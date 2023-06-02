Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exit Zero Filling Station

review star

No reviews yet

110 Sunset Blvd

Cape May, NJ 08204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Exit Zero Filling Station

Snacks & Shares

The Chopper V GF*

$15.00

Mixed greens, avocado, grated carrots, red cabbage, parmesan, almonds, crispy chickpeas, black olives, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette or blue cheese.

Unicorn Salad V GF

$14.00

Mixed greens, edamame avocado, heirloom tomatoes, watermelon radish and quinoa, sprinkled with a glittery apple-citrus vinaigrette, in case you were wondering where the name came from.

Mumbai Mezze Platter V VG* GF*

$17.00

Our Indian spin on a Mediterranean app: naan bread, poppadoms, Persian cucumbers, carrots, grape tomatoes, with dipping sauces of spiced onion, raita and curried hummus.

Thai Shrimp & Coconut Soup GF

$12.00

Every table should order this dish. It is a sweet and spicy combo with shrimp, coconut and mushrooms.

Cauliflower Bites V VG

$11.00

A perennial best-seller on our menu. Flash fried cauliflower chunks, served with your choice of sauce: Sriracha-buffalo, sticky Thai, General Tso or BBQ.

Mega Tots V*

$12.00

The Exit Zero obsession with tater tots manifested in this indulgent comfort dish: fried egg, goat cheese, bacon, grilled jalapeno, cheddar sauce, green onions.

Indian Disco Fries V

$13.00

Based on the classic fries-and-curry-sauce dish served in British fish-n-chip shops. Waffle fries, pickled red onions, goat cheese, Fresno peppers in a cheesy-curry sauce.

Brussels Sprouts V GF*

$11.00

Lightly fried and served with crispy chickpeas, dried cranberries, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds and our honey balsamic glaze.

The Pretenders V VG

$14.00

Plant-based tenders that really do taste like chicken! Crispy and crunchy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.

Caesar Salad GF*

$15.00

Romaine, kale and shaved Brussel sprouts tossed in homemade Caesar dressing (with anchovies) topped with pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas and shaved parmesan.

Watermelon Salad V VG* GF

$16.00

Layered seedless watermelon, feta cheese, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, fresh honeycomb, basil topped with a balsamic drizzle.

Crab Bisque GF

$11.00

A hearty, cream based combo of grilled corn, red peppers, onions, carrots, and celery topped with crab meat and scallions.

Crispy Wings

$12.00

Take your pick of sauces: Sriracha-Buffalo, sticky Thai, General Tso, BBQ, Kraken (our devilishly hot, ink black curry sauce) or lemon-pepper dry rub.

Pakora Chicken

$12.00

Crispy battered fried chicken with Indian spices and fresh green chili peppers and onions. Served with sticky Thai sauce and mint crema for dipping.

Curried Impossiballs V VG* GF*

$17.00

Meatless balls, seasoned with assorted Asian spices, served with crispy chickpeas, almond slivers, parmesan crumble, fenugreek and green onions, bathed in our tomato curry sauce.

Curries & Noodles

Tikka Chicken Masala V* GF

$22.00

Spicy tomato curry sauce with hunks of chicken breast, topped with fresh coriander leaves and cream.

Butter Chicken V* GF

$22.00

Indulgent, creamy Indian classic. Chunks of chicken breast, potatoes, and peas.

Coco Salmon GF

$33.00

Honey-miso salmon, beet-coconut sauce, rosewater, Thai basil, lemongrass, Yukon potatoes, beets, Brussels sprout, ginger.

Bang Bang Chicken & Shrimp V* VG* GF

$26.00

Shrimp & chicken in a coconut curry sauce, topped with spicy peanut sauce.

Thai Lobster GF

$35.00

Wild Canadian lobster and mushrooms in a sophisticated medley of spices.

A Christmas Curry VG* GF

$25.00

Chunks of chicken, roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, carrots, peppers, spiced pumpkin seeds, green curry sauce.

A Christmas Curry-Vegetarian VG GF

$21.00

Roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, carrots, peppers, spiced pumpkin seeds, green curry sauce.

Kraken Curry GF

$26.00

Baja wild shrimp and roasted chicken in a black squid ink sauce, spiced with cayenne, red curry and jalapenos, mixed with a shot of Kraken rum and pineapple.

Pad Thai VG* GF

$28.00

Sautéed chicken breast, wild Baja shrimp, rice noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, toasted peanuts in a sweet-n-spicy red curry sauce.

Pad Thai Vegetarian VG GF

$22.00

Rice noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, toasted peanuts in a sweet-n-spicy red curry sauce.

Ramen Noodles VG* GF*

$25.00

Red curry-coconut sauce with sautéed wild Baja shrimp, wheat noodles, red cabbage, cilantro, green onions, Fresno Chile peppers and soft boiled egg.

Ramen Noodles Vegetarian VG GF*

$21.00

Red curry-coconut sauce with wheat noodles, red cabbage, cilantro, green onions, Fresno Chile peppers and soft boiled egg.

Naan

$4.00

Indian flat bread with oil and herbs.

Chili & Cheese Naan

$5.50

Indian flat bread with Kashmir chili and smoked gouda.

Chutney VG GF

$3.00

Refreshing and tangy.

Raita GF

$3.00

Yogurt, cucumber, cardamom.

Currito V*

$16.00

Our Indian burrito! Basmati rice, hummus, crisp cucumbers, tomatoes and pickled red onions with your choice of chicken or paneer with tikka masala sauce. Toped with riata, mint chutney, mint crema and tamarind sauce rolled in homemade garlic naan.

UnCurried

Adult Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Adult Hot Dog

$12.00

Adult Mac-n-Cheese

$16.00

Noodles in our yummy three cheese sauce.

Blackened Chicken Alfredo GF

$25.00

Broccoli, cauliflower, red peppers, rice noodles and blackened chicken tossed in a basil-garlic-parmesan cream sauce.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$21.00

Atlantic salmon grilled with Cajun spices, served with tangy slaw, jalapeno mayo, toasted brioche and waffle fries.

For The Halibut GF

$28.00

Grilled halibut on a bed of garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes with roasted cauliflower topped with a lemon beurre blanc, balsamic glaze and mango salsa.

Hot Chick

$17.50

Buttermilk-sriracha-marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet and spicy pickles, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, waffle fries.

Lobster/Shrimp Mac-n-Cheese

$33.00

Wild-caught Canadian lobster, Baja wild shrimp and our three-cheese sauce. The result is ooey-gooey greatness.

Rudy DeLuxe Dog

$15.00

Seven-inch, all beef dog, bacon, cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, roasted jalapeno, toasted hoagie bun, waffle fries.

Burger Bar

Americana

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions.

Holy Guacamole

$17.00

Spicy guacamole, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno mayo.

Bollywood

$16.00

Indian meets America in a strange and beautiful union. Our burger gets into bed with a crispy onion bhaji and cozies up with pickled Fresno peppers, curry mayo and mango chutney.

Build Your Own Burger

$14.00

When you just want a regular patty, or feel like creating your own.

The Big EZ Bowl V* GF

$20.00

Keep the taste of the juicy burger, but lose the carbs of the bun! Avocado, mixed greens, pickled veggies (beets, mushrooms, red onions, cucumbers), grated carrots, tomatoes, cheddar, balsamic dressing.

Kids

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kid's Hamburger

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.00

Kid's Salmon GF

$16.00

Served with rice and cherry tomatoes.

Canine Cuisine

Pup Patty

$8.00

6 OZ Beef Patty

Hot Diggity Dog

$5.00

Seven-Inch All-Beef Dog

Cock-A-Doodle Do

$8.00

8 OZ Grilled Chicken Breast

Icy Paws

$4.00

Peanut, Banana, Yoghurt Ice Cream

Desserts

Peace Pie

$8.00

Local-favorite ice cream sandwiches in a variety of flavors.

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Beignets

$12.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Extra Sides

Side Of Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Of Tots

$5.00

Side Of Rice

$5.00

Side Of Curry Cheese Sauce

$6.00

Side Of Poppadoms

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Sticky Thai

$0.50

Side General Tso

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Unicorn Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Bar Menu

Liquor

House Vodka

$10.00

Nauti Spirits

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Rocktown Watermelon

$11.00

Rocktown Lemon

$11.00

Rocktown Basil

$11.00

Rocktown Orange

$11.00

Hanson Cucumber

$11.00

House Gin

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Salcombe Rose Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

House Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Kraken

$12.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Tanteo Blanco

$10.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Skrewball

$11.00

House Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Robert Burns

$13.00

Arran Malt 10 Years

$12.00

Arran Malt 18 Years

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$17.00

Oban Little Bay

$16.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Talisker Storm

$14.00

Amaro Meletti

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Blackberry Brandy

$10.00

Bols Blue Curaçao

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Combier Orange

$10.00

Combier Watermelon

$10.00

Creme de Cacao

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Ginger Brandy

$10.00

Godiva

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lustau Red

$9.00

Lustau Rose

$9.00

Lustau White

$9.00

Midori

$10.00

Mr. Black

$11.00

Peach Brandy

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$9.00

Rocktown Bourbon Cream

$9.00

St.Germain

$12.00

Misunderstood Oat Nog

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Campfire

$12.00

The Cuke

$12.00

Key Lime Colada

$12.00

The Pink Drink

$13.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Take Me To Basil Town

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Wicked Watermelon

$12.00

Jalapeño Mangorita

$12.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$13.00

Beach Babe

$13.00

EZpresso

$13.00

Out and About

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Sazerac

$11.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$11.00

Wine

Bogle Phantom

$10.00+

Little Mad Bird Malbec

$10.00+

Simple Life Pinot Noir

$10.00+

The Wanted Cabernet

$10.00+

Nein Lives Riesling

$10.00+

Tattoo Girl Chard

$10.00

Rata Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Ti Ga PG

$10.00

Mas La Chevaliere Rose

$10.00+

Brilla! Prosecco

$10.00+

Beer

Cape May IPA

$7.50

Slacktide Bell Bouy

$7.50

Cape May Grove Shandy

$7.50Out of stock

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$7.50

Ludlam I Really Like NJ

$7.50

Chilled Glass

Behr EZ Livin'

$7.50

CM Longliner

$7.50

Coors Edge Nonalcoholic

$5.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Chilled Glass

Miller Lite

$6.00

Stateside Black Cherry

$7.00

Stateside Cucumber Lemon Mint

$7.00

Surfside Peach Iced Tea + Vodka

$7.00

Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka

$7.00

Cape May White

$6.50

Cape May Always Ready

$6.50

Hawk Haven Bastard Hawk

$7.50

Stella Artois

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.50

Cape May Coastal Evacuation

$6.50

Chilled Glass

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00

Rootbeer Can

$3.00

Fanta Orange Can

$3.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino 32oz

$7.00

San Pellegrino Can

$3.75

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Flavored Water Bar

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Shakes

Chocolate

$10.00

Vanilla

$10.00

Black & White

$10.00

Unicorn

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

WELCOME TO EXIT ZERO FILLING STATION! We’ve continued the Indian and Thai curries that made the old Exit Zero Cookhouse a local legend (in our eyes, at least). But you can’t wrong with one of our amazing burgers - OR the famous Hot Chick and Blackened Salmon sandwiches. PLUS! We have some seriously good cocktails (many featuring liquor from Cape May's Nauti Spirits) along with great beers from Cape May Brew Co and Behr Brewery.

Website

Location

110 Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ 08204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Viggiano's on Sunset, Cape May NJ
orange starNo Reviews
109 Sunset Boulevard Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext
Golden Stop
orange starNo Reviews
120 Park Boulevard West Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext
Oyster Bay Steak & Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
615 Lafayette Street Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext
Taco Caballito (Before Sold) - Cape May
orange star4.3 • 229
429 Beach Avenue Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext
Mayer’s Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
894 3rd Ave Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext
Italian Affair
orange starNo Reviews
3845 Bayshore Road North Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cape May

Sapore Italiano - 416 South Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,078
416 South Broadway West Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext
Taco Caballito (Before Sold) - Cape May
orange star4.3 • 229
429 Beach Avenue Cape May, NJ 08204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cape May
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Cape May Court House
review star
No reviews yet
Avalon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston