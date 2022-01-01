Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company Beer Garden
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company offers a fun look at storytelling through beer with a subtle nod towards the meaning of life. While we may know the answer (42), it’s the questions that keep us searching. We are all about experiencing life and having a great beer or three along the way. If the beer came from our own brewery, even better! We keep our lives, and our beers, simple and honest.
Location
81 Morton Street, Framingham, MA 01702
