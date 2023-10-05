Spreads

Tzatziki

$11.00

Sheep's Milk Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic, Mint and Dill, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil,

Hummus

$11.00

Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, Garlic, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil

Baba Ghannouge

$12.00

Grill Eggplant, Tahini, Dill, Lemon Juice

Htipiti

$12.00

Feta Cheese, Crushed Red Pepper, Jalapeño,

Fava

$10.00

Yellow Split Pea, Lemon Juice & Evoo

Small Tzatziki

$2.50

Veggies

$7.00

Celery, Carrot, Cucumber

Appetizer

Artichoke

$21.00

Hummus, Garlic, Asparagus, Heart of Palm, Hot Pepper, Cherry Tomato

Grilled Calamari

$21.00

Roasted Red Pepper, Vidalia Onions, Capers, Lemon Juice, EVOO

Grilled Octopus

$27.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Fava Puree, Capers, Onions, Red Vinegar, Arugula, EVOO

Keftedhes

$16.00

Pan Fried Ground Beef & Lamb, Fresh Herbs, Yogurt Apricot Sauce

Saganaki

$15.00

Pan Sear, Sesame Seed, Greek Cheese, Fig Jam

Shrimp Santorini

$21.00

Ouzo, Plum Tomato Sauce, Feta Cheese

Spanakopita

$15.00

Spinach, Leeks, Feta Cheese in Fhyllo Dough

Gigantes

$15.00

Large Beans Baked with Plum Tomato Sauce

Cheese Peppers

$14.00

Patzaria

$19.00

garlic almond spread arugula onions

Olives

$8.00

Soup & Salads

Lentil Soup

$9.00

Leek, Garlic, Carrot, Celery

Greek Village

$19.00

Tomato, Cucumber, Vidalia Onions, Mix Sweet Pepper, Kalamata Olives , Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing.

Lettuce Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, Dill, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Vinagrete

Meditteranean Salad

$19.00

Lettuce, Crispy Pita, Tomato, Cucumber Vidalia Onions, Mix Peppers, Chickpea, Feta Cheese, Lemon Dressing.

Signature Salad

$19.00

Baby Spinach, Arugula, Red Beets, Vidalia Onions, Dry Figs, Almond, Goat Cheese, Honey Lime Vinaigrette.

Watermelon Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$10.00Out of stock

egg lemon juice rice

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Chicken

$12.00

Pasta

Angry Shrimp

$29.00

Shrimp, Spagetti, Fresno Peppers, Tomato Sauce

Meatballs Pasta

$26.00

Ground Lamb & Beef Cooked in Tomato Sauce

Sea

Salmon

$33.00

Roasted Beets, Farro, Spinach, Cappers Lemon Evoo Sauce

Seafood Couscous

$39.00

Clams, Mussels, Calamari, Shrimp, Tomato Sauce, Fish Broth

Ahi Tuna

$39.00

Sesame Crust, Red Beets, Baby Spinach, Roasted Lemon Potato

Tiger Shrimp

$49.00

Roasted Lemon Potato, Spinach, Capers Lemon Sauce

Scallop

$41.00

Pan Seared, Cauliflower Puree, Quinoa, Spinach, Cherry Tomato

Catch Of DAY

$36.00

Halibut

$45.00Out of stock

Whole Fish

Bronzino

$42.00

lean mild sweet flaky white fish

Dorado

$42.00

Barbunia

$49.00Out of stock

Red Snapper SMALL

$75.00

Land

Chicken Souvlaki

$28.00

Grill Vegetables, Spanakorizo

Gyro Platter

$27.00

Rotisserie Lamb and Beef, Spanakorizo Grill Vegetable

Half Chicken

$30.00

Roasted Lemon Potato Haricot Vert

Lamb Chops

$44.00

Grill Vegetable, Roasted Lemon Potato

Lamb Kebob

$33.00

Grill Vegetable, Spanakorizo

Falafel Platter

$19.00

Grill Vegetable, Spanakorizo

Lamb Shank

$42.00

Lamb Shank Cooked in Tomato Sauce & Orzo Pasta

Filet Mignon

$44.00

Grill Served Over Mushroom Risotto, Grill Asparagus

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Spanakorizo

$10.00

Haricot Vert

$10.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Grilled with Olive Oil, Salt, and Pepper

Roasted Lemon Potatoes

$10.00

Farro, Roasted Beets, Spinach

$12.00

PIta

$2.00

Truffle Frise

$12.00

Feta

$4.00

Sautee Spinach

$10.00

Mushroom Risotto

$15.00

Cauliflower Stifado

$15.00Out of stock

Side Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Dessert

Baklava

$15.00

Yogurt

$16.00

Rice Pudding

$15.00

Pita Gyro

Falafel Gyro

$18.00

hummus tomato onions lettuce frise

Chicken Gyro

$18.00

tzatziki tomato onions lettuce frise

Gyro Beef

$18.00

tzatziki tomato onions lettuce frise