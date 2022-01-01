Restaurant header imageView gallery

Everybodys American Cookhouse Call Us: (360)-443-2979

741 Reviews

$$

4215 SE Mile Hill Dr

Port Orchard, WA 98366

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Mama's Meat Loaf
Fish and Chips

Starters

Bar Sampler Appetizer

Bar Sampler Appetizer

$18.00

Onion rings, natural cut fries, chicken strips, mozzarella sticks, and smoked wings.

Cheese Curds

$10.00
Coconut Shrimp Basket 🥥

Coconut Shrimp Basket 🥥

$17.00

Coconut battered and fried to perfection. Comes with chili sauce for dipping.

Flowering Onion

Flowering Onion

$10.00

Freshly sliced, battered, and deep-fried sweet onions with dipping sauce.

Fried Button Mushrooms

Fried Button Mushrooms

$10.00

Whole mushrooms, coated in batter and deep-fried to give you a crispy and delicious start to a great meal.

Fried Pickles

$10.00
Gravy Fries

Gravy Fries

$10.00

Natural cut fries smothered in brown gravy.

Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer

$10.00

Deep-fried mozzarella cheese cooked to a golden brown. Served with ranch or marinara sauce.

Shrimp Basket 🍤

Shrimp Basket 🍤

$14.00

Battered and perfectly deep-fried shrimp served with sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Tater Skins

Tater Skins

$12.90

Potato skins topped with Cheddar, bacon, green onion and a side of sour cream. Additional side

WINGS

WINGS

Our smoked wings are deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce: Sweet Chili, Franks Red Hot, Hot Honey Garlic, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ, Teriyaki, or our award winning Spicy Bacon Jam.

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$18.00+

Black Forest ham, roasted turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese top this salad of fresh greens, sliced hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, and vine ripe tomatoes.

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00+

Crisp romaine tossed with shredded parmesan-Reggiano, Caesar dressing, croutons, and served with a garlic-buttered baguette slice.

Sirloin Steak Salad

Sirloin Steak Salad

$20.00+

Top sirloin steak, grilled over an open flame and rested on a bed of mixed greens, tomato wedges, cucumbers, egg, and red onions. Served with bleu cheese or white balsamic.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$19.00+

Chicken breast, avocado, crispy bacon, chopped hard-boiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, and diced tomato are featured on a bed of mixed greens and your choice of side dressing.

BBQ Dining

1 Meat Plate with 1 Side

$17.00

2 Meat Plate with 2 Sides

$32.00

3 Meat Plate with 3 sides

$46.00

4 Meat Plate with 4 sides

$62.00

.

.

.

.

.

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$18.00+

Smoked Brisket

$15.90+

Smoked Pulled Pork

$14.00+
Kielbasa

Kielbasa

$11.00+

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$11.00+

.

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$12.00

.

SIDES

Entrees

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Hand-battered and Panko-breaded wild Alaskan cod. Served with fresh cut fries, tartar sauce, and EB's famous poppy seed slaw.

Captain's Platter

Captain's Platter

$22.00

Hand-battered and Panko-breaded cod, golden fried shrimp, and clam strips. Served with fresh-cut fries, tartar sauce, and EB's poppy seed slaw.

Ian's Chicken Strip Basket

Ian's Chicken Strip Basket

$16.00

Breaded chicken strips cooked to a golden brown, served with fresh-cut fries.

Mama's Meat Loaf

$18.00

House-made meat loaf roasted to perfection. Served with freshly made mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and topped with brown gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$20.00

Mac Gpa-n-Kate's Mac & Cheese & salad

$15.00

Macaroni in our rich, creamy, house-made four cheese sauce. Served with a side salad.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00

Grilled seasoned chicken breast over fettuccini & alfredo sauce. Topped with parsley and parmesan. Served with a toasted garlic baguette.

Cabernet Tips

Cabernet Tips

$20.90

6oz. top sirloin cubed and sauteed with onions and mushrooms. Glazed with 14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon and finished with demi-glaze. Served atop a bed of freshly made mashed potatoes and gravy.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.90

6 Italian meatballs and house-made marinara over a bed of spaghetti. Topped with parsley and shaved parmesan. Served with a toasted garlic baguette slice.

Shrimp and Chips

Shrimp and Chips

$18.90

Classic Reuben

$17.00

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye bread.

ML Grilled BBQ Mama's Meatloaf

$17.00

Our house-made meatloaf with grilled onions and BBQ sauce on grilled sourdough bread.

Prime Rib Dip

$18.00

Prime rib with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on a grilled hoagie. Served with a side of Au Jus.

Everybody's Club

Everybody's Club

$18.00

Slow roasted turkey, thick grilled bacon, black forest ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted sourdough bread with mayo.

BLT

$17.00

Crispy bacon atop sliced fresh tomatoes and lettuce. Served on your choice of toasted bread with mayo.

Grilled Turkey Swiss

$16.00

Sliced turkey with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread.

Patty Melt

$16.00

A classic, old-time favorite featuring a fresh half-pound burger patty covered in melted Swiss and Cheddar cheese with caramelized onions and set between butter-grilled Marble rye.

Ham and Swiss Cold

$15.00

Turkey Sandwich Cold

$15.00
1/2 lb John Wayne Western Burger

1/2 lb John Wayne Western Burger

$17.90
Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.90

Our signature bacon jam on your fire-grilled 1/3lb patty.

California Burger

California Burger

$16.90

Chicken breast or 1/3lb beef burger topped with tomato, lettuce, onions, and fresh avocado.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.90

Our juicy 1/3lb beef burger, topped with melted aged cheddar cheese.

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$15.90
EB's Bacon Black & Bleu

EB's Bacon Black & Bleu

$15.90

1/3lb burger rubbed with blackening spices. Topped with bacon, grilled onions, and bleu cheese.

Hamburger (NO CHEESE)

Hamburger (NO CHEESE)

$10.90

Our juicy 1/3lb beef burger.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.90

1/3lb grilled all-beef patty topped with garlic butter-sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted swiss cheese.

The Dr. Seuss

The Dr. Seuss

$16.90

1/3lb grilled all-beef patty topped with a fried egg, black forest ham, and 2 slices of aged cheddar cheese.

Ribeye Steak Dinner Prime Rib

Ribeye Steak Dinner Prime Rib

$29.95

Our boneless ribeye's are rich, tender, and juicy with generous marbling throughout.

Top Sirloin Steak Dinner

Top Sirloin Steak Dinner

$20.00

Top sirloin steak grilled over an open flame to enhance flavor.

Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts

Herb Grilled Chicken Breasts

$19.00

Our boneless, skinless chicken breast is seasoned with house-blended herbs and fire-grilled to perfection.

F Small Fish and Chips with Slaw

$16.00

A half order of hand-battered and Panko-breaded wild Alaskan cod. Served with fresh cut fries, tartar sauce, and EB's poppy seed slaw.

Small Shrimp and Chips

$16.00

3 Meatball Sliders No SIdes

$13.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$11.00

Grilled sourdough bread with melted aged cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Sp SMALLSpaghetti and Meatball w/ Side Salad

$15.00

3 Italian meatballs and house-made marinara over a bed of spaghetti. Topped with parsley and shaved parmesan. Served with a toasted garlic baguette slice and a side salad.

1/2 Sandwich / 1/2 Salad

$11.00

1/2 Sandwich / 1/2 Soup

$11.00

Soups

Chili

Chili

$6.90+

Our rich and meaty red bean chili served with onions, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and cornbread.

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$5.90+

Hearty Home made soup. Call for description

Side Selections

Poppy Seed Slaw

Poppy Seed Slaw

$6.00

Toasted Garlic Baguette

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.75
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$7.00
Loaded Backed Potato

Loaded Backed Potato

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Golden Fried Onion Rings

Tater Tots

$8.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Curly Fries

$7.00
EB's Potato Salad

EB's Potato Salad

$6.00
Natural Cut Fries

Natural Cut Fries

$6.00
Country Sausage Gravy

Country Sausage Gravy

$4.00
Brown Gravy

Brown Gravy

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$8.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$8.00

6 oz Sirloin No Sides

$10.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Fried Okra

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast No Sides

$7.00

Mac Smoked Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Pie 🍎

Apple Pie 🍎

$7.00+
Peach Pie

Peach Pie

$7.00+

GOURMET PIE MADE WITH PREMIUM IQF PEACHES. REAL HOMEMADE TASTE AND APPEARANCE. BAKED IN NATURAL JUICE. TENDER FLAKY CRUST, MADE WITH OVER A POUND OF QUALITY FRUIT.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$8.00+

Pecan Pie

$9.00
Cheesecake Plain New York

Cheesecake Plain New York

$9.00
Cheesecake Raspberry Donut

Cheesecake Raspberry Donut

$9.00

Creamy raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake sits on a graham cracker crust, topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Carrot Cake 🥕

Carrot Cake 🥕

$9.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Elaine's Pineapple upside down cupcakes

$6.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Ice Cream Bars

$3.79

Breakfast All Day 🥞 🍳

Biscuits and Gravy 🐷

Biscuits and Gravy 🐷

$14.90

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$19.90
EB Breakfast 🥚 🥓

EB Breakfast 🥚 🥓

$14.90
EB Meat Lover's Breakfast All Day 🥩 🥓

EB Meat Lover's Breakfast All Day 🥩 🥓

$16.90
Steak & Eggs 🥩 ➕ 🥚

Steak & Eggs 🥩 ➕ 🥚

$19.90

Seahawks Jacket

Seahawks Jacket

$118.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everybody's Somebody at Everybody's American Cookhouse.

Website

Location

4215 SE Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Directions

Gallery
Everybodys American Cookhouse image
Everybodys American Cookhouse image
Everybodys American Cookhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
orange star4.4 • 604
1821 SE Lund Ave. Port Orchard, WA 98366
View restaurantnext
Peninsula Beverage Collective
orange starNo Reviews
110 harrison ave Port Orchard, WA 98366
View restaurantnext
South Pacific Sports Bar - 218 1st St
orange starNo Reviews
218 1st St Bremerton, WA 98337
View restaurantnext
Pup's Cups n Cones
orange starNo Reviews
1103 Perry Ave Bremerton, WA 98310
View restaurantnext
Manette Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
2113 e 11th st. Bremerton, WA 98310
View restaurantnext
Evergreen Pizza & Sappling Gelato
orange starNo Reviews
1223 McKenzie Ave Bremerton, WA 98337
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Orchard

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
orange star4.4 • 604
1821 SE Lund Ave. Port Orchard, WA 98366
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Orchard
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Tacoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston