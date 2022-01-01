Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eastwood Supper Club

10745 FM 949

Cat Spring, TX 78933

Order Again

Eastwood Supper Club Rental

$750.00

Includes rental of Eastwood Supper Club. Refer to contract for more details

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
We're a small town supper club with a big heart for locally sourced, delicious food! Thanks for supporting our community!

10745 FM 949, Cat Spring, TX 78933

