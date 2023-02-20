Restaurant header imageView gallery

Exit Strategy Brewing Co

7700 Madison St

Forest Park, IL 60130

FOOD

SNACKS

Coleen's Breadsticks

$6.00

Krave Jerky

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Pimento Cheese

$3.00

IN HOUSE

PRETZEL

$7.00Out of stock

LOADED FRIES - KOREAN

$10.00

LOADED FRIES - BAKED POTATO

$10.00

LOADED FRIES - CHILE RELLENO

$10.00

FRIES - PLAIN!

$5.00

PACKAGED

CANS

HIGH VIOLET 12oz CAN

$5.00

NOBODY 12oz CAN

$5.00

JOBS 12oz CAN

$5.00

PACKS

HUGO 6-PACK

$14.00

EXIT STRATEGY 6-PACK

$12.00

NOBODY 6-PACK

$13.00

JOBS & WEEKENDS 6-PACK

$12.00

OMBRELUNE 6-PACK

$12.00

POSTHUMULUS 6-PACK

$13.00

APOLOGIZE 6-PACK

$12.00

HUGO 6-PACK

$14.00

NOBODY 6-PACK

$13.00

OMBRELUNE 6-PACK

$12.00

APOLOGIZE 6-PACK

$12.00

I KNOW YOU KNOW 4-PK

$13.00

BRIAR ROSE 4-PK

$13.00

RETAIL

MERCH

20oz Dimple Mug

$12.00

90s Tee

$25.00

Ceramic Coffee Mug

$10.00

Embroidered Hat

$24.00

Exit Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Fanny Pack

$15.00

Growler & Glassware Set

$30.00
Koozie

Koozie

$2.00

Keep that can cold in style!

Long Sleeved Tee

$30.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Sticker

$1.00

Trash Can Tee

$20.00

Vintage Circle Print Tee

$20.00

Wooden Nickel

$5.00

Wooden Nickel Pack

$25.00

Zip Hoodie

$40.00

Travel Coffee Mug

$22.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

CLUBS

GOTM Redeem

GOTM $10

$10.00

Flight Club Redeem

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Forest Park's Madison Street, ESBC is a fully functional brewery and kitchen.

Website

Location

7700 Madison St, Forest Park, IL 60130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

