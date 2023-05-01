Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Excalibur Brewing Old Town Spring, Spring Tx

review star

No reviews yet

26510 Suite A Border St.

Spring, TX 77373

Snacks, Sodas, & Water

Snacks, Water, & Soda

Beef Sticks

$1.50

Bottled Michelada

$25.00

Brunch Orange Juice

$3.00

Cashews

$1.25

Chips & Cheeze Its

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Filipino Peanuts

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Hillshire Snacks

$6.00Out of stock

Knotty Pretzels

$6.00

Michelada Shot

$2.50

Peanuts

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

S'mores Kits

$7.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.00

Squire's Root Beer

$3.00+Out of stock

Squires Bloody Mary

$4.00

Squires Margarita

$4.00

Squires Pina Colada

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Beer To Go

32oz Crowlers

2022 Blue Ben

$17.00Out of stock

2023 Blue Ben

$17.00

Capt. Fishbeard

$11.00Out of stock

Gourd in the Stone

$15.00Out of stock
OTS Blood Orange Quench

OTS Blood Orange Quench

$12.00

OTS English Toffee Quench

$12.00

OTS Rhubarb, Strawberry, Habanero

$12.00

The Mighty Arondight

$17.00Out of stock

Walt vs. Nephilim

$17.00

4 Packs

2022 BA Arthurs Ashes

2022 BA Arthurs Ashes

$35.50
2022 BA Biscuits with Picts

2022 BA Biscuits with Picts

$22.00
2022 BA We Were Monks w/ Plums

2022 BA We Were Monks w/ Plums

$22.00
2023 Arthur's Ashes

2023 Arthur's Ashes

$24.00
2023 BA Arthur's Ashes

2023 BA Arthur's Ashes

$35.50
2023 Bourbon Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

2023 Bourbon Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

$35.50

2023 Rye Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

$35.50
Arthur's Tomb

Arthur's Tomb

$24.00
Arthur's Tomb: Almond Joy

Arthur's Tomb: Almond Joy

$24.00
Arthur's Tomb: Tiramisu

Arthur's Tomb: Tiramisu

$24.00

Avalonian

$18.50Out of stock
BA Bourbon Blood of Brian

BA Bourbon Blood of Brian

$23.00
BA Rye Blood of Brian

BA Rye Blood of Brian

$23.00
BA Walt V Nephilim

BA Walt V Nephilim

$35.50
Broceliande Forest IPA

Broceliande Forest IPA

$18.00
Chough's Dessert

Chough's Dessert

$24.00
Elaine: Curuba, Mango, Pineapple

Elaine: Curuba, Mango, Pineapple

$20.00
Elaine: Strawberry Cinnamon Roll

Elaine: Strawberry Cinnamon Roll

$20.00
Extoberfest

Extoberfest

$18.00

Have You Seen Thomas???

$18.00Out of stock
I.P.Arthur

I.P.Arthur

$20.00

Key Lime High

$18.00Out of stock

Llamrei's Juice: Enigma

$18.00

Llamrei's Juice: Nectaron

$18.00Out of stock

Merlin's Sack

$18.00Out of stock

Pops

$24.00Out of stock
Sir Galahad: Berry, Cherry, Marshmallow

Sir Galahad: Berry, Cherry, Marshmallow

$24.00

The Mighty Arondight: Gin Barrel-aged

$35.50

The Mighty Arondight: Rye Barrel-aged

$35.50

The Mighty Arondight: Tequila Barrel Aged

$22.00
Triumph: Waxin' & Milkin'

Triumph: Waxin' & Milkin'

$18.00

V2 BA Blue Ben

$35.50Out of stock

V3 BA Blue Ben

$35.50

Walt vs Nephilim

$35.50Out of stock
We Were Monks w/ Tangerines

We Were Monks w/ Tangerines

$24.00
Were We Monks w/ Peppercorns

Were We Monks w/ Peppercorns

$24.00

Young Arthur

$24.00

6 Packs

Blood of Brian Boru

$12.50

Cletus Blonde Ale

$12.00Out of stock
Dirty Pants Lancelot

Dirty Pants Lancelot

$13.00
Moat Juice

Moat Juice

$13.50

Surfin' Safir

$13.50Out of stock

Singles

2022 BA Arthurs Ashes

2022 BA Arthurs Ashes

$9.50
2022 BA Biscuits with Picts

2022 BA Biscuits with Picts

$6.00
2022 BA We Were Monks w/ Plums

2022 BA We Were Monks w/ Plums

$6.00
2023 Arthur's Ashes

2023 Arthur's Ashes

$8.00
2023 BA Arthur's Ashes

2023 BA Arthur's Ashes

$9.50
2023 Bourbon Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

2023 Bourbon Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

$9.50
2023 Rye Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

2023 Rye Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

$9.50
Arthur's Tomb

Arthur's Tomb

$8.00
Arthur's Tomb: Almond Joy

Arthur's Tomb: Almond Joy

$8.00

Arthur's Tomb: Peanut Butter

$8.00Out of stock
Arthur's Tomb: Tiramisu

Arthur's Tomb: Tiramisu

$8.00

Avalonian

$6.00Out of stock

BA Bourbon Blood of Brian

$7.15
BA Rye Blood of Brian

BA Rye Blood of Brian

$7.15
BA Walt vs Nephilim

BA Walt vs Nephilim

$9.50

Blood of Brian Boru

$2.60
Broceliande Forest IPA

Broceliande Forest IPA

$5.65

Chough's Dessert

$8.00

Cletus Blonde Ale

$2.50Out of stock
Dirty Pants Lancelot

Dirty Pants Lancelot

$2.70
Elaine: Curuba, Mango, Pineapple

Elaine: Curuba, Mango, Pineapple

$6.00
Elaine: Strawberry Cinnamon Roll

Elaine: Strawberry Cinnamon Roll

$6.00
Extoberfest

Extoberfest

$5.65

Grendalicious 22

$9.50Out of stock

Have You Seen Thomas???

$5.40Out of stock
I.P.Arthur

I.P.Arthur

$6.00

Key Lime High

$5.40Out of stock
Llamrei's Juice: Enigma

Llamrei's Juice: Enigma

$5.65

Llamrei's Juice: Nectaron

$5.65Out of stock

Merlin's Sack

$5.65Out of stock
Moat Juice

Moat Juice

$2.80

Pops

$7.50

Sir Galahad: Berry, Cherry, Marshmallow

$8.00

Surfin' Safir

$2.80Out of stock

The Mighty Arondight: Gin Barrel-aged

$9.50

The Mighty Arondight: Rye Barrel-aged

$9.50

The Mighty Arondight: Tequila Barrel Aged

$6.00

Triumph: Waxin' & Milkin'

$5.65

V2 BA Blue Ben

$9.50

V3 BA Blue Ben

$9.50

We Were Monks w/ Peppercorns

$8.00

We Were Monks w/ Tangerines

$8.00

Young Arthur

$7.50

Cases

2022 BA Arthur's Ashes

$170.00

2022 BA Biscuits with Picts

$120.00

2023 Arthur's Ashes

$116.00

2023 BA Arthur's Ashes

$170.00

2023 Bourbon Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

$170.00

2023 Rye Barrel-aged Biscuits w/ Picts

$170.00

Arthur's Tomb: Almond Joy

$116.00

Arthur's Tomb: Tiramisu

$116.00

Avalonian

$92.00Out of stock

BA We Were Monks w/ Plums

$120.00

Blood of Brian Boru

$42.50

Broceliande Forest IPA

$86.00

Chough's Dessert

$116.00

Cletus Blonde Ale

$40.00

Dirty Pants Lancelot

$44.00

Extoberfest

$86.00

I.P.Arthur

$92.00

Key Lime High

$92.00Out of stock

Moat Juice

$46.00

The Mighty Arondight: Gin Barrel-aged

$170.00

The Mighty Arondight: Tequila Barrel-aged

$120.00

V3 BA Blue Ben

$170.00

We Were Monks w/ Peppercorns

$116.00

We Were Monks w/ Tangerines

$116.00

Young Arthur

$120.00

MERCH

`
Anniversary Sticker

Anniversary Sticker

$2.00
BA Arthur's 2021 Glass

BA Arthur's 2021 Glass

$12.00
Excalibur Sticker

Excalibur Sticker

$1.00

Excalibur Zip-up Hoodie

$45.00
Flat Bill Hat

Flat Bill Hat

$25.00
Knight Sticker

Knight Sticker

$2.50
Koozie

Koozie

$5.00
Logo Sticker

Logo Sticker

$1.00

Mug Club Membership

$150.00
Patch

Patch

$6.00Out of stock

3” x 3.5” woven iron-on patch

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00+Out of stock

Stout Fest Round Table Package

$60.00Out of stock

Stout Fest Taster Glass

$5.00

Stout Fest Taster Package

$18.00

T-Shirt - Women's

$20.00

Anniversary Glass

$14.00

Anniversary T-Shirt

$25.00

+++ Anniversary T-Shirt

$27.00

Anniversary Merch Package

$40.00

+++ Anniversary Merch Package

$42.00

Anniversary Glass w/ Pour

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small batches - big flavor....

Website

Location

26510 Suite A Border St., Spring, TX 77373

Directions

Gallery
Excalibur Brewing image
Excalibur Brewing image
Excalibur Brewing image

