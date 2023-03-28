Restaurant header imageView gallery

Evergreens - 2nd & Pike

No reviews yet

1430 2nd Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.47

Wok This Way

$14.47

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.47Out of stock

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$12.47

Along Came a Cider

$12.47

Et tu, Fruité

$12.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.47

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$14.47Out of stock

Morocc the Casbah

$12.47Out of stock

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.47

The Italian Job

$12.47

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$5.00

When In Roma Soup

$5.00

On F-Leek

$5.00

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Forrest Gump-Bo

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

La Colombe Coffee

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Triple Shot Latte or Mocha Latte Made With Real Ingredient And Cold Pressed Espresso

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water

$3.50

Naturally filtered Alkaline Spring Water bottled at the source in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Puget Sound Kombucha

$5.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Website

Location

1430 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

