Evie's Luau Ashtabula, OH
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bringing the Aloha to your table. Mahalo Nui Loa for visiting!
Location
2915 N. RIDGE RD. E, Ashtabula, OH 44004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cove Creek Barbecue, LLC - Ashtabula, OH
No Reviews
2217 S Ridge Rd E Ashtabula, OH 44004
View restaurant
Compadres Mexican Restaurant - 4700 West Ave
4.5 • 756
4700 West Ave. Ashtabula, OH 44004
View restaurant
Fitzgerald's Wine Bar, Restaurant & Shop - Historic Ashtabula Harbor
No Reviews
1023 Bridge Street Astabula, OH 44004
View restaurant
Meat Me Barbecue Restaurant - Jefferson - 36 N Chestnut St Unit A
No Reviews
36 N Chestnut St Unit A Jefferson, OH 44047
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ashtabula
More near Ashtabula