Exit Zero Filling Station
110 Sunset Blvd
Cape May, NJ 08204
Exit Zero Filling Station
Snacks & Shares
The Chopper V GF*
Mixed greens, avocado, grated carrots, red cabbage, parmesan, almonds, crispy chickpeas, black olives, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette or blue cheese.
Unicorn Salad V GF
Mixed greens, edamame avocado, heirloom tomatoes, watermelon radish and quinoa, sprinkled with a glittery apple-citrus vinaigrette, in case you were wondering where the name came from.
Mumbai Mezze Platter V VG* GF*
Our Indian spin on a Mediterranean app: naan bread, poppadoms, Persian cucumbers, carrots, grape tomatoes, with dipping sauces of spiced onion, raita and curried hummus.
Thai Shrimp & Coconut Soup GF
Every table should order this dish. It is a sweet and spicy combo with shrimp, coconut and mushrooms.
Cauliflower Bites V VG
A perennial best-seller on our menu. Flash fried cauliflower chunks, served with your choice of sauce: Sriracha-buffalo, sticky Thai, General Tso or BBQ.
Mega Tots V*
The Exit Zero obsession with tater tots manifested in this indulgent comfort dish: fried egg, goat cheese, bacon, grilled jalapeno, cheddar sauce, green onions.
Indian Disco Fries V
Based on the classic fries-and-curry-sauce dish served in British fish-n-chip shops. Waffle fries, pickled red onions, goat cheese, Fresno peppers in a cheesy-curry sauce.
Brussels Sprouts V GF*
Lightly fried and served with crispy chickpeas, dried cranberries, red onion, toasted sunflower seeds and our honey balsamic glaze.
The Pretenders V VG
Plant-based tenders that really do taste like chicken! Crispy and crunchy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside.
Caesar Salad GF*
Romaine, kale and shaved Brussel sprouts tossed in homemade Caesar dressing (with anchovies) topped with pickled red onions, crispy chickpeas and shaved parmesan.
Watermelon Salad V VG* GF
Layered seedless watermelon, feta cheese, cucumbers, strawberries, blueberries, fresh honeycomb, basil topped with a balsamic drizzle.
Crab Bisque GF
A hearty, cream based combo of grilled corn, red peppers, onions, carrots, and celery topped with crab meat and scallions.
Crispy Wings
Take your pick of sauces: Sriracha-Buffalo, sticky Thai, General Tso, BBQ, Kraken (our devilishly hot, ink black curry sauce) or lemon-pepper dry rub.
Pakora Chicken
Crispy battered fried chicken with Indian spices and fresh green chili peppers and onions. Served with sticky Thai sauce and mint crema for dipping.
Curried Impossiballs V VG* GF*
Meatless balls, seasoned with assorted Asian spices, served with crispy chickpeas, almond slivers, parmesan crumble, fenugreek and green onions, bathed in our tomato curry sauce.
Curries & Noodles
Tikka Chicken Masala V* GF
Spicy tomato curry sauce with hunks of chicken breast, topped with fresh coriander leaves and cream.
Butter Chicken V* GF
Indulgent, creamy Indian classic. Chunks of chicken breast, potatoes, and peas.
Coco Salmon GF
Honey-miso salmon, beet-coconut sauce, rosewater, Thai basil, lemongrass, Yukon potatoes, beets, Brussels sprout, ginger.
Bang Bang Chicken & Shrimp V* VG* GF
Shrimp & chicken in a coconut curry sauce, topped with spicy peanut sauce.
Thai Lobster GF
Wild Canadian lobster and mushrooms in a sophisticated medley of spices.
A Christmas Curry VG* GF
Chunks of chicken, roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, carrots, peppers, spiced pumpkin seeds, green curry sauce.
A Christmas Curry-Vegetarian VG GF
Roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, carrots, peppers, spiced pumpkin seeds, green curry sauce.
Kraken Curry GF
Baja wild shrimp and roasted chicken in a black squid ink sauce, spiced with cayenne, red curry and jalapenos, mixed with a shot of Kraken rum and pineapple.
Pad Thai VG* GF
Sautéed chicken breast, wild Baja shrimp, rice noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, toasted peanuts in a sweet-n-spicy red curry sauce.
Pad Thai Vegetarian VG GF
Rice noodles, egg, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, toasted peanuts in a sweet-n-spicy red curry sauce.
Ramen Noodles VG* GF*
Red curry-coconut sauce with sautéed wild Baja shrimp, wheat noodles, red cabbage, cilantro, green onions, Fresno Chile peppers and soft boiled egg.
Ramen Noodles Vegetarian VG GF*
Red curry-coconut sauce with wheat noodles, red cabbage, cilantro, green onions, Fresno Chile peppers and soft boiled egg.
Naan
Indian flat bread with oil and herbs.
Chili & Cheese Naan
Indian flat bread with Kashmir chili and smoked gouda.
Chutney VG GF
Refreshing and tangy.
Raita GF
Yogurt, cucumber, cardamom.
Currito V*
Our Indian burrito! Basmati rice, hummus, crisp cucumbers, tomatoes and pickled red onions with your choice of chicken or paneer with tikka masala sauce. Toped with riata, mint chutney, mint crema and tamarind sauce rolled in homemade garlic naan.
UnCurried
Adult Chicken Tenders
Adult Hot Dog
Adult Mac-n-Cheese
Noodles in our yummy three cheese sauce.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo GF
Broccoli, cauliflower, red peppers, rice noodles and blackened chicken tossed in a basil-garlic-parmesan cream sauce.
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
Atlantic salmon grilled with Cajun spices, served with tangy slaw, jalapeno mayo, toasted brioche and waffle fries.
For The Halibut GF
Grilled halibut on a bed of garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes with roasted cauliflower topped with a lemon beurre blanc, balsamic glaze and mango salsa.
Hot Chick
Buttermilk-sriracha-marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet and spicy pickles, sriracha aioli, brioche bun, waffle fries.
Lobster/Shrimp Mac-n-Cheese
Wild-caught Canadian lobster, Baja wild shrimp and our three-cheese sauce. The result is ooey-gooey greatness.
Rudy DeLuxe Dog
Seven-inch, all beef dog, bacon, cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, roasted jalapeno, toasted hoagie bun, waffle fries.
Burger Bar
Americana
Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions.
Holy Guacamole
Spicy guacamole, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno mayo.
Bollywood
Indian meets America in a strange and beautiful union. Our burger gets into bed with a crispy onion bhaji and cozies up with pickled Fresno peppers, curry mayo and mango chutney.
Build Your Own Burger
When you just want a regular patty, or feel like creating your own.
The Big EZ Bowl V* GF
Keep the taste of the juicy burger, but lose the carbs of the bun! Avocado, mixed greens, pickled veggies (beets, mushrooms, red onions, cucumbers), grated carrots, tomatoes, cheddar, balsamic dressing.
Liquor
House Vodka
Nauti Spirits
Tito's
Ketel One
Rocktown Watermelon
Rocktown Lemon
Rocktown Basil
Rocktown Orange
Hanson Cucumber
House Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Salcombe Rose Gin
Tanqueray
House Rum
Captain Morgan
Kraken
House Tequila
Tanteo Blanco
Tanteo Jalapeno
Casamigos Blanco
Del Maguey Mezcal
Espolon Reposado
Crown Royal
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Skrewball
House Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Maker's Mark
Robert Burns
Arran Malt 10 Years
Arran Malt 18 Years
Glenlivet 12 Year
Oban Little Bay
Glenmorangie
Monkey Shoulder
Talisker Storm
Amaro Meletti
Aperol
Blackberry Brandy
Bols Blue Curaçao
Campari
Chambord
Combier Orange
Combier Watermelon
Creme de Cacao
Disaronno
Frangelico
Ginger Brandy
Godiva
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Kahlua
Lustau Red
Lustau Rose
Lustau White
Midori
Mr. Black
Peach Brandy
Peach Schnapps
Rocktown Bourbon Cream
St.Germain
Misunderstood Oat Nog
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Espresso Martini
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mimosa
Mojito
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Wine
Beer
Cape May IPA
Slacktide Bell Bouy
Cape May Grove Shandy
Kona Big Wave Golden Ale
Ludlam I Really Like NJ
Chilled Glass
Behr EZ Livin'
CM Longliner
Coors Edge Nonalcoholic
Corona Light
Chilled Glass
Miller Lite
Stateside Black Cherry
Stateside Cucumber Lemon Mint
Surfside Peach Iced Tea + Vodka
Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka
Cape May White
Cape May Always Ready
Hawk Haven Bastard Hawk
Stella Artois
Mango Cart
Cape May Coastal Evacuation
Chilled Glass
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Tomato Juice
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Ginger Ale Can
Rootbeer Can
Fanta Orange Can
Boxed Water
San Pellegrino 32oz
San Pellegrino Can
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Hot Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Flavored Water Bar
Club Soda
WELCOME TO EXIT ZERO FILLING STATION! We’ve continued the Indian and Thai curries that made the old Exit Zero Cookhouse a local legend (in our eyes, at least). But you can’t wrong with one of our amazing burgers - OR the famous Hot Chick and Blackened Salmon sandwiches. PLUS! We have some seriously good cocktails (many featuring liquor from Cape May's Nauti Spirits) along with great beers from Cape May Brew Co and Behr Brewery.
110 Sunset Blvd, Cape May, NJ 08204