Big Daddy Smoked Turkey Legs

review star

No reviews yet

720 W Highland Ave ste 21

Phoenix, AZ 85013

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Smoked Turkey Leg

Stuffed Smoked Turkey Legs

Plain Smoked Turkey Leg

$15.00
Lobster Mac-n-Cheese Stuffed Turkey Leg

$31.50

Lobster Mac-n- Cheese layered over the top of a smoked to perfection and falling off the bone turkey leg

Shrimp Gumbo w/Rice Stuffed Turkey Leg

$31.50Out of stock

Louisiana style Shrimp Gumbo w/smoked pork sausage, okra and rice poured over a succulent smoked Turkey Leg

Low Down Dirty Smoked Turkey Leg

$26.00Out of stock

Dirty rice with our special meat blend on top of smoked turkey leg (does contain pork)

Creole Smoked Turkey Leg

$31.50

Stuff smoked Turkey Leg layered with Cajun Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo topped with fresh parmesan cheese

Thanksgiving Turkey Leg

$26.00

Tender Smoked Turkey Leg topped with slow cooked Collard Greens and homemade dressing with turkey gravy drizzled over the top and cranberry sauce

Caribbean Jerk Smoked Turkey Leg stuffed with Red Beans-n-Rice and Cabbage

$26.00

Turkey Leg in a jerk marinade with rice, red beans, and fried cabbage

Fried Turkey Leg

$15.00

Loaded Baked Potatoes

The Plain Jane

$10.50

Large russel potato loaded with smoked gouda cheese sauce, sour cream, butter, and chives

The Big Daddy Potato

$27.00

Large russell potato loaded with broccoli, smoked gouda cheese sauce, butter, steak, shrimp, smoked turkey, sour cream and chives

Fresh Cold Pressed Juice

Watermelon Cooler

$5.50

Fresh seeded watermelon and orange with hint of ginger

Pineapple Splash

$5.50

cold pressed pineapple and ginger

Sides

Potato Salad

$6.99+

Lobster Mac-n-Cheese

$16.00+

Dirty Rice

$6.99+Out of stock

does contain pork

Shrimp Gumbo w/rice

$16.00+Out of stock

does contain pork

Collard Greens

$6.99+

Cajun Shrimp Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00+

Fried Cabbage

$6.99+
Red Beans and Rice

$6.99+

Cornbread Dressing

$6.99+

Plain Mac n Cheese

$9.99+

Weekly Special

Western Bacon BBQ Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Succulent smoked turkey w/bbq sauce, bacon, cheese, topped with onion rings and choice of side

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

made from scratch

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We smoke everythang from the Turkey Legs to the Lobster Mac n Cheese. We are pickup or delivery only.

720 W Highland Ave ste 21, Phoenix, AZ 85013

