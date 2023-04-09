- Home
EVOO Mediterranean Cuisine & Café
3843 U.S. 9
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
EVOO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE & CAFE
HOT COFFEE
ICED COFFEE & DRINKS
TEA
SPECIALTY COFFEE
HOT COCOA
CROISSANTS & PASTRIES
BUTTER CROISSANT
Delicious and flaky buttered croissant baked fresh daily.
ALMOND CROISSANT
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
CHOCOLATE TWIST
SPINACH & RICOTTA
CRISPY LAYERS OF FLAKY CROISSANT FILLED WITH A MIX OF SPINACH & RICOTTA CHEESE
EVOO - AMANN
MACARONS
YOUR CHOICE OF 2 MACARONS
SCONE - ORANGE & CRANBERRY
SCONE - CHEDDAR & CHIVE
BAGELS
THE MORNING EGGS
EGG SANDWICH
Two eggs your style on a buttered roll.
EGG Breakfast
Two eggs your style cooked and served in a skillet, with a heartly crispy hash-brown and buttered toast.
Evoo-Shouka
Fried eggs sizzled in seasoned red tomato sauce, onions, bell pepper and parsley, spiced with cumin salt and pepper and topped with cubes of feta cheese.
Egg Benedict
Two poached eggs served on a bed of arugula over a hot buttered white toast and topped with our freshly made hollandaise sauce.
Mediterranean Omelet
Two eggs sizzling with heartly healthy tomatoes, olives, onions, roasted red pepper, spinach & feta cheese
SOUPS
FRENCH ONION
Fully flavored crock with our sweet and caramelized onion immersed in our home made stock and served gratinéed with a slice of our freshly baked bread and finally covered with melted provolone cheese and broiled to perfection.
CHICKEN SOUP
The most favored ultra-satisfying tender chicken simmered in our home made broth with egg noodle cooked to perfection.
SOUP DU JOUR
EVOO featured Soup of the day by our chef.
ON THE GREEN
GREEK SALAD
The classic combination of sliced fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives, and feta cheese blended with an emulsion of whisked olive oil, garlic, oregano, mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper.
CAESAR SALAD
A heartly bed of freshly cut romaine lettuce, croutons dressed with lemon juice, olive oil, and finally mixed with our Caesar dressing and topped with Parmesan cheese, and black pepper.
ARUGULA SALAD
A healthy bed of arugula drizzled with the Olive Oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice, sprinkled with salt and pepper and topped with thinly shaved old parmesan cheese and cherry tomatoes.
EVOO SALATA
AVOCADO SALAD
Healthy mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, cucumber, black olives and crowned with a freshly sliced Avocado drizzled with freshly squeezed lemon juice.
CAPRESE SALAD
Layered slices of red ripe tomatoes and fresh mozzarella, with hand full of fresh basil leaves, drizzled with Extra-virgin Olive Oil and seasoned with salt.
THE MEZZE - APPETIZERS
HUMMUS
A spread of creamy hummus in each bite filled with drizzle of Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Mediterranean spices!
BABA GHANOUSH
Finely chopped roasted eggplant, mixed with olive oil, lemon juice, and tahini, seasoned with special spices.
FALAFEL APPETIZER
Our signature mezze platter featuring 5 fluffy patties of the authentic falafel mix of vegetables and spices. Served with tahini sauce.
DOLMADES (Stuffed Grape Leaves)
Rolled grape leaves stuffed with . . . . . . . . . (3 rolls)
GRILLED HALLOUMI
FETA CHEESE WITH TOMATOES
A smooth creamy spread of feta cheese and fine cut ripe tomatoes drizzled with olive oil, and garnished with ground paprika.
FRIED CALAMARI
PICK TWO SPREADS
PICK 2 SPREADS OF YOUR CHOICE FROM THE CREAMY HUMMUS OR BABA GHANOUSH OR ZACUSCA. COMES WITH PITA BREAD.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
6 sticks
EGGPLANT ROLATINI MEZZE
CHICKEN TENDERS
served with fries
MUSSELS MARINARA
SANDWICHES
BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
KOFTA SANDWICH
FALAFEL PITA
HAWAW-SHI
BRISKET SANDWICH
Our prime cut of brisket seasoned with our zesty rub all around with kosher salt and ground black pepper and roasted to perfection, and thinly sliced and piled in a toasted Brioche bun. Served with EVOO fries and sour pickle.
CHICKEN TZATZIKI SANDWICH
Chicken breast marinated and grilled to perfection for ultimate taste and tenderness topped with our home made Tzatziki sauce on a freshly baked baguette.
LAMB WRAP
PANINIS
FROM THE GRILL
SHAWARMA BEEF DINNER
SHAWARMA CHICKEN DINNER
This Middle Eastern inspired dish features our marinated chicken delivering the authentic taste & juicy shawarma with romaine lettuce, tomato, lemon, parsley, garlic mousse and tahini sauce.
CHICKEN KEBAB DINNER
BEEF KEBAB DINNER
KOFTA DINNER
MIXED GRILL
EVOO BURGER
8 OZ SIRLOIN SHORT RIB BLEND WITH A SPREAD OF OUR CHEF GARLIC AIOLI ON BRIOCHE WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION. Served with EVOO Fries.
EVOOLICIOUS
KOUSHARI - EVOO
A classic, traditional Egyptian hearty meal. A bed of lentils and rice combined, topped with tiny pasta, chickpeas, caramelized onions, and finally dressed in a zesty garlic-vinegar tomato sauce.
CHICKEN PARMESAN
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
EGGPLANT ROLATINI
FALAFEL DINNER PLATTER
MESSAKAA
Oven roasted eggplant with green pepper, ground beef and red tomato sauce, marinated with our Mediterranean special spices and served over a bed of rice.
DAWOUD PASHA DINNER
Our special Mediterranean meatballs simmered in a tangy tomato sauce delivering the ultimate taste. Dawoud Pasha is served with Rice and side salad.
FROM THE SEA
SALMON
PAN-SEARED FILET OF SALMON & ROASTED WITH HONEY LEMON GLAZE AND PLACED OVER A BED OF SPINACH
FLOUNDER
Pan seared filet of flounder marinated with garlic, Mediterranean spices topped with our chef special lemon sauce and served over your choice of pasta.
FRA-DIAVOLO SHRIMP
MARINARA SHRIMP
SHRIMP SCAMPI
VEGETARIAN CHOICE
PASTA DINNER
WATER & BEVERAGES
FIJI WATER
NATURAL ARTESAN WATER 500 ML
SARATOGA STILL WATER
NATURAL SPRING STILL WATER 355 ML
PELLEGRINO SPARKLING 250 ML
SPARKLIN NATURAL MINERAL WATER 250 ML
RED BULL
RED BULL ENERGY DRINK 250 ML
SANPELLEGRINO LEMONATA
SPARKLING ITALIAN LEMON BEVERAGE
SANPELLEGRINO MELOGRANO & ARANCIA
ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINK WITH MELOGRANO & ARANCIA
SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA
ITALIAN SPARKLING DRINK WITH ARANCIATA
DIET COKE BOTTLE
SPRITE BOTTLE
COCA-COLA BOTTLE
TABLE SPRING WATER
TABLE CARBONATED WATER
KIND PROTEIN BARS
SIDE ORDERS
COFFEE BEANS
GIFT CARD FOR PETCENTER
$50 CARD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
EVOO ICONICALLY MEDITERRANEAN
3843 U.S. 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857