EWA 88 41 E 8th Street #115
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
41 E 8th Street #115, National City, CA 91950
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) - 41 E 8th St Unit 105
No Reviews
41 E 8th St Unit 105 National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
No Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurant
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
No Reviews
310 8th Street, Suite A National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in National City
More near National City