Evergreen Pizza & Sappling Gelato

Atlas Organic 750ml Bottle of Olive Oil

$19.00

The Atlas farms look to best agriculture practices and have adopted techniques from around the globe to ensure that everything from preparation, maintenance, to harvest reflects land stewardship practices. Israeli drip irrigation systems are used to parcel out the water from the Atlas Mountains snowmelt. To further protect this precious source they have built Morocco’s first covered water basin as a means of avoiding evaporation from the sun combined with a German pumping technology. Atlas has also imported tons of volcanic rock from Latin America to mix into the soil, which acts as a sponge to retain the water. This extra virgin olive oil comes from the foothills of the Atlas Mountains of the Marrakech region.