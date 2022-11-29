Evexia Cafe & Market
No reviews yet
46 South Aurora Road
Aurora, OH 44202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Toasts
Smashed Avocado
Avocado, microgreens, spicy agave, everything seasoning
Roasted Tomato Smashed Avocado
Avocado, roasted tomato, fresh lemon and olive oil, balsamic glaze
Chocolate
Chocolate almond spread, bananas, strawberries, agave
Shmear
Cream cheese, capers, sliced red onion, roasted tomato, smoked sea salt, fresh lemon and olive oil
Just Toast
Just toast with choice of spread
Cold Wraps
Hummus & Veggie Wrap
Hummus, cucumber, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potatoes, sliced red onion, chopped dates, baby arugula and spinach, fresh lemon and olive oil
Chicken Tomato Wrap
Seared chicken, roasted tomato, sauteed onions, cheddar, herby almonds, lettuce blend, smoked sea salt, aioli
Chicken/Chickpea Salad Wrap
Chicken or chickpea salad with apples, dried cherries and almonds, lettuce blend
Salmon Roll Wrap
Salmon, brown sushi rice, shredded carrot, cucumber, fresh baby spinach and arugula, wasabi-ginger aioli
Paninis
Pesto Chicken Panini
Seared chicken, ricotta, pesto, roasted tomato, shredded mozzarella, baby spinach and arugula, balsamic glaze
Teriyaki Tofu Panini
Roasted tofu, teriyaki, mozzarella, cilantro-lime slaw, carrot, wasabi ginger aioli
Chicken Sausage Philly Panini
Chicken sausage, mozzarella. roasted red peppers, balsamic mushrooms, sauteed onions, baby spinach and arugula, aioli
Buffalo Chickpea Panini
Chickpeas, buffalo sauce, cheddar, roasted broccoli, roasted poblanos, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce blend
Chicken Gyro Panini
Chicken, cashew tzatziki, lettuce blend, roasted tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion and feta cheese
BBQ Chicken Panini
Seared chicken, shredded cheddar, sauteed onions, black bean & corn salsa, BBQ sauce
Flatbreads
Chicken Sausage Florentine Flatbread
Marinara, chicken sausage, roasted red peppers, balsamic mushrooms, sauteed spinach, mozzarella, pesto
White & Green Flatbread
Pesto, sauteed spinach, roasted broccoli, ricotta, mozzarella, pistachios, fresh lemon and olive oil
Cheese Board Flatbread
Ricotta, apples, dried cherries, spicy agave, herby almonds, cheddar, balsamic glaze
Hummus And Chicken Flatbread
Hummus, seared chicken, feta, roasted red peppers, za'atar sweet potato, sauteed onion, chopped dates, fresh lemon and olive oil
Salads & Rice bowls
Summer Roll Salad
Cilantro-lime slaw, edamame, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrot, sesame cashews, sweet chili vinaigrette
Fruit Salad
Strawberries, blueberries, apples, dried cherries, feta, herby almonds, herb vinaigrette
Green Goddess Salad
Edamame, roasted broccoli, avocado, pistachios, capers, green goddess
Evexia Cobb
'Jammy' egg, chickpeas, mozzarella, cucumber, roasted tomatoes, herby almonds, creamy dijon vinaigrette
Southwest Salad
Black bean and corn salsa, avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, roasted red and poblano peppers, cheddar, spicy cashew ranch and tortilla strips (GF)
Mediterranean
Za'atar sweet potatoes, roasted red pepper, cucumber, red onion, hummus, chopped dates, feta, sesame cashews, cucumber tzatziki
Sicillian
Ricotta, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, toasted pistachios, capers, balsamic glaze, fresh lemon and olive oil
Side Salad
Lettuce blend, carrot, cucumber, herby almonds, cheddar, yogurt ranch
Soups
Cup of Vegan Chili (V, GF)
Black and pinto bean and vegetable chili. Served w/ tortilla strips and chocie of chedar or plant cheddar.
Bowl of Vegan Chili (V, GF)
Black and pinto bean and vegetable chili. Served w/ tortilla strips and chocie of chedar or plant cheddar.
Quart of Vegan Chili (V, GF)
Cup of Butternut Squash Soup
Bowl of Butternut Squash
Quart of Butternut Squash
Kids Menu
Kid's Flatbread Pizza
Naan or gf naan, marinara, shredded mozzarella
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and mozzarella on naan or gf naan
Dippers
Seared chicken or tofu bites with choice of ketchup, teriyaki, sweet chili, BBQ or yogurt ranch
Noodles and Sauce
Gf noodles with choice of marinara, pesto or house butter
Mac-N-Cheese (GF)
Cheddar or plant cheddar with gf noodles
Café Drinks
Regular Brewed Coffee
Large Brewed Coffee
Regular Cold Brew
Large Cold Brew
Regular Americano
Large Americano
Regular Iced Americano
Large Iced Americano
Regular Latte
Large Latte
Special: Regular Pumpkin Spice Latte
Special: Large Pumpkin Spice Latte
Regular Candied Pecan Latte
Housemade pecan butter (v, gf) with a hint of cayenne pepper
Large Candied Pecan Latte
Housemade pecan butter (v, gf) with a hint of cayenne pepper
Regular Pecan Pie Latte
Large Pecan Pie Latte
Regular Iced Latte
Large Iced Latte
Cappuccino
Shot of espresso with milk and foam. Served in a 8 ounce cup
Macchiato
A shot of espresso topped with 2 ounces of steamed milk
Flat White
Shot of espresso and steamed milk with a small amount of foam. Served in a 8 ounce cup.
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Espresso Shots
Special: Regular Hot Apple Cider
Special: Large Hot Apple Cider
Steamed apple cider and choice of milk with cinnamon and caramel syrup (syrup contains cashews)
Cold Drinks
Smoothies
Carrot Cake
Carrot, pineapple, banana, spice blend, vanilla, date, choice of yogurt
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Peanut butter, cocoa, banana, vanilla, date, choice of yogurt
Pina Colada
Pineapple, coconut, banana, lime, date, choice of yogurt
Good Morning
Cold brew coffee or chai tea, oats, banana, date, caramel or chocolate syrup
Green Woman
Avocado, mango, spinach, banana, date, lemon
Freshly Picked
Strawberries, peaches, banana, orange juice, low fat or cashew yogurt, choice of milk
Very Berry
Acai, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, banana, choice of yogurt
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Most items contain tree nuts! Come in and enjoy! Monday: Closed Tuesday - Sunday: 8am - 3pm
46 South Aurora Road, Aurora, OH 44202