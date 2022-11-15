Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Executive Surf Club

433 Reviews

$$

306 North Chaparral St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Fries
Battered Fries

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Crunchy tortilla chips served w/ our homemade salsa.

Club Queso

Club Queso

$6.79

Tortilla chips served w/ a queso dip and a scoop of guacamole.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.59

Breaded mushrooms served w/ ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.59

A basket of hand- battered pickle chips served w/ ranch dressing.

Serrano Poppers

Serrano Poppers

$5.49

Fried Serrano peppers stuffed w/ Pepper Jack cheese and ranch.

Water Wings

Water Wings

$16.49

Chicken Wings tossed in honey chipotle and served w/ celery and ranch dressing.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.09

Flour tortilla filled w/ chicken and Pepper Jack cheese. Served w/ guacamole & pico de gallo.

Beef Quesadilla

$9.49

Grilled flour tortilla filled w/ beef fajita, Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese. served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.09

A grilled flour tortilla filled w/ Monterey Jack & Cheddar Cheese. Served w/ guacamole and pico de gallo.

Bean and Cheese Chalupas

$5.49

3 Fried corn tortillas w/ 2oz of beans spread coast to coast w/ 4oz of Cheddar Cheese and Monterey Jack Cheese blended together. Topped w/ shredded lettuce and diced tomato. Served w/2oz portion of Salsa.

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$9.29

Fried corn tortillas, beans spread, beef fajita, cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese blended together. Served w/ pico de gallo & jalapenos.

Bean and Cheese Nachos

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$5.49

Fried corn tortillas, beans, Cheddar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese blended together. Served w/ Pico de Gallo & Jalapenos.

Chicken Nachos

$9.29

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.29

Grilled Chicken Breast served over Romaine Lettuce w/ 3 sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese and Caesar Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.29

A 6 oz. chicken breast atop of a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, red onions served w/ your choice of dressing

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$9.29

Salad greens topped with a blend of Monterey Jack Cheese & cheddar cheese , red onions, tomatoes & gulf fried shrimp, served w/ your choice of dressing.

Tossed Salad

$5.49

Salad greens topped with a blend of Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, served w/ your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Hand-breaded fish fillet, deep-fried on a roll with Creole tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Burger

$7.29

A 6oz chicken Breast on a bun served w/ lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo. *Fries & drink not included

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled philly meat topped w/ green bell peppers, swiss cheese and sauteed onions and mushrooms. *Fries & drink not included

Shrimp Burger

$7.39

Fried gulf pud Shrimp, green leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce spread over a bun. Also offered grilled and/or blackened. *Fries & drink not included

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.69

Topped w/ bacon cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayo. *Fries & drink not included

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$6.99

Served on a toasted bun piled high w/ all the fixins, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mustard. *Fries & drink not included

Executive Surf Burger

Executive Surf Burger

$7.89

Served w/ refried beans, Fritos, onions, cheese and salsa. *Fries & drink not included

Jive Turkey Burger

$5.99

Topped w/ lettuce, tomato & mayo. *Fries & drink not included

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.69

Topped w/ grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and mayo. *Fries & drink not included

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$7.69

Topped w/ guacamole, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & ancho chile sauce. *Fries & drink not included

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$6.79

Soy patty, lettuce, tomato & our homemade ranch dressing. *Fries & drink not included

Favorites

6 Fried Shrimp

6 Fried Shrimp

$14.99

6 hand breaded gulf shrimp, deep fried & served over a bed of battered fries w/ cocktail & tartar sauce.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$8.09

A flour tortilla filled w/ a 5.oz chicken breast, romaine lettuce, and parmesan cheese tossed in our homemade caesar dressing.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$10.19

1/2 lb. of battered fish fillets, served over a bed of french fries w/ a side of our homemade Creole tartar & cocktail sauce.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$8.09

Hand breaded fried fish, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included

Fish Wrap

$8.09

A flour tortilla filled w/ a hand breaded fish fillet, fresh greens, a mix of Monterey Jack & cheddar cheese, tomato & red onions. *Fries & drink not included

Hollister Ranch Wrap

$8.39

A flour tortilla filled w/ steak, lettuce, tomato & tossed in our homemade ranch dressing. *Fries & drink not included

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$8.09

Hand breaded fried shrimp, avocado w/ a side of our house Ancho sauce. *Fries & drink not included

Shrimp Wrap

$8.09

A flour tortilla filled w/ fried gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato & a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, tossed in our homemade ranch dressing. *Fries & drink not included

Sides

1/2 Onion Rings

$1.89

Battered Fries

$3.49
Fries

Fries

$3.09

Full Onion Rings

$3.49
Homestyle Fries

Homestyle Fries
$3.09

$3.09
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$3.89

$3.89

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.59

A juicy burger - you name the fixins

Kid Chicasaurus

Kid Chicasaurus

$5.59

Deep fried dinosaur shaped chicken pieces

Kid Corn Doggers

Kid Corn Doggers

$5.59

Deep Fried Mini Corn Dogs served over French Fries.

Desserts

Chocolate Milk Shake

$3.59

Strawberry Milk Shake

$4.19

Vanilla Milk Shake

$4.19
Cinnamon Xango Delight

Cinnamon Xango Delight

$6.29

A Tortilla stuffed w/New York style cheesecake, deep fried, tossed in cinnamon & sugar served w/ 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream & drizzled w/ chocolate sauce

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.60

Coffee

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Fountain Drink

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Tea

$2.69

Topo Chico

$3.60

TEXAS SURF MUSEUM DONATIONS

First Donation

$0.50

Second Donation

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:45 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

306 North Chaparral St., Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Directions

Gallery
Executive Surf Club image
Executive Surf Club image
Executive Surf Club image

Map
