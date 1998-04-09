Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Exile Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

1514 Walnut Street

Des Moines, IA 50309

Order Again

Popular Items

Exile Burger
Exile Chicken Sandwich
Ruthie-Brined Chicken Bites

Starters

Bacon Deviled Eggs

$12.50
Exile Truffle Fries

Exile Truffle Fries

$10.75

Truffle oil, mixed herbs, parmesan, and truffle aioli. (GF)

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.50

Charred lime and chive aioli. (GF)

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$14.25

Fried pickles, served with Southwest Ranch.

G.G. BBQ Rib Tips w/ coleslaw

G.G. BBQ Rib Tips w/ coleslaw

$14.25

Exile smoked G.G. BBQ Rib Tips served with a side of sriracha coleslaw.

Pretzel & Cheese

Pretzel & Cheese

$15.50

Jumbo pretzel & house-made Ruthie white cheddar dip.

Ruthie-Brined Chicken Bites

Ruthie-Brined Chicken Bites

$15.00

Beer-brined & fried chicken bites served with house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, carrots & celery. Tossed on request.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Creamy mozzarella and gruyere cheese mixed with spinach and artichokes, served with toasted pita points.

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$13.75

Ellsworth Co-op Wisconsin white cheddar, breaded and fried, served with buttermilk ranch.

Wings 12-piece

Wings 12-piece

$22.50

Citra Sky braised wings, carrots, celery, buttermilk ranch, choice of sauce (Buffalo, BBQ, Reaper). Tossed on request.

Wings 6-piece

Wings 6-piece

$14.25

Citra Sky braised wings, carrots, celery, buttermilk ranch, choice of sauce (Buffalo, BBQ, Reaper). Tossed on request.

Greens & Wraps

Beatnik Caesar Salad

Beatnik Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Beatnik Caesar dressing. (GF2)

Beatnik Caesar Salad Wrap

$15.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Beatnik Caesar dressing, in a four tortilla.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.75

Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, spring mix, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.75

Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.

Hot Bacon Salad

Hot Bacon Salad

$17.75

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, pecan, and hard boiled egg.

Hot Bacon Salad Wrap

$19.75

Spinach, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, pecan, and hard boiled egg.

Seared Salmon Salad

Seared Salmon Salad

$17.75

Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, and a side of Italian dressing. (GF)

Seared Salmon Wrap

$19.75

Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Italian dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.75

Beef tenderloin*, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, white cheddar, creamy parmesan dressing. (GF)

Steak Wrap

$18.75

Beef tenderloin*, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, white cheddar, parmesan dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.

Vegan Chorizo Wrap

Vegan Chorizo Wrap

$16.00

Seasoned soy chorizo, avocado, mixed greens, corn salsa, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.

Burgers

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$17.75

Blackened ground chuck*, bacon aioli, bleu cheese, bacon, onion haystack. (GF2)

Exile Burger

Exile Burger

$17.75

Ground chuck*, Ruthie onion bacon jam, white cheddar, onion haystack, truffle aioli. (GF2)

Reaper Burger

Reaper Burger

$17.75

Ground chuck*, house-made Carolina reaper sauce, banana peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese. (GF2)

Sunrise Burger

$19.00

Ground chuck*, Thousand Island, hashbrown, Pepper Jack cheese, fried egg on a pretzel bun. Choice of side.

Uncle Buck

Uncle Buck

$17.75

Ground chuck*, bacon, pepper jack, caramelized onion, red peppers. (GF2)

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$17.75Out of stock

Dry rubbed and hickory smoked brisket thinly sliced and served on toasted ciabatta with pickled red onion, pickles, and G.G. Dunkel BBQ sauce.

Exile Chicken Sandwich

$17.75

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, smashed avocado, smoked cheddar & pesto mayo on pretzel bun. (GF2)

Graziano Sausage Sandwich

Graziano Sausage Sandwich

$17.75

Graziano sausage patty, balsamic peppers, onions, marinara, grated parmesan and pepper jack cheese served on Ciabatta.

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.75

Fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and Sriracha slaw on a toasted pretzel bun.

Salmon Avocado Sandwich

$19.00

Seared salmon*, smashed avocado, spring mix, and tomato on ciabatta. (GF2)

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Steak sandwich served with Chili Verde, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese. (GF2)

House Favorites

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$21.50

Graziano and beef meatloaf wrapped in bacon, topped with Romesco sauce and Parmesan. Comes with mashed potatoes and green beans.

BBQ Platter

BBQ Platter

$29.50Out of stock

Exile smoked brisket, rib tips, wings, Texas toast, sriracha coleslaw, and Tico Time baked beans.

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$16.75

Mashed potatoes, cheese, buffalo chicken, corn salsa, green onion. GF

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.75

Two Ruthie-brined chicken tenders, herb fries, and choice of sauce.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.99

8oz Ruthie battered Mahi Mahi served with herb fries, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Three breaded shrimp tacos with Sriracha coleslaw, and sweet chili sauce. Choice of side.

Boneless Short Rib

$25.00

G.G. braised boneless beef short rib with mashed potatoes and broccolini.

Smoked Mac n Cheese

$13.50

Cavatappi noodles tossed in a blend of smoked cheddar, parmesan, gruyere, white cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with toasted bread crumbs, smoked paprika, and herbs.

Desserts

Angel Food Cake w/ Strawberries

Angel Food Cake w/ Strawberries

$9.50

Angel Food Cake with Strawberries.

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$10.75

Tiramisu

$12.00

GG infused Tiramisu with coffee topping and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Decadent chocolate cake.

Kids & Specials

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kids Chicken Tender

$7.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Kids Hamburger

$7.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.75

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.25

Cookies & Milk

$6.00

Loaded Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Hot chocolate with whipped cream, sprinkles, and donut holes.

Sides

Beer Cheese Soup Bowl

$8.25

Beer Cheese Soup Cup

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$5.25

Exile Truffle Fry Side

$6.50

Extra Egg

$1.50

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$5.25

Green Beans

$5.25

Grilled Chicken

$4.75

Herb Fries

$5.25

Mashed Potatoes

$5.25

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Side Chicken Breast

$4.75

Side Hashbrowns

$3.50

Side Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Side Salmon

$6.00

Side Sausage

$3.75

Side Seasoned Potatoes

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Simple Salad

$5.25

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Toast

$1.50

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.25

Soup of the Day Cup

$4.50

Sriracha Coleslaw

$5.25

Brocolini

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Tico Time Baked Beans

$5.25

Brunch

Saturday's and Sunday's from 10AM to 2PM.
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.75

Grilled sour dough covered with avocado, pico de gallo, over-easy egg, and queso fresco. Choice of sausage or bacon.

Breakfast Bowl

$17.75

Diced breakfast potatoes with peppers and onion. Covered in scrambled egg, beer cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.50

Bacon, hashbrown, American cheese, fried egg, on a pretzel bun. Choice of side.

Chicken & Waffles

$19.25

2 chicken strips and 2 mini waffles with cinnamon-maple butter, and Hannah syrup.

Donut Balls

$14.25

Doughnut balls covered in cinnamon sugar. Served with sides of chocolate and caramel sauce.

Egg Combo

Egg Combo

$12.00

Two eggs, hashbrown, toast, choice of sausage or bacon.

Peach Cobbler French Toast

$15.50

Two slices of Texas toast dipped in G.G. batter. Comes with peach compote, whipped cream, and cinnamon oat crumble. Choice of sausage or bacon.

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$21.50

Steak, egg, potato, and avocado smothered in our beer cheese queso. It's GIANT!

Sunrise Burger

$19.00

Ground chuck*, Thousand Island, hashbrown, Pepper Jack cheese, fried egg on a pretzel bun. Choice of side.

Sauces

Side 1000 Island

$0.65

Side BBQ

$0.65

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.65

Side Buffalo

$0.65

Side Honey Mustard

$0.65

Side Ranch

$0.65

Side Reeper Sauce

$0.65

Side Sauce

$0.65

Side Truffle Aioli

$2.50

1/6 Barrels

Recommended for at home kegerators. All keg purchases require a deposit. Deposits are returned using cash at Exile at the time of the keg return. We do not provide or rent pump-action keg taps. If using a pump-action keg tap consume within 24 hours of tapping.

Beatnik Sour 1/6 BBL

$95.00

Citra Sky Hazy IPA 1/6 BBL

$95.00

GG Dunkel 1/6 BBL

$85.00

Hannah Hefeweisen 1/6 BBL

$85.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest 1/6 BBL

$85.00Out of stock

Ruthie Gold Lager 1/6 BBL

$85.00

Tico Time Tropical Wheat 1/6 BBL

$95.00

Tursi Pilsner 1/6 BBL

$95.00

Zoltan Island Ale 1/6 BBL

$85.00

Bike Jersey

Pactimo bike jerseys for our 10 Year Anniversary! Both men's (XS - 3X) and women's (S-3X) sizing available

2022 Men's Jersey

$80.00

2022 Women's Jersey

$80.00

Shipping

$5.00

Hats

Black Trucker Hat

$25.00

SALE Pink Bucket Hat

$16.00

Shipping

$5.00

Misc Retail

Bottle Opener Keychain

$3.00

Brewery Tour

$10.00

GrapefruitTangerine Candle

$25.00

Grocery Tote Bag

$10.00

Koozie

$2.00

Pineapple Candle

$25.00

RTD Keychain

$4.00

Ruthie & Tote Bag

$10.00

Ruthie Sticker Pack

$3.00

Sixer Glass

$4.00

Standard Pint Glass

$6.50

Stein Full Liter

$25.00

Stein Half Liter

$15.00

Stemmed Pint Glass

$7.00

Sunglass Strap

$5.00

Tico Time Pet Bandana

$10.00

Tin Citra

$30.00

Tin Exile

$30.00

Tin Ruthie

$30.00

Zoltan Pet Bandana

$10.00

Shipping

$5.00

Outerwear

Camo Hoodie

$60.00

Grey Crewneck

$60.00

Grey Zip-Up Sweatshirt

$60.00

Navy Tie Dye Crewneck

$60.00

Shipping

$5.00

T-Shirts

10th Anniversary Tee (Black)

$28.00

10th Anniversary Tee (Gold)

$24.00

Baby Onesie (Blue)

$18.00

Baby Onesie (Grey)

$18.00

Charcoal Grey Logo Tee

$20.00

Enjoy Your Exile Tee

$20.00

G.G. Tee

$20.00

Green Tursi Crown Tee

$28.00

Grey Flannel

$50.00

Maroon Long Sleeve

$28.00

Music Fest Tee (Blue)

$20.00

Music Fest Tee (Orangey)

$20.00

Oktoberfest Tee

$26.00

Red Plaid Flannel

$50.00

Ruthie Tee

$23.00

SALE Beatnik Yellow Tee

$16.00

SALE Citra Sky Tee

$16.00

SALE Green Tie Dye Tee

$19.20

SALE Grey/Black Logo Tee

$16.00

Snow Globe Tee

$26.00

Tico Time Hawaiian Shirt

$58.00

Tico Time Tee

$23.00

Well Balanced Tee

$20.00

Zoltan

$20.00

Zoltan Hawaiian Shirt

$58.00

Shipping

$5.00

Beatnik

Beatnik 6-Pack Can

$7.99

Beatnik 12-Pack Can

$18.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Case Deals

Flagship Case

$29.99

Specialty Case

$34.99

Cherry Lime Bohemian

Cherry Lime 6pk

$9.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Christmas Beer

Christmas Beer 6pk

$12.99

Single Pull

$3.00

Citra Sky

Citra Sky 6-Pack Can

$7.99

Citra Sky 12-Pack Can

$18.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Citra Sky 4 Pack

$6.99

Coastal Cruiser

6 Pack Coast

$9.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Electric Lemonade

Electric Lemonade 4pk

$12.99

Forage

Forage 6pk

$7.99

Forage Single Pull

$2.25

Forage Case

$40.00

G.G.

G.G. 6-Pack Bottle

$7.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Kooler Kolsch

Kooler Kolsch 6pack

$9.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Lemon Trail

Lemon Trail 6-Pack Cans

$6.99

Lemon Trail 12-Pack Cans

$12.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest 6pk

$6.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Oktoberfest Case

$25.99

Play Date

Play Date 6pk

$9.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Ruthie

Ruthie 6-Pack Bottle

$7.99

Ruthie 6-Pack Can

$7.99

Ruthie 12-Pack Can

$18.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Ruthie Case Bottles

$29.99

Ruthie Case Cans

$29.99

Ruthie N/A

Ruthie N/A 6 Pack Cans

$7.99

Single Pull

$1.50

Rye IAWA IPA

Rye IAWA 4-pack Cans

$9.99

Rye IAWA Single Pull

$2.75

Tico Time

Tico Time 6 pack cans

$7.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Tiki Bohemian

Tiki Bohemian 6pk

$9.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Toad of Talus

Toad of Talus 6pk Cans

$9.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Toad of Talus 6pk Cans (Copy)

$9.99

Tursi's Pils

Tursi's Pils 6-Pack Cans

$7.99

Single Pull

$2.75

Vodka Soda

Pineapple

$7.99

Mix Berry

$7.99

Tropical

$7.99

Citrus

$7.99

Variety Pack

$18.99

Zoltan

Zoltan 6-Pack Bottles

$7.99

Zoltan 6-Pack Cans

$10.99

Zoltan 12-Pack Cans

$18.99

Single Pull

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

Gallery
Exile Brewing image
Exile Brewing image
Exile Brewing image

Map
