EVOlution Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

218 E. Olmos Dr.

Olmos Park, TX 78212

Order Again

Take out and Delivery - Call for questions (210) 236-8752

Dine at Home Tasting Menu

$52.00

Short tasting menu with a choice of some of our most popular dishes. Fine Dining in your Home!

Roasted Tomato Soup

Roasted Tomato Soup

$14.00

Roasted tomato soup with goat cheese and basil sauce.

Fideos With Chipotle Sauce

Fideos With Chipotle Sauce

$13.00

Mexican dry noodles with Santanero fried beans. Seasoned with chipotle and accompanied by chicharron and chorizo.

Red Snapper Adobado

Red Snapper Adobado

$33.00

Red snapper cooked with a 3 chile Adobo. Both Healthy and Tasty!

New York Strip With Chilmole (8oz)

New York Strip With Chilmole (8oz)

$42.00

8oz New York strip with dark, spicy chilmole. Accompanied with potato puree and a vegetable medley.

Lamb With Mole Coloradito

$42.00

Lamb shank slow cooked for 16 hours with mole coloradito. Accompanied with sweet potato puree and a vegetable medley.

La Marquesa Entrecote (vegetarian)

La Marquesa Entrecote (vegetarian)

$24.00

Mushrooms and Portobello in a poblano and epazote juice.

NY Cheesecake con Coulis

$10.00

New York style cheesecake with red fruit coulis.

Obsesion de Chocolate

$12.00

Chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream and berries.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
EVO, an evolutionary cuisine from Mexico, uses indigenous ingredients from the main gastronomic regions prepared with contemporary methods while respecting tradition. We are taking all safety measures to provide a secure dinning experience. Come try Mexico!

218 E. Olmos Dr., Olmos Park, TX 78212

