EVOS Pinecrest
9537 S Dixie Hwy, #16
Pinecrest, FL 33156
Feel Great Burgers
EVOS Steakburger
Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo
EVOS Beyond Burger
Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard
Wild Salmon Burger
Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh dill spread
Veggie Grill Burger
Savory veggie burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, fresh hass avocado, california ranch
Grilled Chicken BLT
All natural Airbaked™ chicken breast, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
Crispy Chicken BLT
Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo
Chipotle Blackbean Burger
Spicy blackbean burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
Chipotle Turkey Burger
100% white meat lean turkey burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli
Nutri Bowls
Asian Chili Mahi
Wild caught mahi filet, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Asian Chili Chicken
All natural roasted chicken breast, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Green Mesa Chicken
All natural roasted chicken breast, natural bacon, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Green Mesa Blackbean
Spicy blackbean burger, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Moroccan Veggie
Savory chopped blackbean vegan patty, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Moroccan Steakburger
Naturally raised beef steakburger, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Mediterranean Chicken Lemonati
All natural roasted chicken breast, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Mediterranean Mahi Lemonati
Wild caught mahi filet, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies
Great Gourmet Wraps
Turkey Avocado
100% white meat lean turkey burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
Garden Avocado
Savory veggie burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap
Spicy Thai Salmon
Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
Spicy Thai Chicken
All natural chicken breast, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap
Beyond Spicy Thai
Our signature plant-based burger, 20 gr proten, GMO/soy free, spicy peanute & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap
Bacon Chicken Caesar
All natural chicken breast, natural bacon, organic field greens and leaf lettuce, shaved Parmesan, 5-star Caesar dressing, 7-grain wrap
Adobo Black Bean
Spicy blackbean burger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap
Adobo Steak
Naturally raised beef steakburger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap
Buffalo Bacon Chicken
Airbaked™ chicken strips, natural bacon, sweet & spicy buffalo dressing, leaf lettuce, tomato, 7-grain wrap
Hand Tossed Salads
Santa Ana Chicken Caesar
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, 5-star caesar dressing
Santa Ana Caesar
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, 5-star caesar dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Mediterranean Salad w/Chicken
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Asian Crispy Chicken
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
Spicy Asian Salad
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing
Strawberry Walnut Salad
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
Strawberry Walnut Salad w/Chicken
Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette
Small Green Salad
Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, onion, shaved Parmesan cheese, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Guilt-free Snacks
All American Dog
All natural all beef hot dog, nitrite/nitrate-free, organic bun, yellow mustard & ketchup
Monterey Dog
All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, fresh hass avocado, tomato, onion, spicy chipotle aioli
Good Bad Dog
All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, natural/hormone/antibiotic-free bacon, aged cheddar, sweet tangy bbq
Vegan Corn Dog
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
Airbaked Chicken Strips 3pc
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
Airbaked Chicken Strips 4pc
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
Airbaked Chicken Strips 5pc
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips
REG Organic Soups
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
LRG Organic Soups
Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups
EVOS Famous Airfries
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
EVOS Sweet Potato Airfries
Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Shakes
LRG Organic Vanilla
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)
LRG Organic Chocolate
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)
LRG Organic Cappuccino
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)
*LRG Strawberry Banana
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
*LRG Mango Passion
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
*SMALL Organic Vanilla
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla
*SMALL Organic Chocolate
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate
*SMALL Organic Cappuccino
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast
*SMALL Strawberry Banana
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
*SMALL Mango Passion
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
Drinks
Extras
Chocolate Chip Cookie
70% organic, 100% delicious chocolate chip cookie (vegetarian)
Cranberry Orange Cookie
70% organic, 100% delicious oatmeal, cranberry and orange cookie (vegetarian)
2 Cookies
70% organic, 100% delicious, and 2 times the pleasure
+Cheddar
Add natural aged cheddar
+Vegan Cheese
Add vegan smoked gouda cheese
+Bacon
Add Airbaked, uncured, nitrate-free bacon ... only available at EVOS
+Avocado
Add freshly cut hass avocado
+Add Patty
Add another patty to double your protein
+Sub Beyond
Substitute for our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free
+Sub Mahi
Substitute for our wild caught mahi filet
Patty Only
If you wish to only have any EVOS protein by itself
Healthy Kids
Kids Airbaked Chicken Strips
100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips. 2 pc
Kids All Beef Hot Dog
All natural all beef hot dog, nitrite/nitrate-free, organic bun, served plain
Kids Veggie Corn Dog
Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free
Kids Steakburger
Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, organic bun, served plain
Kids Airfries
The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Kids Sweet Potato Airfries
Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!
Kids Organic Milk
Kids All Fruit Juice
Kids Drink
SMALL Organic Vanilla
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)
SMALL Organic Cappuccino
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)
SMALL Organic Chocolate
Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)
SMALL Strawberry Banana
Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice
SMALL Mango Passion
Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
EVOS Feel Great Food! Made naturally with quality, organic, & local ingredients.
