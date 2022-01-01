Salad
Everytable - Watts
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Everytable’s mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.
Location
1633 E. 103rd St., Los Angleles, CA 90002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
4.3 • 278
136 S Central Ave Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant