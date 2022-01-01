  • Home
A map showing the location of Everyday Healthy Café - White Plains Library 100 Martine AveView gallery

Everyday Healthy Café - White Plains Library 100 Martine Ave

No reviews yet

100 Martine Ave

White Plains, NY 10601

BAGELS

BAGEL

$1.65

CEREAL

Cereal

$2.00

Kelloggs

$3.99

EGG SANDS

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.10

Egg White & Turkey Bacon

$6.20

Egg Whites Turkey Bacon & Cheese on Toasted Brioche

Egg White & Veggie Sausage

$6.40

Egg Whites, Vegan Sausage and Cheese on Multi-Grain Toast

Egg and Cheese

$3.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

OATS

OATMEAL

$3.85

Overnight Oats

$4.75

PASTRIES

CROISSANT

$3.50

ALMOND CROISSANT

$3.75

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.75

SPECIALTY DANISH

$3.50

MUFFINS

$3.50

SCONES

$3.50

CIGARS

$3.50

POUNDCAKE

$3.50

PRETZELS

$2.35

GF PASTRIES

BANANA BREAD

$5.75

ZUCCHINI BREAD

$5.75

BISCOTTI

$2.35

GF ROLL

$3.00

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

BONJO BOX

$18.95

Serves 10 cups of Coffee ,Milks and Sugars included

ICED COFFEE

Iced Coffee

HOT TEA

Hot Tea

ICED TEA/ LEMON

ICED TEA

ARNIE PALMER

LEMONADE

ESPRESSO DRINKS

Espresso Shot

Latte

Cappuccino

Americano

Macchiato

Mocha

Black Satin

Salted Caramel Latte

Cafeccino

$5.95

Drink of the Month

ICED ESPRESSO DRINKS

Iced Latte

Espresso Milk Foam

Iced Cappuccino

Espresso Milk Foam

Iced Americano

Espresso, Water

Iced Macchiato

Iced Mocha

Iced Black Satin

Iced Salted Caramel

Iced Drink of the Month

HOT CHOCOLATE

Hot Chocolate

CHAI LATTE

Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Seasonal Chai Latte

Iced Seasonal Chai

HOT WATER

Hot Water

ORANGE FREEZE

ORANGE FREEZE

$5.95

CAFECCINO

Cafeccino

$5.95

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN CLUB

$8.50

TUNA SAND

$8.50

EGG SALAD SAND

$7.20

VLT SAND

$6.60

HAM & CHEESE

$5.50

SALADS

BETA BOWL

$9.99

Roasted Sweet Potatos, Black Beans,Steamed Broccoli,Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Vegan Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

CHICKEN COBB

$12.99

ABF Grilled Chicken,Bacon, Crumbled Bleu Cheese,Tomatoes, 1/2 Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR

$11.95

ABF Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Grana Cheese, Croutons

DASH GREEN

$11.25

Kale, Bacon, Tomatoes, Pecans,Dried Cranberries,Ricotta Salada Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette Dressing

SANTA FE

$11.50

ABF Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips,Corn, Black Beans,Cheddar Cheese, Salsa/Ranch Dressing

SHRIMP CAESAR

$13.50

Gulf Shrimp,Tomatoes, Grana Cheese, Croutons

SALMON NICOISE

$12.50

Poached Salmon,Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives,Green Beans, Fingerling Potatoes, Spinach, Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

LETTUCE BOWL

$5.59

MINI WRAPS

CHICKEN WRAP

$6.10

Chicken Salad w/ Mayo, Grapes, Spinach, Special Sauce

CURRY CHICKEN

$6.10

Curry Chicken Salad w/ Mayo, Spinach, Special Sauce

TUNA SPA

$6.25

Tuna Salad w/ Mayo, Dried Cranberries, Apple, Spinach, Special Sauce

SPICY SHRIMP

$6.25

Gulf Shrimp, Jicama Salad, Spinach

SALAD SCOOPS

CHICKEN SCOOP

$5.25

Chicken Salad, Red Grapes, Celery, Mayo,

TUNA SCOOP

$5.25

Tuna Salad, Celery, Mayo

EGG SALAD SCOOP

$5.25

Egg Salad, Celery, Mayo

CURRY CHICKEN

$5.25

Curry Chicken, Golden Raisins, Mayo

FRUITS

FRUIT CUP

$4.75

Mixed Fruit

WHOLE FRUIT

$1.00

Banana, Apple

Watermelon

$2.00

DRINKS

Arizona

$2.25

Avec

$2.99

Can Sodas

$1.95

Coke

$2.76

Gatorade

$2.15

Gingerale

$2.15

Joe's Tea

$2.99

Kevita

$6.75

Kombucha

$6.75

Pellegrino Can

$2.49

Poland Spark

$2.49

Propel

$2.49

Red Jacket

$4.75

SanPellegrino

$2.49

Saratoga Water

$2.25

Spindrift Can

$2.49

Sprite

$2.76

PANINI

CHIPOTLE

$9.15

Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese and Chipotle Mayo

CAPRESE

$8.75

Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil and Balsamic Mayo

SOUP

SOUPS

CHIPS

Chips Joes

$2.25

Chips Terra

$2.25

Chips Popcorn

$2.69

Chips Stacys

$2.25

Chips Specialty

$2.25

Chips Tropical

$2.25

CASHEWS

$2.15

BARS

KIND

$2.95

RX BAR

$2.95

EARNEST EATS

$2.95

Vegan

SPECIAL K

$2.65

KIND BREAKFAST

$3.00

LOLA

$2.75

NUTRIGRAIN

$1.25

SMORES BARS

$2.99

CHOCOLATES

Almonds

$3.00

Chocolate Covered Almonds

Pretzels

$1.50

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Oreos

$2.45

Chocolate Covered Oreos

YOGURTS

Parfait

$3.95

Vanilla Yogurt layered with Seasonal Fresh Berries

Individual Yogurt

$2.45

Roonybrook Yogurts

GRAB & GO SNACKS

Hummus & Pita Chips

$4.25

Crumb Cake

$3.25

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Olives & Herbs

$4.25

Salami & Cheese

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY 10601

Directions

