pie
ground beef with seasoned vegetable topped with mashed potatoes and a savory blend of mozzarella and cheddar served with mixed green salad
Creamy Broccoli Bacon Penne
Broccoli bacon penne in creamy mushroom sauce
Coconut Curry Shrimp
a pair of shrimp skewers with asparagus and coconut curry sauce over vegetable and jasmine rice
Fried Shrimp Platter
golden dipt fried shrimp with homemade coleslaw and fries
Surf & Turf Sliders
a trio of mini burgers! Lamb, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta, tzatziki sauce and garlic aioli. Served with homemade pasta salad
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
a crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken, refried beans and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar
Grilled Salmon Fillet
grilled Faroe island salmon fillet with steamed broccoli, carrot and jasmine rice
Twin Whole Clam Belly Rolls
Fresh whole clams with belly fried on two rolls. Served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Flatbread Pizza
Pesto Based except for BBQ Chicken. Please note our pesto contains walnuts.
BURGERS-SANDWICHES
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
cheddar cheese on sourdough served with fries (not gluten-free)
Classic BLT Club
served with fries (not gluten-free)
Forest Hills Triple Decker
classic BLT with homemade egg salad served with fries (not gluten-free)
Green Street Veggie Burger
Carrots, Onions, String Beans, Oat Bran, Soybeans, Zucchini, Canola Oil, Peas, Broccoli, Corn, Soy Flour, Spinach, Red Peppers, Arrowroot Powder, Corn Starch, Garlic, Corn Meal, Salt, Parsley, Black Pepper served with fries (not gluten-free)
JP Seafood Fish Sandwich
golden dipt fried white fish, lettuce, tomato, red onion, burger sauce and tartar sauce served with fries (not gluten-free)
Faroe Island Salmon Burger
sushi grade faroe island salmon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, picked red onion served with fries (not gluten-free)
Ultimate Dinner Melt Sandwich
smoked ham, sliced chicken breast, omelet style egg, swiss cheese, Honey mustard and mayo on sourdough bread served with fries (not gluten-free)
Double Decker Smashed Burger
double decked smashed burger, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion served with fries (not gluten-free)
Plant based Smoke House BBQ Burger
plantbased patty, lettuce, tomato, baked beans, BBQ sauce, honey mustard, homemade burger sauce served with fries (not gluten-free)
Hot Dog
Cheeseburger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
SALADS
Evergreen Salad
green mix, kale, spinach, tomato, feta, avocado, boiled egg with evergreen citrus avocado dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons
Seaweed Salad
Japanese style hiyashi wakame
Chef's Salad
romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrot, hard boiled egg, ham, croutons, swiss cheese with ranch dressing on side
Pasta Salad
tricolor pasta, olives, red onion, bell peppers, pesto sauce, fresh lime juice
SIDES
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Avocado Side
Bacon
French Fries
French Fries, LG
Fruit
Home Fries
Maple Syrup
Pancake 1 pc.
Sausage Patty
Toast
Corned Beef Hash
1 pc of grilled salmon
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Smoked Salmon
Egg White Scrambled
Fried Green Tomato (4 pc.)
Turkey Sausage
Lays chips
Banana
French Toast Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
PASTRY
Plain Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
Karen's Chocolate Pumpkin Scone
Karen's Cheddar Scone
Karen's Chocolate Chip Scone
Cranberry Orange Scone
Blueberry Scone
Cinnamon Scone
Blueberry Muffin
Cranberry Muffin
Double Chocolate Muffin
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Corn Muffin
Linzer Heart Cookies (2)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (2)
Heath Bar Cookie
M & M Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (2)
Peanut Butter Cookie (1)
ginger molasses (2)
Kyak Cookies (1)
Brownies (1)
Gluten Free Muffin
Vegan Cookie Sandwich
Vegan and Gluten Free Chocolate Donuts
Vegan and Gluten Free, Sweet Potato Apple Bites (3oz. bag)
Cakes
Homemade French Toast Bread Pudding
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Topped With Peanut Butter Cups
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate Lava Fudge Cake
Sweet Potato Maple Layered Cheesecake
Passionfruit Layered Cheesecake
NY Style Turtle Cheese Cake
Black Forest Strip Cheesecake
Bittersweet chocolate mousse with layers of raspberry ganache, topped with chocolate mirror and shaved dark chocolate
Equator Symphony Strip Cake
Raspberry passion fruit coulis, coconut biscuit, topped with passion fruit glaze
Nocturne Strip Cake
Bittersweet chocolate mousse with layers of raspberry ganache, topped with chocolate mirror
Tiramisu Strip
Ladyfingers soaked with coffee liquor filled with a delicious mascarpone mousse
Sticky Toffee Pudding
Pyramid Raspberry Chocolate (Gluten Free)
Chocolate dacquoise filled with raspberry coulis topped with rich chocolate mousse.
Opera Strip Cake (Gluten Free)
Red Berry Mascarporne Strip Cake (Gluten Free)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
154 Green Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130