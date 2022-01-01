A map showing the location of Everyday Everyway Food TruckView gallery

Everyday Everyway Food Truck

No reviews yet

N/A

Campbellsville, KY 42718

Popular Items

California
Slaw
Everyday

Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$8.50

Sausage Burrito

$8.50

Carne Asada Burrito

$9.00

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Mushroom Burrito

$7.00

Tacos

Bacon Taco

$2.00

Sausage Taco

$2.00

Chorizo Taco

$2.00

Breakfast Carne Asada Taco

$2.00

Sandwiches

The Lyle

$4.00

BELT

$4.00

Platter

Flapjack Platter

$7.00Out of stock

Drink

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Ski

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Coffee

Burgers

Everyday

Everyday

$7.50
Hangover

Hangover

$8.00

Forager

$7.00

Every Way

$6.00

Slaw

$7.00

Big Popper

$8.00

Regulator

$8.00

Hotdogs

Chili & Cheese

$3.50

Slaw Dog

$3.50

Forager Dog

$3.50

Hangover Dog

$3.50

Plain Dog

$2.00

Burritos

California

$9.00

La Seta

$7.00

Street Tacos

Street Taco

$2.25
3 Street Tacos

3 Street Tacos

$6.75

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Merch

Shirt

$10.00

Specials

Potato Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Chili Cup

$5.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

$5.00Out of stock

Nachos

$10.00

Hot Brown

$3.00Out of stock

Carnita

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken Club

$7.00Out of stock

Buffalo Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Club Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Elote Bowl

$4.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

N/A, Campbellsville, KY 42718

Directions

