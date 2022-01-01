EVO 1075 East Montague Avenue

Main picView gallery

STARTER

wood-fired olives

$7.00

west coast olives, basil pesto, garlic confit, roasted red peppers

foccacia bread

$7.00

assorted foccacia, california olive oil

Pimento And Pickles

$9.00

Snack Plate

$21.00

SALAD

small farmer salad

$9.00

artisan lettuce, rainbow carrot, english cucumber, watermelon radish, chives

large farmer salad

$12.00

artisan lettuce, rainbow carrot, english cucumber, watermelon radish, chives

small bibb salad

$10.00

Kurios Farms bibb lettuce, english cucumbers, pickled banana peppers, blue cheese dressing

large bibb salad

$13.00

Kurios Farms bibb lettuce, english cucumbers, pickled banana peppers, blue cheese dressing

small beet salad

$10.00

large beet salad

$13.00

SPECIALS

small special salad

$10.00

large special salad

$13.00

12" special pizza

$18.00

PIZZA

Margherita

$15.00

red sauce, basil, house mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

Pistachio Pesto

$16.00

pistachio pesto, Split Creek fromage blanc, ground pistachio, creme fraiche, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

Pork Trifecta

$18.00

red sauce, housemade sausage, pepperoni, Keegan-Filion Farms bacon, mozzarella, parmigiano-reggiano

Curried Mushroom & Corn

$17.00

green curry cashew, Super Mushroom Bros. roasted oyster mushrooms, roasted corn, red onion

Quattro Formaggi

$16.00

house ricotta, house mozzarella, provolone, asiago, parmigiano-reggiano, oregano

Chorizo & Potato

$17.00

panna, mexican chorizo, marble potatoes, sweet onion, rosemary, chili flakes, havarti, parmigiano-reggiano

Calzone

$15.00

house mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, asiago, oregano, garlic (served with side of red sauce)

Trifecta Calzone

$18.00

house sausage, pepperoni, bacon, house mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, asiago, oregano, garlic (served with side of red sauce)

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Basil Pesto Base

$13.00

EVOO Base

$13.00

Curry Base

$13.00

Panna Base

$13.00

Pistachio Base

$13.00

SIDES

red sauce

$2.00

olive oil

$3.00

garlic aioli

$2.00

blue cheese dressing

$2.00

house vinaigrette

$2.00

juniper vinaigrette

$2.00

sd blue crumbles

$2.00

side honey

$2.00

side jalapenos

$2.00

side pickles

$2.00

extra crostini

$1.00

small ram pimp cheese

$4.00

lg ram pimp cheese

$7.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

side banana peppers

$2.00

side bacon

$3.00

DESSERT

Sweeteeth Sea is for Caramel

$6.00

dark chocolate, sea salt, caramel

Sweeteeth Call of the Wild

$6.00

dark chocolate, port wine caramel

Sweeteeth PB&C

$6.00

dark chocolate, peanut butter, chipolte

Sweeteeth A'chocolypse

$8.00

dark chocolate, candied ginger, popping sugar

Sweeteeth Cinnapsis

$8.00

milk chocolate, dried apples, candied pecans

Sweeteeth O-Snap!

$8.00

white chocolate, ginger snaps

BAKERY DESSERTS

Sweeteeth Sea is for Caramel

$6.00

dark chocolate, sea salt, caramel

Sweeteeth PB&C

$6.00

dark chocolate, peanut butter, chipolte

Sweeteeth A'chocolypse

$8.00

dark chocolate, candied ginger, popping sugar

Sweeteeth Call of the Wild

$6.00

dark chocolate, port wine caramel

Sweeteeth O-Snap!

$8.00

white chocolate, ginger snaps

Sweeteeth Cinnapsis

$8.00

milk chocolate, dried apples, candied pecans

Brownie

$6.00

biscotti

$3.50

brittle

$4.00

Soft Caramel

$1.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Pie

$7.00

Flamingo

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

1/2lb fudge

$10.00

Tart

$7.00

Turtle Sundae

$10.50

House-made Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$2.50

Affogato

$7.00

Yoyos

$6.00

Fresh Fruit Mini Tart

$5.00

Canoli Éclair

$7.00

Cupcake

$6.00

Specialty Cupcake

$7.00

Whole pie

$40.00

Blueberry Bar

$6.00

Lemon Bar

$6.00Out of stock

BAKERY BREAD

Baguette

$3.00

Rye

$6.00

Semolina

$6.00

Sour Wheat

$6.00

Sandwich Loaf

$11.00

Challah

$8.00

BAKERY PASTRIES

cookie

$0.90

croissant plain

$3.50

croissant flavor

$4.00

danish

$3.50

monkey bread

$4.00

scone

$3.50

carrot cake bread

$6.00

coffee cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Bread

$6.00

cinn roll

$5.00

veggie quiche

$5.00Out of stock

meat quiche

$5.50

Pretzel $6

$6.00

Pretzel $7

$7.00

Pretzel $8

$8.00

rugelach

$2.00

hamantaschen

$3.00

Whole Quiche

$40.00

Dips

$20.00

muffin

$4.00

Bannana Bread

$6.00

Blueberry Cake Bread

$6.00

Zucchini Bread

$6.00

Knish

$6.00

BAKERY SANDWICHES

Italian Sandwich

$14.00

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

BRUNCH Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

BRUNCH Bacon Sandwich

$10.00

Pretzel Melt

$10.00Out of stock

DAY OLD

d/o plain croissant

$1.75

d/o flavored croissant

$2.00

d/o scones

$1.75

d/o danish

$1.75

d/o cookies

$0.50

d/o semolina

$3.00

d/o rye

$3.00

d/o sour wheat

$3.00

d/o baguette

$1.50

D\o Biscuit

$3.00

d\0 English Muffin

$3.00

Big Bread

$6.00

D/o Monkey Bread

$2.00

D/o Quick Bread

$3.00

D/o Challah

$4.00

D/o Cinn Roll

$2.50

BARISTA DRINKS

coffee 12oz

$2.00

coffee 16oz

$2.50

americano

$2.50

lg americano

$3.50

cappucino

$3.25

cortado

$3.00

latte 12oz

$3.50

latte 16oz

$4.50

macchiatio

$2.75

espresso

$2.50

xtra shot

$1.00

hot tea 16oz

$3.00

hot cocoa 12oz

$3.00

hot cocoa 16oz

$3.50

cold brew

$3.00

kombucha

$6.00

any size travel mug

$2.00

employee coffee

$0.90

box coffee

$25.00

The JessJess Special

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Glass Of Milk

$1.50

Free Scream Into Coffee Of Choice

Swiss Miss

$2.50

SODA/TEA

iced tea

$2.75

coke

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

rootbeer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.75

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

Cold Brew Growler

$20.00

BAKERY BEER/WINE

Freakshow Cab

$9.00Out of stock

Freakshow Chard

$8.00

draft beer

$8.00

Frico Scarpetta Cans

$8.00

APPAREL

hat

$20.00

new tshirt

$20.00

employee tshirt

$11.00

RETAIL

sticker

$1.00

one cent

$0.01

pint pimp cheese

$15.00

quart pimp cheese

$30.00

dough ball

$2.50

BAKERY RETAIL

OLINDA OIL BOTTLE

$19.00

OLINDA REFILL

$15.00

KING BEAN 12oz BAG

$16.00

SPINGBOK 12oz BAG

$18.50

Labor Fee

$30.00

BEER

DFT GANSETT

$3.59

DFT ESTUARY CPT TANG

$6.31

DFT ESTUARY IPA

$6.31

NA BEV

BTL WATER

$1.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1075 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Directions

