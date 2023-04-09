Restaurant header imageView gallery

EVOO Mediterranean Cuisine & Café

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3843 U.S. 9

Old Bridge, NJ 08857

EVOO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE & CAFE

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE & ESPRESSO
HOUSE DRIP BREW
$3.25+

HOUSE DRIP BREW

$3.25+
ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$3.25
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.49+
MACCHIATO EUROPEAN STYLE
$3.25+

MACCHIATO EUROPEAN STYLE

$3.25+

MACCHIATO AMERICAN STYLE
$5.99+

$5.99+
LATTE

LATTE

$5.99+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$5.99+
MOCHA LATTE

MOCHA LATTE

$5.99+
HAPPY BOX

HAPPY BOX

$23.99

CORTADO

$3.99

ICED COFFEE & DRINKS

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$3.99+
NITRO

NITRO

$4.99+
IRISH CREAM COLD BREW
$4.99+

IRISH CREAM COLD BREW

$4.99+

ICED AMERICANO
$3.99+

$3.99+

ICED LATTE

$4.99+

ICED MOCHA LATTE
$4.99+

$4.99+

ICED CARAMEL LATTE
$4.99+

$4.99+
FRAPPUCCINO

FRAPPUCCINO

$5.99+

ICED GREEN TEA
$4.99+

$4.99+
ICED BLACK TEA
$4.99+

ICED BLACK TEA

$4.99+

ICED CHAI LATTE
$4.99+

$4.99+
CHOCOLAT GLACER
$4.99

CHOCOLAT GLACER

$4.99

TEA

BLACK TEA

BLACK TEA

$3.25+
GREEN TEA

GREEN TEA

$3.25+
MINT TEA

MINT TEA

$3.25+
EARL GREY

EARL GREY

$3.25+
CHAI TEA

CHAI TEA

$3.25+
MATCHA TEA

MATCHA TEA

$3.99+
HERBAL TEA

HERBAL TEA

$3.25+

TEA ARABICA

$8.99

SPECIALTY COFFEE

TURKISH COFFEE
$3.99

TURKISH COFFEE

$3.99
FRENCH COFFEE
$3.99

FRENCH COFFEE

$3.99

HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA

HOT COCOA

$4.99

CROISSANTS & PASTRIES

BUTTER CROISSANT

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.99

Delicious and flaky buttered croissant baked fresh daily.

ALMOND CROISSANT
$5.99

$5.99
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
$5.99

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.99

CHOCOLATE TWIST
$5.99

$5.99
SPINACH & RICOTTA

SPINACH & RICOTTA

$6.99

CRISPY LAYERS OF FLAKY CROISSANT FILLED WITH A MIX OF SPINACH & RICOTTA CHEESE

EVOO - AMANN
$5.99

EVOO - AMANN

$5.99
MACARONS

MACARONS

$3.99

YOUR CHOICE OF 2 MACARONS

SCONE - ORANGE & CRANBERRY
$4.99

SCONE - ORANGE & CRANBERRY

$4.99

SCONE - CHEDDAR & CHIVE
$4.99

$4.99

BAGELS

PLAIN BAGEL

PLAIN BAGEL

$3.95

Smooth spread of cream cheese over a sliced bagel of your choice.

Lox Cream Cheese Bagel
$11.95

$11.95
Butter Bagel

Butter Bagel

$2.99

Your choice of bagel with a spread of butter.

Bialy

$3.99

PLAIN

POPPY

SESAME

EVERYTHING

ASIAGO

THE MORNING EGGS

EGG SANDWICH

EGG SANDWICH

$5.95

Two eggs your style on a buttered roll.

EGG Breakfast

EGG Breakfast

$7.95

Two eggs your style cooked and served in a skillet, with a heartly crispy hash-brown and buttered toast.

Evoo-Shouka

Evoo-Shouka

$14.95

Fried eggs sizzled in seasoned red tomato sauce, onions, bell pepper and parsley, spiced with cumin salt and pepper and topped with cubes of feta cheese.

Egg Benedict

Egg Benedict

$10.95

Two poached eggs served on a bed of arugula over a hot buttered white toast and topped with our freshly made hollandaise sauce.

Mediterranean Omelet

Mediterranean Omelet

$12.95

Two eggs sizzling with heartly healthy tomatoes, olives, onions, roasted red pepper, spinach & feta cheese

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION

FRENCH ONION

$8.95

Fully flavored crock with our sweet and caramelized onion immersed in our home made stock and served gratinéed with a slice of our freshly baked bread and finally covered with melted provolone cheese and broiled to perfection.

CHICKEN SOUP

CHICKEN SOUP

$6.95

The most favored ultra-satisfying tender chicken simmered in our home made broth with egg noodle cooked to perfection.

SOUP DU JOUR

SOUP DU JOUR

$7.95

EVOO featured Soup of the day by our chef.

ON THE GREEN

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

The classic combination of sliced fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, and feta cheese blended with an emulsion of whisked olive oil, garlic, oregano, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

A heartly bed of freshly cut romaine lettuce, croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, and finally mixed with our Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese, and black pepper.

ARUGULA SALAD

ARUGULA SALAD

$12.99

A healthy bed of arugula drizzled with the Olive Oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice, sprinkled with salt and pepper and topped with thinly shaved old parmesan cheese and cherry tomatoes.

EVOO SALATA

EVOO SALATA

$10.99
AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$12.95

Healthy mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, cucumber, black olives and crowned with a freshly sliced Avocado drizzled with freshly squeezed lemon juice.

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.95

Layered slices of red ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, with hand full of fresh basil leaves, drizzled with Extra-virgin Olive Oil and seasoned with salt.

THE MEZZE - APPETIZERS

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$7.95

A spread of creamy hummus in each bite filled with drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Mediterranean spices!

BABA GHANOUSH

BABA GHANOUSH

$8.95

Finely chopped roasted eggplant, mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, and tahini, seasoned with special spices.

FALAFEL APPETIZER

FALAFEL APPETIZER

$9.95

Our signature mezze platter featuring 5 fluffy patties of the authentic falafel mix of vegetables and spices. Served with tahini sauce.

DOLMADES (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

DOLMADES (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

$7.95

Rolled grape leaves stuffed with . . . . . . . . . (3 rolls)

GRILLED HALLOUMI
$14.95

GRILLED HALLOUMI

$14.95
FETA CHEESE WITH TOMATOES

FETA CHEESE WITH TOMATOES

$8.95

A smooth creamy spread of feta cheese and fine cut ripe tomatoes drizzled with olive oil, and garnished with ground paprika.

FRIED CALAMARI
$14.95

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.95
PICK TWO SPREADS

PICK TWO SPREADS

$12.95

PICK 2 SPREADS OF YOUR CHOICE FROM THE CREAMY HUMMUS OR BABA GHANOUSH OR ZACUSCA. COMES WITH PITA BREAD.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.95

6 sticks

EGGPLANT ROLATINI MEZZE
$12.95

EGGPLANT ROLATINI MEZZE

$12.95
CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.95

served with fries

MUSSELS MARINARA
$12.95

MUSSELS MARINARA

$12.95

SANDWICHES

BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP
$15.95

BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP

$15.95
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
$14.95

CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP

$14.95
KOFTA SANDWICH
$14.95

KOFTA SANDWICH

$14.95
FALAFEL PITA

FALAFEL PITA

$10.95
HAWAW-SHI

HAWAW-SHI

$13.95
BRISKET SANDWICH

BRISKET SANDWICH

$16.95

Our prime cut of brisket seasoned with our zesty rub all around with kosher salt and ground black pepper and roasted to perfection, and thinly sliced and piled in a toasted Brioche bun. Served with EVOO fries and sour pickle.

CHICKEN TZATZIKI SANDWICH

CHICKEN TZATZIKI SANDWICH

$13.95

Chicken breast marinated and grilled to perfection for ultimate taste and tenderness topped with our home made Tzatziki sauce on a freshly baked baguette.

LAMB WRAP

$19.95

PANINIS

CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
$14.95

CHICKEN PESTO PANINI

$14.95
CHICKEN AVOCADO PANINI
$14.95

CHICKEN AVOCADO PANINI

$14.95

TUSCAN CHICKEN PANINI
$14.95

$14.95
CAPRESE PANINI
$14.95

CAPRESE PANINI

$14.95
VEGETERIAN PANINI

VEGETERIAN PANINI

$15.95

Roasted eggplant, spinach, roasted peppers, creamy pesto & mayonnaise served with EVOO fries.

SUBS

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$14.95

baguette

EGGPLANT PARMESAN
$14.95

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$14.95
CHICKEN CUTLET LTM
$14.95

CHICKEN CUTLET LTM

$14.95

FROM THE GRILL

SHAWARMA BEEF DINNER
$22.95

SHAWARMA BEEF DINNER

$22.95
SHAWARMA CHICKEN DINNER

SHAWARMA CHICKEN DINNER

$21.95

This Middle Eastern inspired dish features our marinated chicken delivering the authentic taste & juicy shawarma with romaine lettuce, tomato, lemon, parsley, garlic mousse and tahini sauce.

CHICKEN KEBAB DINNER
$22.95

CHICKEN KEBAB DINNER

$22.95

BEEF KEBAB DINNER
$24.95

$24.95

KOFTA DINNER

$24.95

MIXED GRILL

$24.95
EVOO BURGER

EVOO BURGER

$16.95

8 OZ SIRLOIN SHORT RIB BLEND WITH A SPREAD OF OUR CHEF GARLIC AIOLI ON BRIOCHE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION. Served with EVOO Fries.

EVOOLICIOUS

KOUSHARI - EVOO

KOUSHARI - EVOO

$14.95

A classic, traditional Egyptian hearty meal. A bed of lentils and rice combined, topped with tiny pasta, chickpeas, caramelized onions, and finally dressed in a zesty garlic-vinegar tomato sauce.

CHICKEN PARMESAN
$13.99

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.99
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
$19.95

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$19.95
EGGPLANT ROLATINI
$24.95

EGGPLANT ROLATINI

$24.95
FALAFEL DINNER PLATTER
$14.95

FALAFEL DINNER PLATTER

$14.95
MESSAKAA

MESSAKAA

$21.95

Oven roasted eggplant with green pepper, ground beef and red tomato sauce, marinated with our Mediterranean special spices and served over a bed of rice.

DAWOUD PASHA DINNER

DAWOUD PASHA DINNER

$22.95

Our special Mediterranean meatballs simmered in a tangy tomato sauce delivering the ultimate taste. Dawoud Pasha is served with Rice and side salad.

FROM THE SEA

SALMON

SALMON

$24.95

PAN-SEARED FILET OF SALMON & ROASTED WITH HONEY LEMON GLAZE AND PLACED OVER A BED OF SPINACH

FLOUNDER

FLOUNDER

$22.95

Pan seared filet of flounder marinated with garlic, Mediterranean spices topped with our chef special lemon sauce and served over your choice of pasta.

FRA-DIAVOLO SHRIMP
$25.95

FRA-DIAVOLO SHRIMP

$25.95

MARINARA SHRIMP

$25.95
SHRIMP SCAMPI

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$25.95

VEGETARIAN CHOICE

VEGGY DINNER

VEGGY DINNER

$19.95

The Vegetarian choice of Zacusca, Hummus & Falafel platter served with side of Olive Tapenade & EVOO home fries

PASTA DINNER

PENNE ALA VODKA

PENNE ALA VODKA

$16.95
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$21.95
CIOPPINO

CIOPPINO

$24.95
PASTA BOLOGNESE

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$16.95
LINGUINI WITH CLAM SAUCE

LINGUINI WITH CLAM SAUCE

$19.95

EVOO KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.95
EVOO CHICKEN TENDERS

EVOO CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95
MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.95
PIZZA PITA

PIZZA PITA

$7.95

EVOO SWEET

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$4.95
OMALI

OMALI

$7.95
KONAFA ROUND

KONAFA ROUND

$7.95
TIRAMISU CUP

TIRAMISU CUP

$6.95
COTTON CANDY

COTTON CANDY

$6.95

KONAFA CUP

$4.95

WATER & BEVERAGES

FIJI WATER

$1.99

NATURAL ARTESAN WATER 500 ML

SARATOGA STILL WATER

$2.49

NATURAL SPRING STILL WATER 355 ML

PELLEGRINO SPARKLING 250 ML

$1.99

SPARKLIN NATURAL MINERAL WATER 250 ML

RED BULL

$2.99

RED BULL ENERGY DRINK 250 ML

SANPELLEGRINO LEMONATA

$2.49

SPARKLING ITALIAN LEMON BEVERAGE

SANPELLEGRINO MELOGRANO & ARANCIA

$2.49

ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINK WITH MELOGRANO & ARANCIA

SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

$2.49

ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINK WITH ARANCIATA

DIET COKE BOTTLE

$1.99

SPRITE BOTTLE

$1.99

COCA-COLA BOTTLE

$2.95

TABLE SPRING WATER

$4.99

TABLE CARBONATED WATER

$4.99

KIND PROTEIN BARS

KIND CRANBERRY & ALMOND

$3.99

HEART HEALTHY ALMONDS & CRANBERRY GLUTEN FREE

KIND PEANUT BUTTER & DARK CHOCOLATE

$3.99

HEART HEALTHY PEANUT & DARK CHOCOLATE - GLUTEN FREE

KIND ALMOND & COCONUT

$3.99

HEART HEALTHY KIND ALOMND & COCONUT PROTEIN BAR

SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

SWEET POTATOES FRIES

$5.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

RICE PILAF

$4.95

SLICED PITA BREAD

$0.99

OLIVE TAPENADE

$2.99

FETA CHEESE

$2.00

TZATZIKI

$0.99

TAHINI

$0.99

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.99

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.50

OLIVE TAPENADE

$0.99

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.99

KETCHUP

BARBECUE SAUCE

HONEY MUSTARD

COFFEE BEANS

CAFFE LUNA - DARK ROAST

$15.95

CAFFE LUNA - CLASSIC BLEND

$15.95

ORGANIC THEO BLEND

$18.95

CAFFE DEL SOL

$15.95

NOR'WESTER

$16.95

GIFT CARD FOR PETCENTER

$50 CARD

$50 CARD

$50.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
EVOO ICONICALLY MEDITERRANEAN

Location

3843 U.S. 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Directions

