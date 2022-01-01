Evil Treats 1005 West US Highway 290

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Evil Treats

review star

No reviews yet

1005 West US Highway 290

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Order Again

Size

8 oz mini

8 oz mini

$3.50
12 oz small

12 oz small

$4.50
16oz medium

16oz medium

$5.50
20 oz large

20 oz large

$6.50
Souvenir Cup REFILL

Souvenir Cup REFILL

$4.00

16oz Acrylic Souvenir Cup

$14.99

Mini slim Jim

Mini Slim Jim

$0.50

Chips/ Cookies

Chips/ Cookies

$1.00

Candy

Candy

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.99

Trucker Hat

Pink / Grey Hat

$22.00

Blue / Grey Hat

$22.00

Shirts

Kids Shirt

$20.00

Adult Shirt

$25.00

Souvenir Cups

16oz Souvenir Cup

16oz Souvenir Cup

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shaved Ice and More!

Location

1005 West US Highway 290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

