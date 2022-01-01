Eastwood Supper Club
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're a small town supper club with a big heart for locally sourced, delicious food! Thanks for supporting our community!
Location
10745 FM 949, Cat Spring, TX 78933
Gallery
