Everything's Jake
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Everything’s Jake is an experience. Once inside, you are immersed with the finer things, including premium cocktails, beverages, and food. Leave your inhibitions behind and loosen up with a premium piña colada or masterful martini. Whatever your style of drinking and dining, you can find something smooth for you here.
Location
54 East 13th, New York, NY 10003
