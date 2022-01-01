Restaurant header imageView gallery

EVOS St. Petersburg

review star

No reviews yet

2631 4th Street N

St Petersburg, FL 33704

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Airbaked Chicken Strips
All American Dog
Spicy Thai Chicken

Feel Great Burgers

Delicious & natural Ingredients layered on our very own organic bun.
EVOS Steakburger

EVOS Steakburger

$8.99

Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mayo

EVOS Beyond Burger

EVOS Beyond Burger

$10.99

Our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard

Wild Salmon Burger

Wild Salmon Burger

$8.49

Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh dill spread

Veggie Grill Burger

Veggie Grill Burger

$8.29

Savory veggie burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, fresh hass avocado, california ranch

Grilled Chicken BLT

Grilled Chicken BLT

$8.99

All natural Airbaked™ chicken breast, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo

Crispy Chicken BLT

Crispy Chicken BLT

$8.49

Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, uncured nitrate/nitrate-free bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chipotle Blackbean Burger

Chipotle Blackbean Burger

$8.29

Spicy blackbean burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli

Chipotle Turkey Burger

Chipotle Turkey Burger

$8.29

100% white meat lean turkey burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli

Nutri Bowls

Super nutritious & crave-a-bowl meals. For life. On the go.
Asian Chili Mahi

Asian Chili Mahi

$12.99

Wild caught mahi filet, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Asian Chili Chicken

Asian Chili Chicken

$11.99

All natural roasted chicken breast, Asian chili ginger sauce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Green Mesa Chicken

Green Mesa Chicken

$12.99

All natural roasted chicken breast, natural bacon, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Green Mesa Blackbean

Green Mesa Blackbean

$11.99

Spicy blackbean burger, chipotle aioli, fire roasted corn, fresh hass avocado, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Moroccan Veggie

Moroccan Veggie

$11.49

Savory chopped blackbean vegan patty, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Moroccan Steakburger

Moroccan Steakburger

$12.49

Naturally raised beef steakburger, spicy organic Moroccan lentils, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Mediterranean Chicken Lemonati

Mediterranean Chicken Lemonati

$11.99

All natural roasted chicken breast, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Mediterranean Mahi Lemonati

Mediterranean Mahi Lemonati

$12.99

Wild caught mahi filet, lemon herb sauce, roasted butternut squash, crumbled feta, brown rice & red quinoa blend, roasted baby kale & veggies

Great Gourmet Wraps

Gourmet fresh & healthy ingredients inside a natural wrap.
Turkey Avocado

Turkey Avocado

$8.99

100% white meat lean turkey burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap

Garden Avocado

Garden Avocado

$8.99

Savory veggie burger, antibiotic free, fresh hass avocado, california ranch, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, 7-grain wrap

Spicy Thai Salmon

Spicy Thai Salmon

$9.49

Alaskan salmon burger, rich in omega-3’s, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap

Spicy Thai Chicken

Spicy Thai Chicken

$9.49

All natural chicken breast, spicy peanut & chili pepper dressing, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy rice noodles, spinach wrap

Beyond Spicy Thai

Beyond Spicy Thai

$10.99

Our signature plant-based burger, 20 gr proten, GMO/soy free, spicy peanute & chili ginger sauce, brown rice/red quinoa, organic field greens, crispy noodles, spinach wrap

Bacon Chicken Caesar

Bacon Chicken Caesar

$9.99

All natural chicken breast, natural bacon, organic field greens and leaf lettuce, shaved Parmesan, 5-star Caesar dressing, 7-grain wrap

Adobo Black Bean

Adobo Black Bean

$8.99

Spicy blackbean burger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap

Adobo Steak

Adobo Steak

$9.99

Naturally raised beef steakburger, fresh hass avocado, chipotle aioli, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, natural aged cheddar, 7-grain wrap

Buffalo Bacon Chicken

Buffalo Bacon Chicken

$9.49

Airbaked™ chicken strips, natural bacon, sweet & spicy buffalo dressing, leaf lettuce, tomato, 7-grain wrap

Hand Tossed Salads

Hand tossed to order upon request & made with fresh, locally grown, organic produce whenever available.
Santa Ana Chicken Caesar

Santa Ana Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, 5-star caesar dressing

Santa Ana Caesar

Santa Ana Caesar

$7.99

Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, shaved Parmesan cheese, 5-star caesar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$7.99

Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Mediterranean Salad w/Chicken

Mediterranean Salad w/Chicken

$11.99

Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, sun-dried tomato, onion, kalamata olives, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Asian Crispy Chicken

Asian Crispy Chicken

$10.99

Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, Airbaked™ chicken strips, hormone-free, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing

Spicy Asian Salad

Spicy Asian Salad

$7.99

Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, mandarin orange, crispy rice noodles, spicy peanut and chili pepper dressing

Strawberry Walnut Salad

Strawberry Walnut Salad

$8.99

Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette

Strawberry Walnut Salad w/Chicken

Strawberry Walnut Salad w/Chicken

$11.99

Organic field greens, green leaf lettuce, fresh cut strawberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, all natural hormone-free chicken breast, low-fat raspberry lime vinaigrette

Small Green Salad

Small Green Salad

$3.99

Organic field greens and green leaf lettuce, grape tomato, onion, shaved Parmesan cheese, extra-virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar

Guilt-free Snacks

Craveable All-American favorites healthfully recreated.
All American Dog

All American Dog

$6.49

All natural all beef hot dog, nitrite/nitrate-free, organic bun, yellow mustard & ketchup

Monterey Dog

Monterey Dog

$7.99

All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, fresh hass avocado, tomato, onion, spicy chipotle aioli

Good Bad Dog

Good Bad Dog

$7.99

All natural all beef hot dog, organic bun, natural/hormone/antibiotic-free bacon, aged cheddar, sweet tangy bbq

Vegan Corn Dog

Vegan Corn Dog

$3.49

Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free

Airbaked Chicken Strips 3pc

Airbaked Chicken Strips 3pc

$7.99

100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips

Airbaked Chicken Strips 4pc

Airbaked Chicken Strips 4pc

$9.99

100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips

Organic Soups

Organic Soups

$4.99

Choose from our selection of delicious organic soups

EVOS Famous Airfries

EVOS Famous Airfries

$3.49

The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!

EVOS Sweet Potato Airfries

EVOS Sweet Potato Airfries

$3.99

Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!

Shakes

Our milkshakes are made using Organic milk, and are lower in fat & sugar. Our Fruitshakes are made with real fresh cut fruit & HFCS free natural juices
LRG Organic Vanilla

LRG Organic Vanilla

$4.99

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)

LRG Organic Chocolate

LRG Organic Chocolate

$4.99

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)

LRG Organic Cappuccino

LRG Organic Cappuccino

$4.99

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)

*LRG Strawberry Banana

*LRG Strawberry Banana

$4.99

Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice

*LRG Mango Passion

*LRG Mango Passion

$4.99

Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice

*SMALL Organic Vanilla

*SMALL Organic Vanilla

$3.49

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla

*SMALL Organic Chocolate

*SMALL Organic Chocolate

$3.49

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate

*SMALL Organic Cappuccino

*SMALL Organic Cappuccino

$3.49

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast

*SMALL Strawberry Banana

*SMALL Strawberry Banana

$3.49

Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice

*SMALL Mango Passion

*SMALL Mango Passion

$3.49

Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice

Drinks

We serve Blue Sky craft sodas, Coke fountain sodas, or EVOS organic, fair-trade, fresh brewed iced-teas

Drinks, Teas & Lemonades

$2.99

Choose from our Blue Sky craft sodas or Coke fountain sodas

EVOS Bottled Water

EVOS Bottled Water

$1.99
Mini Bottled Water

Mini Bottled Water

$1.29

Extras

Cookies & Miscellaneous
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

70% organic, 100% delicious chocolate chip cookie (vegetarian)

Cranberry Orange Cookie

Cranberry Orange Cookie

$1.49

70% organic, 100% delicious oatmeal, cranberry and orange cookie (vegetarian)

2 Cookies

$2.79

70% organic, 100% delicious, and 2 times the pleasure

+Cheddar

$0.69

Add natural aged cheddar

+Vegan Cheese

$0.99

Add vegan smoked gouda cheese

+Bacon

$1.49

Add Airbaked, uncured, nitrate-free bacon ... only available at EVOS

+Avocado

$0.99

Add freshly cut hass avocado

+Add Patty

$3.99

Add another patty to double your protein

+Sub Beyond

$2.00

Substitute for our signature plant-based burger, 20gr. protein, GMO/soy free

+Sub Mahi

$2.00

Substitute for our wild caught mahi filet

Patty Only

$5.99

If you wish to only have any EVOS protein by itself

Healthy Kids

For Healthy Kids 12 & Under
Kids Airbaked Chicken Strips

Kids Airbaked Chicken Strips

$4.99

100% breast meat, hormone-free, Airbaked™ not deep-fried. Half the fat of regular strips. 2 pc

Kids All Beef Hot Dog

Kids All Beef Hot Dog

$4.99

All natural all beef hot dog, nitrite/nitrate-free, organic bun, served plain

Kids Veggie Corn Dog

Kids Veggie Corn Dog

$3.49

Our signature Airbaked™ vegan corn dog, low-fat, cholesterol-free

Kids Steakburger

Kids Steakburger

$4.99

Naturally raised beef steakburger, hormone/antibiotic-free, organic bun, served plain

Kids Airfries

Kids Airfries

$1.99

The original guilt-free fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!

Kids Sweet Potato Airfries

Kids Sweet Potato Airfries

$2.99

Our guilt-free sweet potato fries, Airbaked™ not deep-fried, half the fat of regular fries! ♥ Enjoy them with our famous Ketchup Karma flavors!

Kids Organic Milk

Kids Organic Milk

$1.99
Kids All Fruit Juice

Kids All Fruit Juice

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.99
SMALL Organic Vanilla

SMALL Organic Vanilla

$2.99

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & vanilla (vegetarian)

SMALL Organic Cappuccino

SMALL Organic Cappuccino

$2.99

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & European roast (vegetarian)

SMALL Organic Chocolate

SMALL Organic Chocolate

$2.99

Homemade ice cream shake using low-fat organic milk & chocolate (vegetarian)

SMALL Strawberry Banana

SMALL Strawberry Banana

$2.99

Fresh bananas, strawberries, and natural strawberry juice

SMALL Mango Passion

SMALL Mango Passion

$2.99

Fresh mangoes, and natural mango-passion juice

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

EVOS Feel Great Food! Made naturally with quality, organic, & local ingredients.

Website

Location

2631 4th Street N, St Petersburg, FL 33704

Directions

Gallery
EVOS St. Petersburg image
EVOS St. Petersburg image

