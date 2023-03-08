Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Sandwiches

Evergreens - University Street

review star

No reviews yet

600 University Street

Suite 114

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.47

Wok This Way

$14.47

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.47

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$12.47

Along Came a Cider

$12.47

Et tu, Fruité

$12.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$14.47

Morocc the Casbah

$12.47

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.47

Wraps

Daikon Another Day

$12.47

Along Came a Cider

$12.47

Et tu, Fruité

$12.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Morocc the Casbah

$12.47

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.47

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$5.00

When In Roma Soup

$5.00

On F-Leek

$5.00

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

La Colombe Coffee

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Triple Shot Latte or Mocha Latte Made With Real Ingredient And Cold Pressed Espresso

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water

$3.50

Naturally filtered Alkaline Spring Water bottled at the source in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Puget Sound Kombucha

$5.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Utensils

Bread

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Individual Salad

$12.47

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Boxed Lunch

$17.00

Mobile Salad Bar

$15.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$65.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$170.00
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Website

Location

600 University Street, Suite 114, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
Evergreens image
Evergreens image
Evergreens image

Similar restaurants in your area

Evergreens - 6th and Olive
orange starNo Reviews
1631 6th Ave. Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
orange star4.0 • 491
1531 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Pike Place Market
orange star4.5 • 2,384
1600 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Rubinstein Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
Serving Greater Seattle Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Lenora and 6th
orange starNo Reviews
2070 6th Ave. Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
HoneyHole Sandwiches @ Capitol Hill
orange star4.3 • 2,356
703 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Pie - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 4,898
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 4,411
1303 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Kastoori Grill - 94 Stewart St
orange star4.0 • 3,300
94 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Le Panier
orange star4.5 • 1,683
1902 Pike Place Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston