Salad
Sandwiches

Evergreens - Pioneer Square

No reviews yet

106 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.47

Wok This Way

$14.47

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.47

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$12.47

Along Came a Cider

$12.47

Et tu, Fruité

$12.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$14.47

Morocc the Casbah

$12.47

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.47

Wraps

Daikon Another Day

$12.47

Along Came a Cider

$12.47

Et tu, Fruité

$12.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Morocc the Casbah

$12.47

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.47

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$5.00

When In Roma Soup

$5.00

On F-Leek

$5.00

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

La Colombe Coffee

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew Triple Shot Latte or Mocha Latte Made With Real Ingredient And Cold Pressed Espresso

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water

$3.50

Naturally filtered Alkaline Spring Water bottled at the source in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Puget Sound Kombucha

$5.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Utensils

Bread

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Individual Salad

$12.47

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Boxed Lunch

$17.00

Mobile Salad Bar

$15.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$65.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$170.00
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Website

Location

106 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

Gallery
Evergreens image
Evergreens image
Evergreens image

