- Home
- /
- Des Moines
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Exile Brewing Company
Exile Brewing Company
No reviews yet
1514 Walnut Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Bacon Deviled Eggs
Exile Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, mixed herbs, parmesan, and truffle aioli. (GF)
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Charred lime and chive aioli. (GF)
Fried Pickles
Fried pickles, served with Southwest Ranch.
G.G. BBQ Rib Tips w/ coleslaw
Exile smoked G.G. BBQ Rib Tips served with a side of sriracha coleslaw.
Pretzel & Cheese
Jumbo pretzel & house-made Ruthie white cheddar dip.
Ruthie-Brined Chicken Bites
Beer-brined & fried chicken bites served with house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, carrots & celery. Tossed on request.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy mozzarella and gruyere cheese mixed with spinach and artichokes, served with toasted pita points.
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Ellsworth Co-op Wisconsin white cheddar, breaded and fried, served with buttermilk ranch.
Wings 12-piece
Citra Sky braised wings, carrots, celery, buttermilk ranch, choice of sauce (Buffalo, BBQ, Reaper). Tossed on request.
Wings 6-piece
Citra Sky braised wings, carrots, celery, buttermilk ranch, choice of sauce (Buffalo, BBQ, Reaper). Tossed on request.
Greens & Wraps
Beatnik Caesar Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Beatnik Caesar dressing. (GF2)
Beatnik Caesar Salad Wrap
Romaine, grape tomatoes, croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made Beatnik Caesar dressing, in a four tortilla.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, spring mix, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
Hot Bacon Salad
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, pecan, and hard boiled egg.
Hot Bacon Salad Wrap
Spinach, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, pecan, and hard boiled egg.
Seared Salmon Salad
Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, and a side of Italian dressing. (GF)
Seared Salmon Wrap
Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Italian dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
Steak Salad
Beef tenderloin*, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, white cheddar, creamy parmesan dressing. (GF)
Steak Wrap
Beef tenderloin*, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, white cheddar, parmesan dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
Vegan Chorizo Wrap
Seasoned soy chorizo, avocado, mixed greens, corn salsa, and black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
Burgers
Black & Bleu
Blackened ground chuck*, bacon aioli, bleu cheese, bacon, onion haystack. (GF2)
Exile Burger
Ground chuck*, Ruthie onion bacon jam, white cheddar, onion haystack, truffle aioli. (GF2)
Reaper Burger
Ground chuck*, house-made Carolina reaper sauce, banana peppers, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese. (GF2)
Sunrise Burger
Ground chuck*, Thousand Island, hashbrown, Pepper Jack cheese, fried egg on a pretzel bun. Choice of side.
Uncle Buck
Ground chuck*, bacon, pepper jack, caramelized onion, red peppers. (GF2)
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Dry rubbed and hickory smoked brisket thinly sliced and served on toasted ciabatta with pickled red onion, pickles, and G.G. Dunkel BBQ sauce.
Exile Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, smashed avocado, smoked cheddar & pesto mayo on pretzel bun. (GF2)
Graziano Sausage Sandwich
Graziano sausage patty, balsamic peppers, onions, marinara, grated parmesan and pepper jack cheese served on Ciabatta.
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and Sriracha slaw on a toasted pretzel bun.
Salmon Avocado Sandwich
Seared salmon*, smashed avocado, spring mix, and tomato on ciabatta. (GF2)
Steak Sandwich
Steak sandwich served with Chili Verde, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese. (GF2)
House Favorites
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Graziano and beef meatloaf wrapped in bacon, topped with Romesco sauce and Parmesan. Comes with mashed potatoes and green beans.
BBQ Platter
Exile smoked brisket, rib tips, wings, Texas toast, sriracha coleslaw, and Tico Time baked beans.
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
Mashed potatoes, cheese, buffalo chicken, corn salsa, green onion. GF
Chicken Tender Basket
Two Ruthie-brined chicken tenders, herb fries, and choice of sauce.
Fish & Chips
8oz Ruthie battered Mahi Mahi served with herb fries, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos
Three breaded shrimp tacos with Sriracha coleslaw, and sweet chili sauce. Choice of side.
Boneless Short Rib
G.G. braised boneless beef short rib with mashed potatoes and broccolini.
Smoked Mac n Cheese
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a blend of smoked cheddar, parmesan, gruyere, white cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with toasted bread crumbs, smoked paprika, and herbs.
Desserts
Kids & Specials
Sides
Beer Cheese Soup Bowl
Beer Cheese Soup Cup
Cottage Cheese
Exile Truffle Fry Side
Extra Egg
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Fruit Cup
Green Beans
Grilled Chicken
Herb Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Side Bacon
Side Caesar Salad
Side Chicken Breast
Side Hashbrowns
Side Mac N Cheese
Side Salmon
Side Sausage
Side Seasoned Potatoes
Side Shrimp
Side Simple Salad
Side Steak
Side Toast
Soup of the Day Bowl
Soup of the Day Cup
Sriracha Coleslaw
Brocolini
Sweet Potato Fries
Tico Time Baked Beans
Brunch
Avocado Toast
Grilled sour dough covered with avocado, pico de gallo, over-easy egg, and queso fresco. Choice of sausage or bacon.
Breakfast Bowl
Diced breakfast potatoes with peppers and onion. Covered in scrambled egg, beer cheese, and choice of bacon or sausage.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, hashbrown, American cheese, fried egg, on a pretzel bun. Choice of side.
Chicken & Waffles
2 chicken strips and 2 mini waffles with cinnamon-maple butter, and Hannah syrup.
Donut Balls
Doughnut balls covered in cinnamon sugar. Served with sides of chocolate and caramel sauce.
Egg Combo
Two eggs, hashbrown, toast, choice of sausage or bacon.
Peach Cobbler French Toast
Two slices of Texas toast dipped in G.G. batter. Comes with peach compote, whipped cream, and cinnamon oat crumble. Choice of sausage or bacon.
Smothered Breakfast Burrito
Steak, egg, potato, and avocado smothered in our beer cheese queso. It's GIANT!
Sunrise Burger
Ground chuck*, Thousand Island, hashbrown, Pepper Jack cheese, fried egg on a pretzel bun. Choice of side.
Sauces
1/6 Barrels
Bike Jersey
Misc Retail
Bottle Opener Keychain
Brewery Tour
GrapefruitTangerine Candle
Grocery Tote Bag
Koozie
Pineapple Candle
RTD Keychain
Ruthie & Tote Bag
Ruthie Sticker Pack
Sixer Glass
Standard Pint Glass
Stein Full Liter
Stein Half Liter
Stemmed Pint Glass
Sunglass Strap
Tico Time Pet Bandana
Tin Citra
Tin Exile
Tin Ruthie
Zoltan Pet Bandana
Shipping
Outerwear
T-Shirts
10th Anniversary Tee (Black)
10th Anniversary Tee (Gold)
Baby Onesie (Blue)
Baby Onesie (Grey)
Charcoal Grey Logo Tee
Enjoy Your Exile Tee
G.G. Tee
Green Tursi Crown Tee
Grey Flannel
Maroon Long Sleeve
Music Fest Tee (Blue)
Music Fest Tee (Orangey)
Oktoberfest Tee
Red Plaid Flannel
Ruthie Tee
SALE Beatnik Yellow Tee
SALE Citra Sky Tee
SALE Green Tie Dye Tee
SALE Grey/Black Logo Tee
Snow Globe Tee
Tico Time Hawaiian Shirt
Tico Time Tee
Well Balanced Tee
Zoltan
Zoltan Hawaiian Shirt
Shipping
Case Deals
Cherry Lime Bohemian
Christmas Beer
Coastal Cruiser
Electric Lemonade
Kooler Kolsch
Play Date
Ruthie
Tiki Bohemian
Tursi's Pils
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines, IA 50309