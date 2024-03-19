EverSpring Modern Chinese
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
EverSpring Modern Chinese offers a fast-casual dining experience featuring a fusion of America's favorite Chinese classics, such as Orange Chicken and Crispy Beef, alongside authentic traditional dishes such as Guobao Pork and Shrimp Spring Rolls, promising a unique culinary journey for anyone who enjoys delicious asian flavors.
Location
2943 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92782
Gallery
