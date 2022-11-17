Restaurant header imageView gallery

Evie's Luau Ashtabula, Ohio

2915 North Ridge Road East

Edgewood, OH 44004

Popular Items

Aloha BBQ Chicken Plate
Spam Musubi 2 Pieces
Mixed Plates

Plates & Bowls

Kanak Attack

Kanak Attack

$18.00

Lucky beef, aloha chicken, and mama's chicken all piled high. Kanak attack is that sleepy feeling you get after a big ono meal.

Lucky Beef Plate

Lucky Beef Plate

$15.00

Two scoops of white steamed rice and one scoop of our fresh mac salad served with tender cuts of flank steak marinated in our special sauce.

Classic Loco Moco Plate

Classic Loco Moco Plate

$14.00

A bed of rice topped with two homemade burger steaks, two fried eggs, and brown gravy. Served with mac salad. This is a true Hawaiian classic. Don't be afraid to mix the mac salad with the rice and gravy! CHEEEEEHOOOO!!

Aloha BBQ Chicken Plate

Aloha BBQ Chicken Plate

$13.00

Two scoops of white steamed rice and one scoop of our fresh mac salad served with our aloha chicken. Our chicken is made juicy and with extra aloha sauce. A picky eater's favorite!

Mixed Plates

$13.00

Two scoops of white steamed rice and one scoop of our fresh mac salad served with your choice of two proteins. Why choose one when you can have both?

Hamburger Steak Plate

Hamburger Steak Plate

$13.00

two scoops white steamed rice, one scoop mac salad, two homemade burger steaks topped with brown gravy.

Mama's Pork Plate

Mama's Pork Plate

$12.00

Two scoops of white steamed rice and one scoop of our fresh mac salad served with juicy diced pork marinated in Mama's zesty sauce and finished with a sweet & tangy glaze.

Lucky Beef Bowl

Lucky Beef Bowl

$10.00

one scoop of white steamed rice served with our delicious aloha beef.

Mini Loco Moco Bowl

Mini Loco Moco Bowl

$9.00

Small bed of rice, homemade burger steak topped with a fried egg and home made gravy. A true Hawaiian classic (but smaller). cheehooo!

Aloha Chicken Bowl

Aloha Chicken Bowl

$9.00

One scoop of white steamed rice served with our delicious aloha chicken! (diced chicken available upon request and availability)

Mama's Pork Bowl

$8.00

One scoop steamed rice with our juicy diced pork marinated in Mama's zesty sauce and finished with a sweet & tangy glaze. A lot of flavor in a little bowl.

Missy's Spam Bowl

$7.00

one scoop of white steamed rice and three pieces of Missy's specially marinated spam. Highly recommend topping it off with a fried egg for a perfect little Hawaiian breakfast bowl.

Vegetarian Bowl

$5.00

One scoop rice, one scoop fresh mac salad, aloha sauce and two fried eggs.

Ice Blended Bobas

Coconut

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Taro

$6.00

Kona Mocha Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Caffeinated

Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Caffeinated

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Caffeinated

Drinks

Water

$1.00

Mountain Dew Can

$1.75

Coca Cola Can

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Sweets

Butter Mochi

Butter Mochi

$1.50

A soft and chewy Hawaiian cake topped with toasted coconut.

Haupia

Haupia

$2.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Coconut Pudding topped with shredded coconut. Between a coconut jelly and pudding, this great treat is perfect at the end of any meal.

Chocolate Haupia

Chocolate Haupia

$2.50Out of stock

Hawaiian Coconut Pudding topped with shredded coconut and made with GHIRARDELLI chocolate. Between a coconut jelly and pudding, this great treat is perfect at the end of any meal.

Pumpkin Butter Mochi

Pumpkin Butter Mochi

$2.00

Our delicious butter mochi with a pumpkin twist.

Extra Sides

One Scoop White Steamed Rice

$1.25

One Scoop Fresh Mac Salad

$1.50

One Fried Egg

$1.25
Spam Musubi 1 Piece

Spam Musubi 1 Piece

$2.50

Rice topped with Missy's special spam and wrapped in nori (seaweed). This classic hand snack is found every where on the islands. Missy makes a special sauce just for her musubis and it's truly the best musubi we've ever had.

Spam Musubi 2 Pieces

Spam Musubi 2 Pieces

$4.00

Rice topped with Missy's special spam and wrapped in nori (seaweed). This classic hand snack is found every where on the islands. Missy makes a special sauce just for her musubis and it's truly the best musubi we've ever had.

Extra Side Aloha Sauce

$0.25

Mac Salad Bowl

$5.00

Just a big ol bowl of our made fresh daily mac salad.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Bringing the Aloha to your table. Mahalo Nui Loa for visiting!

2915 North Ridge Road East, Edgewood, OH 44004

