Indian

Evexia Cafe & Market

review star

No reviews yet

46 South Aurora Road

Aurora, OH 44202

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Chicken Panini
Chicken Gyro Panini
Chicken Sausage Philly Panini

Toasts

Smashed Avocado

Smashed Avocado

$8.00

Avocado, microgreens, spicy agave, everything seasoning

Roasted Tomato Smashed Avocado

Roasted Tomato Smashed Avocado

$8.00

Avocado, roasted tomato, fresh lemon and olive oil, balsamic glaze

Chocolate

Chocolate

$8.00

Chocolate almond spread, bananas, strawberries, agave

Shmear

Shmear

$8.00

Cream cheese, capers, sliced red onion, roasted tomato, smoked sea salt, fresh lemon and olive oil

Just Toast

$3.00

Just toast with choice of spread

Cold Wraps

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

$15.00

Hummus, cucumber, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potatoes, sliced red onion, chopped dates, baby arugula and spinach, fresh lemon and olive oil

Chicken Tomato Wrap

Chicken Tomato Wrap

$15.00

Seared chicken, roasted tomato, sauteed onions, cheddar, herby almonds, lettuce blend, smoked sea salt, aioli

Chicken/Chickpea Salad Wrap

Chicken/Chickpea Salad Wrap

$15.00

Chicken or chickpea salad with apples, dried cherries and almonds, lettuce blend

Salmon Roll Wrap

Salmon Roll Wrap

$15.00

Salmon, brown sushi rice, shredded carrot, cucumber, fresh baby spinach and arugula, wasabi-ginger aioli

Paninis

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$15.00

Seared chicken, ricotta, pesto, roasted tomato, shredded mozzarella, baby spinach and arugula, balsamic glaze

Teriyaki Tofu Panini

Teriyaki Tofu Panini

$15.00

Roasted tofu, teriyaki, mozzarella, cilantro-lime slaw, carrot, wasabi ginger aioli

Chicken Sausage Philly Panini

Chicken Sausage Philly Panini

$15.00

Chicken sausage, mozzarella. roasted red peppers, balsamic mushrooms, sauteed onions, baby spinach and arugula, aioli

Buffalo Chickpea Panini

Buffalo Chickpea Panini

$15.00

Chickpeas, buffalo sauce, cheddar, roasted broccoli, roasted poblanos, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce blend

Chicken Gyro Panini

Chicken Gyro Panini

$15.00

Chicken, cashew tzatziki, lettuce blend, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and feta cheese

BBQ Chicken Panini

BBQ Chicken Panini

$15.00

Seared chicken, shredded cheddar, sauteed onions, black bean & corn salsa, BBQ sauce

Flatbreads

Chicken Sausage Florentine Flatbread

Chicken Sausage Florentine Flatbread

$15.00

Marinara, chicken sausage, roasted red peppers, balsamic mushrooms, sauteed spinach, mozzarella, pesto

White & Green Flatbread

White & Green Flatbread

$15.00

Pesto, sauteed spinach, roasted broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachios, fresh lemon and olive oil

Cheese Board Flatbread

Cheese Board Flatbread

$15.00

Ricotta, apples, dried cherries, spicy agave, herby almonds, cheddar, balsamic glaze

Hummus And Chicken Flatbread

Hummus And Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Hummus, seared chicken, feta, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potato, sauteed onion, chopped dates, fresh lemon and olive oil

Salads & Rice bowls

Summer Roll Salad

Summer Roll Salad

$12.00

Cilantro-lime slaw, edamame, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrot, sesame cashews, sweet chili vinaigrette

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$12.00

Strawberries, blueberries, apples, dried cherries, feta, herby almonds, herb vinaigrette

Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

$12.00

Edamame, roasted broccoli, avocado, pistachios, capers, green goddess

Evexia Cobb

Evexia Cobb

$12.00

'Jammy' egg, chickpeas, mozzarella, cucumber, roasted tomatoes, herby almonds, creamy dijon vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$12.00

Black bean and corn salsa, avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, roasted red and poblano peppers, cheddar, spicy cashew ranch and tortilla strips (GF)

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.00

Za'atar sweet potatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, hummus, chopped dates, feta, sesame cashews, cucumber tzatziki

Sicillian

Sicillian

$12.00

Ricotta, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, toasted pistachios, capers, balsamic glaze, fresh lemon and olive oil

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce blend, carrot, cucumber, herby almonds, cheddar, yogurt ranch

Soups

Cup of Vegan Chili (V, GF)

Cup of Vegan Chili (V, GF)

$5.00

Black and pinto bean and vegetable chili. Served w/ tortilla strips and chocie of chedar or plant cheddar.

Bowl of Vegan Chili (V, GF)

Bowl of Vegan Chili (V, GF)

$6.50

Black and pinto bean and vegetable chili. Served w/ tortilla strips and chocie of chedar or plant cheddar.

Quart of Vegan Chili (V, GF)

$15.00

Cup of Butternut Squash Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Butternut Squash

$6.50

Quart of Butternut Squash

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Flatbread Pizza

Kid's Flatbread Pizza

$8.00

Naan or gf naan, marinara, shredded mozzarella

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar and mozzarella on naan or gf naan

Dippers

Dippers

$8.00

Seared chicken or tofu bites with choice of ketchup, teriyaki, sweet chili, BBQ or yogurt ranch

Noodles and Sauce

Noodles and Sauce

$8.00

Gf noodles with choice of marinara, pesto or house butter

Mac-N-Cheese (GF)

Mac-N-Cheese (GF)

$8.00

Cheddar or plant cheddar with gf noodles

Café Drinks

Regular Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Large Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Regular Cold Brew

$4.00

Large Cold Brew

$5.00

Regular Americano

$4.00

Large Americano

$5.00

Regular Iced Americano

$4.00

Large Iced Americano

$5.00

Regular Latte

$4.00

Large Latte

$5.00
Special: Regular Pumpkin Spice Latte

Special: Regular Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00

Special: Large Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Regular Candied Pecan Latte

$5.00

Housemade pecan butter (v, gf) with a hint of cayenne pepper

Large Candied Pecan Latte

$6.00

Housemade pecan butter (v, gf) with a hint of cayenne pepper

Regular Pecan Pie Latte

Regular Pecan Pie Latte

$5.00

Large Pecan Pie Latte

$6.00

Regular Iced Latte

$4.00

Large Iced Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Shot of espresso with milk and foam. Served in a 8 ounce cup

Macchiato

$3.00

A shot of espresso topped with 2 ounces of steamed milk

Flat White

$4.00

Shot of espresso and steamed milk with a small amount of foam. Served in a 8 ounce cup.

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso Shots

$2.00
Special: Regular Hot Apple Cider

Special: Regular Hot Apple Cider

$4.00
Special: Large Hot Apple Cider

Special: Large Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Steamed apple cider and choice of milk with cinnamon and caramel syrup (syrup contains cashews)

Cold Drinks

Regular Iced Tea

Regular Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$4.00

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.50

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

Regular Iced Tea and Lemonade

$3.00

Large Iced Tea and Lemonade

$4.00
Regular Muddled Sparkling Water or Lemonade

Regular Muddled Sparkling Water or Lemonade

$3.00

Large Muddled Sparkling Water or Lemonade

$4.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

Smoothies

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Carrot, pineapple, banana, spice blend, vanilla, date, choice of yogurt

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$8.00

Peanut butter, cocoa, banana, vanilla, date, choice of yogurt

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$8.00Out of stock

Pineapple, coconut, banana, lime, date, choice of yogurt

Good Morning

$8.00

Cold brew coffee or chai tea, oats, banana, date, caramel or chocolate syrup

Green Woman

Green Woman

$8.00

Avocado, mango, spinach, banana, date, lemon

Freshly Picked

Freshly Picked

$8.00

Strawberries, peaches, banana, orange juice, low fat or cashew yogurt, choice of milk

Very Berry

Very Berry

$8.00

Acai, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, banana, choice of yogurt

Sides

Fruit Cup (GF V)

Fruit Cup (GF V)

$3.00

Hummus & Veggies (GF V)

$3.00
Pesto Pasta Salad (GF V)

Pesto Pasta Salad (GF V)

$3.00
Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Cashew Cream Cheese (V GF)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Most items contain tree nuts! Come in and enjoy! Monday: Closed Tuesday - Sunday: 8am - 3pm

Evexia Café.Bakery.Market image
Evexia Café.Bakery.Market image
Evexia Café.Bakery.Market image
Evexia Café.Bakery.Market image

