Restaurant header imageView gallery

Everything's Jake

review star

No reviews yet

54 East 13th

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Beef Slider / 1

$8.00

Beef Sliders / 3

$25.00

Brie en Croute

$26.00

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Chipotle Deviled Eggs

$17.00

Flatbread Brussels & Cauliflower

$21.00

Flatbread Pepperoni

$22.00

Flatbread Pineapple

$21.00

Flatbread Pineapple & Bacon

$24.00

Foccachia

$10.00

Korean Popcorn Chicken

$19.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Potato Wedges

$12.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$14.00

Spicy Mixed Nuts

$7.00

Dessert

Leche Flan

$13.00

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$8.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$25.00

Chocolate Mousse

$13.00Out of stock

STAFF FOOD

STAFF 1/2 Chicken 1/2 Wedges

$16.00

STAFF 1/2 Chicken 1/2 Brussels

$17.00

STAFF 1/2 Chicken 1/2 Cauliflower

$17.00

STAFF Beef Slider / 1

$8.00

STAFF Beef Slider / 3

$25.00

STAFF Beef Sliders / 2

$16.00

STAFF Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

STAFF 1/2 Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

STAFF Cauliflower

$14.00

STAFF 1/2 Cauliflower

$7.00

STAFF Chicken

$19.00

STAFF 1/2 Chicken

$10.00

STAFF Flatbread Hummus

$21.00

STAFF Flatbread Pepperoni

$22.00

STAFF Flatbread Pineapple

$21.00

STAFF Flatbread Pineapple & Bacon

$24.00

STAFF Mixed Nuts

$7.00

STAFF Olives

$8.00

STAFF Potato Wedges

$12.00

STAFF 1/2 Potato Wedges

$6.00

STAFF FAMILY MEAL

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Bee Sting

$17.00

Blushing Gin & Tonic

$17.00

Cocao Negroni

$18.00

Cosmo 1934

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00

Hibiscus Mule

$17.00

Lake at Night

$17.00

Love n' Smoke

$18.00

Pink Daiquiri

$17.00

Platinum Pina

$19.00

Spring Fling

$18.00

Sweet Bourbon

$18.00

Tequila Sunset

$17.00

Tequila Tango

$18.00

Favorite Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$18.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$17.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

Dark & Stormy

$17.00

French 75

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$22.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$17.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

White Russian

$17.00

Other Cocktails

Air Mail

$18.00

Alaska

$20.00

Americano

$19.00

Aviation

$18.00

Bee's Knees

$18.00

Between the Sheets

$20.00

Black Russian

$18.00

Blood and Sand

$19.00

Bloody Mary

$18.00

Boulevardier

$19.00

Brandy Alexander

$18.00

Brandy Crusta

$18.00

Bronx Cocktail

$19.00

Brown Derby

$18.00

Caipirinha

$19.00

Chocolate Martini

$19.00

Clover Club

$19.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$20.00

Death in the Afternoon

$19.00

El Diablo

$19.00

El Presidente

$20.00

Fancy Nancy

$19.00

French Martini

$18.00

Godfather

$19.00

Godmother

$19.00

Gold Rush

$18.00

Grasshopper

$18.00

Hanky Panky

$20.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$18.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$19.00

Horse's Neck

$18.00

Hot Toddy

$18.00

Hurricane

$20.00

Irish Coffee

$18.00

Jack Rose

$18.00

Kamikaze

$18.00

Kingston Negroni*

$20.00

Kir

$18.00

Kir Royale

$19.00

Knickerbocker

$20.00

Last Word

$21.00

Left Hand*

$20.00

Mai Tai

$19.00

Martinez

$21.00

Mary Pickford

$18.00

Mint Julep

$19.00

Negroni Sbagliato*

$20.00

New York Sour

$19.00

Oaxaca Old-Fashioned*

$20.00

Painkiller

$19.00

Paper Plane*

$20.00

Pegu Club

$19.00

Penicillin

$20.00

Pimm's Cup

$18.00

Pink Lady

$18.00

Pisco Sour

$19.00

Planter's Punch

$18.00

Revolver

$19.00

Rob Roy

$19.00

Rusty Nail

$20.00

Salty Dog

$18.00

Saratoga

$20.00

Satan's Whiskers

$19.00

Sazerac

$19.00

Sex on the Beach

$18.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Singapore Sling

$20.00

Southside

$18.00

Spanish Coffee

$22.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Tommy's Margarita*

$17.00

Vesper Martini

$20.00

Vieux Carre

$20.00

Ward Eight

$18.00

Whiskey Smash

$18.00

White Lady

$18.00

White Negroni

$20.00

White Russian

$18.00

Widow's Kiss

$20.00

Woo Woo

$18.00

Beverages

Juices

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mocktails

Ginger Agave

$12.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Lemon Mint Fizz

$12.00

Tropical Dreams

$13.00

Virgin Mojito

$12.00

Sodas

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Water

Pellegrino Small

$6.00

Pellegrino Large

$10.00

Hard Seltzer

Truly Pineapple-Cranberry

$8.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Margarita

$12.00

HH Spicy Margarita

$13.00

HH Manhattan

$12.00

HH Martini

$12.00

HH Negroni

$14.00

HH Well Drink

$10.00

HH Red Wine

$10.00

HH White Wine

$10.00

HH Lambrusco

$13.00

HH Amstel

$5.00

HH Corona

$6.00

HH Heineken

$6.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Beef Sliders / 2

$13.00

HH Nuts

$5.00

HH Potato Wedges

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Everything’s Jake is an experience. Once inside, you are immersed with the finer things, including premium cocktails, beverages, and food. Leave your inhibitions behind and loosen up with a premium piña colada or masterful martini. Whatever your style of drinking and dining, you can find something smooth for you here.

Location

54 East 13th, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
PLNT Burger - Union Square
orange starNo Reviews
139 4th Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Patisserie Fouet - 15 East 13th Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 East 13th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Mocha Red - 127 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
127 4th Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Jack’s Wife Freda - Union Square
orange starNo Reviews
72 University Place Manhattan, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Maman University Place - University Place
orange starNo Reviews
67 University Place Manhattan, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston