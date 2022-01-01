Restaurant header imageView gallery

EVOO

review star

No reviews yet

350 Third Street

Kendall Square

Cambridge, MA 02142

Evoo Starters

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$6.00

Hi-Rise’s Bread with soldier bean puree and EVOO *High-Rise is a Cambridge neighborhood bakery, café + grocery, est. 1996

Marinated Olives

$8.00

marinated Olives

Burratina

$17.00

Giuseppe’s Burratina with backroom smoked ham, pickled peppers, arugula, fennel and creamy mustard

Beef Tartare

Beef Tartare

$18.00

pastured MA Beef Tartare with roasted peppers, cilantro, red onion, pickled jalapeños, cornbread crunch and smoked paprika mayonnaise

Chips ‘n’ Dip

$16.00

backroom smoked scottish salmon dip with Randy’s potato chips

Lettuce

Lettuce

$14.00

local farmer’s Lettuce with diva cucumbers, french breakfast radishes, grated carrot, toasted sesame seeds, shiso, nori and miso vinaigrette

Soup

$14.00

sherried Carrot Soup with corn-risotto fritters and green onions

Cornmeal Fried Oysters

Cornmeal Fried Oysters

$17.00

cornmeal crusted fried Oysters with apple-bacon salsa and goat cheese fondue

Evoo Mains

Beef Tenderloin

Beef Tenderloin

$44.00

roasted garlic studded grilled pastured MA Beef Tenderloin with grilled sweet onions, sour cream whipped potatoes, broccoli and orange béarnaise

Blue Cod Fillet

$33.00

herb marinated baked Blue Cod Fillet with cucumber-carrot sambal, jasmine rice and thai red curry sweet potato-coconut sauce

Chicken

Chicken

$32.00

sous vide Chicken Breast with potato samosa, fruit 'n' wilted swiss chard, spiced red sauce, and chicken skin crunch

Salmon

$34.00

grilled scottish Salmon Fillet with smoky pigskin-cannellini bean ragù and zucchini noodle panzanella

Chinese Box

Chinese Box

$25.00+

Chinese Box- full of mustard glazed rock shrimp, hoisin braised beef, gingered vegetable-cashew salad and organic brown rice check out the history of the Chinese Box here - https://evoorestaurant.blog/author/evoorestaurant/

Vegetarian Chinese Box

$21.00+

full of mustard glazed organic tofu, gingered vegetable-cashew salad, homemade kimchi and organic brown rice

Steak Frites

$35.00

Steak Frites- pastured MA beef tenderloin tips with homemade french fries, arugula, kimchi, gochujang butter and korean ketchup

Evoo Dessert

Seasonal Crisp

$12.00

Apple - Rum Raisin Crisp with Oat-Almond Topping and Mark's Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Panna Cotta

$11.00

NH maple Panna Cotta with pear compote, whipped cream and walnut crunch

S'more or Less

$13.00

flourless chocolate cake with toasted marshmallow cream, peanut butter dust, whipped cream and peanut-graham cracker crunch

Evoo Sides

Fries

Fries

$8.00

French Fries with homemade ketchup

Coleslaw

$7.00

habanero-cornbread Coleslaw (A must try for coleslaw lovers! ) *made to order for the cornbread "crunch"

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Eclectic American Fare - Locally and Seasonally Sourced! A Sustainable Member of Our Community Since 1998! Book your next office dinner or family party with us! We have beautiful private rooms and can accommodate large groups!

Website

Location

350 Third Street, Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA 02142

Directions

