Salad
Sandwiches

Evergreens - SeaTac Airport

126 Reviews

$

17801 International Blvd

Seattle, WA 98158

Popular Items

El Sombrero

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.97

Wok This Way

$14.97

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.97Out of stock

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$12.97

Along Came a Cider

$12.97

Et tu, Fruité

$12.97
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$12.97

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$12.97

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$12.97

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$12.97

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$13.97

Morocc the Casbah

$12.97Out of stock

Steak Me Home Tonight

$14.97

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$5.00

When In Roma Soup

$5.00

On F-Leek

$5.00Out of stock

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.50

Mountain Spring Water Derived From Springs West Of The Rockies

La Colombe Coffee

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Triple Shot Latte or Mocha Latte Made With Real Ingredient And Cold Pressed Espresso

Proud Source Water

Proud Source Water

$4.00

Naturally filtered Alkaline Spring Water bottled at the source in infinitely recyclable aluminum.

Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water Made From Real Fruit

Puget Sound Kombucha

$5.00

Sides

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$2.50

All Natural Kettle Style Potato Chips

Fresh Baked Cookies

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.50

House-baked cookies with no preservatives

Utensils

Bread

Breakfast

CYO Breakfast Bowl

$9.00
Dave's Bowl

Dave's Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa + Arugula, Egg Frittata, Bacon, Green Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Parmesan, Red Wine Vini

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$9.00

Spinach + Quinoa, Egg Frittata, Steak, Black Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeño, Green Onion, Beecher's Flagship Cheese, Cilantro-Lime Vini.

Greek Yogurt + Granola

Greek Yogurt + Granola

$6.50
Steel Cut Oats

Steel Cut Oats

$6.50

Steel cuts oats with any toppings

Banana

Banana

$1.50

Banana a la carte

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Individual Salad

$12.47

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Boxed Lunch

$17.00

Mobile Salad Bar

$15.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$65.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$170.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Website

Location

17801 International Blvd, Seattle, WA 98158

Directions

