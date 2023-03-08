Restaurant header imageView gallery
Evergreens - Fremont

738 N. 34th Street

Seattle, WA 98103

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.47

Wok This Way

$14.47

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.47Out of stock

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$12.47

Along Came a Cider

$12.47

Et tu, Fruité

$12.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$14.47

Morocc the Casbah

$12.47Out of stock

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.47

Wraps

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$5.00

When In Roma Soup

$5.00

On F-Leek

$5.00Out of stock

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Beverages

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

Puget Sound Kombucha

$5.00

Sides

Blake's Crispy Treat

$1.25

TOB Crunchy Edamame

$1.75

Utensils

Bread

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Individual Salad

$12.47

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Boxed Lunch

$17.00

Mobile Salad Bar

$15.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$65.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$170.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

