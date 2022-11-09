Restaurant header imageView gallery

Evoo Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

5814 Conroy Road

Orlando, FL 32835

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Mixed Meat Shawarma Sandwich

Platters

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$14.99

Our delicious chicken has been marinated for 4 days, and 'shawarma' means that it is sliced off a hot rotisserie. Our platter is served with rice (white, or lentil rice), potatoes (french fries or spicy potatoes), pita bread, and a salad of your choice.

Beef Shawarma Platter

$16.50

Our beef shawarma has been marinated for 4 days, and comes sliced off of a hot rotisserie. The platter comes with rice (white, or lentil rice), spicy potatoes or fries, pita bread, and your choice of salad.

Donair Shawarma Platter

$14.99

Donair meat is a delicious combination of beef, lamb. The platter comes with donair meat, rice (white, or lentil rice), spicy potatoes or fries, pita bread, and your choice of salad.

Mixed Meat Shawarma Platter

$16.99

Enjoy a choice of two of either chicken, beef, or donair. Also comes with rice (white, or lentil rice), spicy potatoes or fries, pita bread, and your choice of salad.

Kafta Skewer (x2) Grilled Kabob Platter

$15.50

Kafta' is a mediterranean favorite made of ground beef, parsley, onions, and homemade spices. This platter is served with rice (white or lentil rice), spicy potatoes or fries, pita bread, and your choice of salad.

Chicken Skewer (x2) Grilled Kabob Platter

$14.99

Our delicious chicken has been marinated for 4 days, then grilled as a skewer on an open-flame grill. The platter comes with rice (white, or lentil rice), spicy potatoes or fries, pita bread, and a salad of your choice.

Beef Skewer (x2) Grilled Kabob Platter

$15.99

Our beef has been marinated for 4 days, then grilled to perfection as a skewer, over an open flame grill. The platter comes with rice (white, or lentil rice), spicy potatoes or fries, pita bread, and a salad of your choice.

New platter

$16.00

Extra Protein

$3.99

Extra Item

$1.50

Extra Salad

$1.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$8.50

Marinated chicken sandwich, popular throughout the Mediterranean, and known throughout the world. The sandwich is served with your choice of fresh toppings, and is crisped to perfection on a fire grill. The chicken is marinated in spices for 4 days.

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$8.99

Marinated beef sandwich, popular throughout the Mediterranean, and known throughout the world. This sandwich is served with your choice of fresh toppings, and wrapped in a pita bread that is crisped to perfection on a fire grill. The beef is marinated in special spices for 4 days.

Donair Shawarma Sandwich

$7.50

Donair' is a mixture of beef and lamb. 'Shawarma' is meat that is shaved from rotating skewers. The sandwich is served wrapped in pita bread, comes with your choice of toppings, and is finished on our grill.

Mixed Meat Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Mix any 2 of beef, chicken, or donair meat. The sandwich is served with your choice of fresh toppings, and wrapped in a pita bread that is crisped to perfection on a fire grill. The beef and chicken are both marinated in spices for 4 days.

Kafta Skewer, Grilled Kabob sandwich

$6.99

Kafta' meat is a mixture of ground beef, lamb, parsley, and our home-made spices. The sandwich is served with your choice of fresh toppings, and wrapped in a pita bread that is crisped to perfection on our flame grill.

Chicken Skewer, Grilled Kabob sandwich

$7.50

Our chicken has been marinated for 4 days in our home-made spices. The sandwich is served with your choice of fresh toppings, and wrapped in a pita bread that is crisped to perfection on our flame grill.

Beef Skewer, Grilled Kabob Sandwich

$7.99

Our beef has been marinated for 4 days in our home-made spices. The sandwich is served with your choice of fresh toppings, and wrapped in a pita bread that is crisped to perfection on our flame grill. Please go ahead and select up to 5 fresh toppings for your sandwich! :-)

Extra Prorein

$3.99

Extra Item

$1.50

Extra Salad

$1.99

Sandwich COMBO

$13.99

Vegetarian

Vegan Mediterranean, Healthy Bowl

$13.99

Served with lentil rice, tabbouleh, 3 pieces of falafel.

Beirut, Healthy Bowl

$13.99

Served with lentil rice, hummus, chickpea salad, tabbouleh, and clamato olives

Cauliflower, Healthy Bowl

$13.99

Served with lentil rice, crispy cauliflower, babaghanoush, chickpeas salad

Falafel, Healthy Bowl

$13.99

Served with lentil rice, 3 pieces of falafel, tomato/cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki sauce, hot sauce

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

Falafel' is a mediterranean delicacy consisting of a patty of fried chickpeas, and our homemade spices. The sandwich comes with your choice of fresh toppings.

Hummus and Tabbouleh Sandwich

$7.50

Hummus' spread made with chickpeas, authentic Lebanese olive oil, and homemade spices. 'Tabbouleh' is a salad made of parsley, tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, summac, and other spices. Enjoy this healthy vegetarian sandwich! (** Please note, this delicious sandwich comes 'as-is,' but feel free to choose some add-ons from our 'add-on' menu!). :-)

Eggplant & Cauliflower Sandwich

$7.50

Enjoy fried eggplant, fried cauliflower, tabouleh, hummus, and tahini sauce, all on a toasted pita! (* This delicious sandwich comes as-is, but you're more than welcome to choose some add-ons from our add-on menu). :-)

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Served with lentil rice, 3 pieces of falafel, tomato/cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki sauce, hot sauce.

Extra Item

$1.50

Extra Salad

$1.99

Veggie Sandwich

$7.50

Veggie Platter

$13.99

Sides

Hummus (8 oz)

$6.99

Spicy Potato

$6.99

French Fries

$5.99

Grape Leaves (x 5)

$5.99

Falafel (x 6)

$5.99

Falafel (x 12)

$10.99

Hot Sauce (8oz)

$6.99

Chickpeas Fries

$7.99

Tahini sauce (8oz)

$5.00

Babaghanoush (8oz)

$6.99

Baklava

$5.25

Bag of pita bread (12)

$10.00

Beef Kabob Skewer ( 1 skewer)

$4.00

Chicken Kabob Skewer (1 skewer)

$4.00

Extra Sauce (2oz)

$1.50

Falafel x 1

$1.75

Grape Leave x 1

$1.25

Pita bread x 1

$0.95

Pita Chips

$2.00

Beef Shawarma in Box

$11.75

Chicken Shawarma in Box

$9.50

White Rice (side)

$5.00

Lentil Rice (side)

$5.75

Salads (side)

$5.99

Turnips (side)

$5.00

Pickles (side)

$5.00

Medjool Dates

$5.99

Garlic Sauce (8oz)

$5.99

Cauliflower or Eggplant side

$5.99

Chocolate Baklava

$7.50

Kafta Skewer (1 skewer)

$4.00

Chicken Bag

$25.00

Beef Bag

$35.00

Customize Item

$345.00

Heritage Al Koura Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$69.90

Lentil Soup

$2.50

Drinks

Laziza

$3.85

Non-alcoholic lebanese beer

Lifewater

$3.75

Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.75

Sultan

$3.00

Kevita

$5.25

Gatorade

$3.00

Karoun Yogurt Mint

$2.50

Karoun Yogurt Regular

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
SAME GREAT FOOD. SAME GREAT PEOPLE. EXCITING NEW NAME.

Location

5814 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32835

Directions

