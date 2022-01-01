Restaurant header imageView gallery

Everytable - Baldwin Hills

169 Reviews

$

3650 W MLK Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90008

Order Again

Cold Bowls

Elote Caesar

$6.95

Romaine, Corn, Cotija cheese, tortilla chips seasonsed with Cotija cheese, slice of lemon and Cotija Lime Caesar Dressing

Lemon Pepper Chicken Caesar Salad

Lemon Pepper Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Romaine & Arugula Mix, Lemon-Pepper Chicken, Za’atar Spiced Pita Crisps, Thai Basil, Lemon Wedge, Parmesan & Black Pepper Dressing

Vegan Rainbow Salad

Vegan Rainbow Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Roasted Sweet Potato, Broccoli, Arugula, Lentils & Quinoa, Pickled Red Cabbage, Tamari Pumpkin Seeds, Carrot Ginger Dressing

Roasted Chicken & Rotini Salad

$6.95

Garlic Herb Chicken, mixed spring lettuce, Roasted Tomato vinaigrette, marinated rotini pasta, basil and mint, and roasted almonds

Salmon Superfood Salad

$7.95

Roasted Salmon, Roasted Sweet Potato, Pickled Red Cabbage, Tamari Pepitas, Quinoa & Beluga Lentil Mix, Carrot Ginger Dressing

Tangy BBQ Chicken Salad

Tangy BBQ Chicken Salad

$6.95Out of stock

BBQ Chicken, Cucumber & Red Bell Pepper, Spinach & Romaine Lettuce, Fire Roasted Corn & Scallion Salsa, Cherry Tomatoes, Tortilla Strips, BBQ Ranch Dressing

Roasted Butternut Squash & Kale Salad

Roasted Butternut Squash & Kale Salad

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Lentils & Quinoa, Roasted Butternut Squash, Apples, Gorgonzola Cheese, Crispy Onions, Cranberry Maple Vinaigrette

Hot Bowls

Please note that all hot bowls are served cold and include warming instructions.
Homegirl Adobo Salmon

Homegirl Adobo Salmon

$8.25
Carnitas Bowl

Carnitas Bowl

$6.55Out of stock

Slow Cooked Pork, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Brown Rice, Feta Cheese, Habanero Pickled Onions, Salsa Verde

Golden Couscous Bowl

$6.95

Israeli Couscous Salad, Spiced Chickpeas and Carrots, Roasted Onions and Peppers, Lemon Herb Sauce, Spinach, Parsley, Almonds

Trap Kitchen Curry Chicken

Trap Kitchen Curry Chicken

$6.25

Jamaican Style Curry Chicken, Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes, Roasted Carrots, Brown Rice, Baby Spinach, Curry Onion Gravy

Spaghetti (Squash) & Meatballs

Spaghetti (Squash) & Meatballs

$5.95Out of stock

Spaghetti Squash, Turkey Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Parsley

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$5.55Out of stock

Seasoned Ground Turkey, Roasted Corn Salsa, White Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Chili-Lime Crema, Fresh Cilantro

Puebla Chicken Tinga

Puebla Chicken Tinga

$4.95Out of stock

Chicken Tinga, Beluga Lentils & Quinoa, Chayote Mix, Black Beans, Cilantro

Spaghetti 'Bolognese'

Spaghetti 'Bolognese'

$5.95
Butternut Squash Alfredo

Butternut Squash Alfredo

$6.95
Sweet Chili Tofu & Ginger Rice

Sweet Chili Tofu & Ginger Rice

$6.95

Sweet Chili Tofu, Roasted Mushrooms, Spinach, Carrot, Pickled Cucumber Salad, Ginger Scallion Rice, Spicy Mayo, Furikake

Jamaican Jerk

$5.95
Mediterranean Grain Bowl

Mediterranean Grain Bowl

$6.95
Roasted Turkey with Maple Thyme Glaze

Roasted Turkey with Maple Thyme Glaze

$7.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.95

Southwest Chicken Burrito

$6.50

Chili-Lime Chicken, Fajita Peppers and Onions, Southwest Rice, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Lime Sauce, and Cheddar Cheese

Spiced Potato and Chickpea Wrap

Spiced Potato and Chickpea Wrap

$6.50
Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap

Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap

$6.50

Breakfast

Monica's Breakfast Burrito

Monica's Breakfast Burrito

$5.25

Scrambled Eggs, Salsa Roja, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Brown Rice, Chile & Onion Wrap

Turkey Sausage & Egg Wrap

Turkey Sausage & Egg Wrap

$5.25

Snacks

Peanut Butter Cookie Bar

Peanut Butter Cookie Bar

$2.50
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$2.50
MUSH Overnight Oats - Wild Blueberry

MUSH Overnight Oats - Wild Blueberry

$3.95

MUSH blends wild blueberries with creamy coconut milk to deliver an antioxidant-filled, fruity treat. A full flavor experience with nutrients that pack a punch.

MUSH Overnight Oats - Dark Cacao

MUSH Overnight Oats - Dark Cacao

$3.95

Rich, luscious, and creamy. The raw cacao powder mixed with almond milk creates an irresistible pudding-like consistency.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$2.50
Pico de Gallo Beanfield's Chips

Pico de Gallo Beanfield's Chips

$1.50

Gluten free and vegan bean chips packed with flavor.

Sea Salt Vinegar Beanfield's Chips

Sea Salt Vinegar Beanfield's Chips

$1.50

Gluten free and vegan bean chips packed with flavor.

Cheddar & Sour Cream Beanfield's Chips

Cheddar & Sour Cream Beanfield's Chips

$1.50

Gluten free and vegan bean chips packed with flavor.

Jalapeño Lime Beanfield's Chips

Jalapeño Lime Beanfield's Chips

$1.50

Gluten free and vegan bean chips packed with flavor.

Super Pop Almond Bar

Super Pop Almond Bar

$3.25

Super Pop Almond Chocolate bars combine organic popped quinoa, almond butter and soy & dairy free chocolate to creamy, crispy & nutrient dense bar.

Super Pop Churro Bar

Super Pop Churro Bar

$3.25

Super Pop Churro Bars combine organic crisp quinoa, organic peanut butter & cinnamon for a truly delicious churro bar. It is soft, creamy, crispy & nutrient dense.

OHi Coconut Bar

OHi Coconut Bar

$3.25

A delicious and nutritious bar made with Macadamia Nuts, Organic Coconut and Organic Maca. Gluten free & grain free.

OHi Chocolate Bar

OHi Chocolate Bar

$3.25

A delicious and nutritious bar made with Almond Butter, Reishi Mushrooms, Cherries and low glycemic Organic Coconut, mixed together with Organic Cacao Powder and Nibs. Gluten free & grain free.

Think Jerky Sriracha

$4.00

Think Jerky Beef

$4.00

Drinks

Berry Bliss Smoothie

Berry Bliss Smoothie

$4.95
Green Up Smoothie

Green Up Smoothie

$4.95
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$1.50
Health Ade Pink Lady Apple Kombucha

Health Ade Pink Lady Apple Kombucha

$3.80
Health Ade Pomegranate Kombucha

Health Ade Pomegranate Kombucha

$3.80
Health Ade Blood Orange Kombucha

Health Ade Blood Orange Kombucha

$3.80
Grapefruit La Croix

Grapefruit La Croix

$1.30
Lemon La Croix

Lemon La Croix

$1.30
Mango La Croix

Mango La Croix

$1.30
Later Days Cold Brew

Later Days Cold Brew

$3.75
MatchaBar Hint of Honey Matcha

MatchaBar Hint of Honey Matcha

$3.99
MatchaBar Mint Matcha

MatchaBar Mint Matcha

$3.99
MatchaBar Lemonade

MatchaBar Lemonade

$3.99
Super Coffee Mocha

Super Coffee Mocha

$3.55
Super Coffee Vanilla

Super Coffee Vanilla

$3.55
Tea's Tea - Golden Oolong

Tea's Tea - Golden Oolong

$2.25
Olipop Vintage Cola

Olipop Vintage Cola

$2.80
Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

Olipop Strawberry Vanilla

$2.80
Olipop Ginger-Lemon

Olipop Ginger-Lemon

$2.80

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$2.80

Olipop Orange

$2.80
Vive Immunity Boost

Vive Immunity Boost

$3.75

Vive Hydrate

$3.75

Copra Coconut Water (16oz)

$4.30

Pay It Forward

Pay It Forward

Pay It Forward

$6.50

Buy a nutritious meal for someone.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Everytable’s mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

3650 W MLK Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

