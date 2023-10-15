Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.97

Southwest Steak Bowl

$14.97

Fast & the Curryous

$14.97

BYO Warm Bowl

$14.97

Med Over Heels

$14.97

Teriyaki Pun Here

$14.97

Salads

Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Caul Me Maybe

$12.47

Southern Saucepitality

$12.47

Salad (Taylor's Version)

$13.47

Shiitake Happens

$13.47

Mrs. Sproutfire

$13.47

Vegan Crunch

$13.47

Wraps

Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Southern Saucepitality

$12.47

Caul Me Maybe

$12.47

Mrs. Sproutfire

$13.47

Shiitake Happens

$13.47

Vegan Crunch

$13.47

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$5.00

When In Roma Soup

$5.00

On F-Leek

$5.00

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Forrest Gump-Bo

$5.00

Beverages

Life WTR

$4.00

Proud Source

$3.50

Bubly

$3.00

Kevita Kombucha

$5.00

Stubborn Soda

$3.00

Celsius

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

La Colombe Coffee

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Triple Shot Latte or Mocha Latte Made With Real Ingredient And Cold Pressed Espresso

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water

$3.50

Naturally filtered Alkaline Spring Water bottled at the source in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Puget Sound Kombucha

$5.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Tim's Chips

$2.50
Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

South Forty Nut Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Hummus & Bread

$3.00

Utensils

Bread

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Salad

$12.47

Boxed Lunch

$17.00

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Mobile Salad Bar

$15.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$65.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$170.00

Retail

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Catering Entrees

Jalapeño Business

$14.97

Fast & the Curryous

$14.97

Build Your Own

$12.47
El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini