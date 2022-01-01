Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company Beer Garden

81 Morton Street

Framingham, MA 01702

Order Again

Blanket Rentals

Boston Blanket Rental

$4.00

Boston Blanket Purchase

$20.00

Brew Biscuits

The Cat's Meow Dog Biscuits

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company offers a fun look at storytelling through beer with a subtle nod towards the meaning of life. While we may know the answer (42), it’s the questions that keep us searching. We are all about experiencing life and having a great beer or three along the way. If the beer came from our own brewery, even better! We keep our lives, and our beers, simple and honest.

