Salad
Sandwiches

Evergreens - Bellevue City Center

43 Reviews

$

555 110th Ave NE

Suite 125

Bellevue, WA 98004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.47

Wok This Way

$14.47

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.47

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$12.47

Along Came a Cider

$12.47

Et tu, Fruité

$12.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$14.47

Morocc the Casbah

$12.47

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.47

Wraps

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$5.00

When In Roma Soup

$5.00

On F-Leek

$5.00

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Beverages

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

$4.00

Cold Brew Triple Shot Latte or Mocha Latte Made With Real Ingredient And Cold Pressed Espresso

$3.50

Naturally filtered Alkaline Spring Water bottled at the source in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Puget Sound Kombucha

$5.00

Sides

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Utensils

Bread

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Individual Salad

$12.47

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Boxed Lunch

$17.00

Mobile Salad Bar

$15.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$65.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$170.00
$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Website

Location

555 110th Ave NE, Suite 125, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

