Food

Kalua Pork w/ Cabbage Plate

$14.00

Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our delicious mac salad and our fresh Kalua pork.

Aloha BBQ Chicken Plate

$14.00

Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our homemade mac salad, and our delicious aloha chicken.

Lucky Beef Plate

$16.00

Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our homemade mac salad, and our delicious aloha beef.

Mixed Plate

$14.00+

Two scoops of steamed rice, one scoop of our delicious and fresh mac salad, and your choice of two proteins. Choose between our Aloha Chicken, Aloha Beef, and Kalua Pork

Missy Spam Bowl

$7.00

Kalua Pork w/ Cabbage Bowl

$10.00

One scoop of steamed rice, one scoop of our delicious mac salad and our fresh Kalua Pork.

Aloha BBQ Chicken Bowl

$10.00

One scoop of steamed rice with our delicious aloha chicken.

Lucky Beef Bowl

$11.00

One scoop of steamed rice with our delicious aloha beef.

Boba

Vanilla

$6.00

A rich and creamy ice blended vanilla boba

Strawberry

$6.00

A rich and creamy ice blended strawberry boba

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Who doesn't love cookies & cream?

Coconut

$6.00

A rich and creamy ice blended coconut boba

Taro

$6.00

Miko's favorite! This is a purple sweet potato that reminds me of fruit loops cereal milk. A very fruity & creamy taste.

Kona Mocha Coffee

$6.00

Kona mocha coffee (caffeinated)

Extra Sides

Mac Salad Bowl

$5.00

Do you LOVE our mac salad? We do too. <3

Extra Aloha Sauce

$0.25

One Scoop of Steamed Rice

$1.25

One Scoop Fresh Mac Salad

$1.50
Spam Musubi 1 Piece

$2.50
Spam Musubis 2 Pieces

$4.00

Flower Clip

$2.00+

Sweets

Butter Mochi

$1.50+

A soft and chewy rice cake made with coconut & butter. The perfect follow up after a plate lunch.

Pumpkin Butter Mochi

$2.00+

A creamy fall treat. Its butter mochi, but pumpkin :)

Drinks

Water Bottle

$1.00

A La Carte

Bowl of White Steamed Rice

$3.00

Bowl of Mac Salad

$5.00

Aloha BBQ Chicken A La Carte (Two Pieces)

$10.00

Kalua Pork w/ Cabbage A La Carte

$10.00

Lucky Beef A La Carte

$12.00